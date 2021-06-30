Family-Friendly Summer Concerts in New York City for 2021!

Family-Friendly Summer Concerts for 2021!

What better way to spend your summer than by going out to enjoy a fun and entertaining concert! Concerts have been one of the many things people have missed going to over this last year, and now that more Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted, summer concerts series’ across the city are starting up again. With so many different kinds of performances, your family’s calendar will be filled with a bunch of musical adventures to choose from!

There are concerts out there for everyone, whether you want to relax in the park listening to some smooth jazz, or you want to burn off some energy and dance along to some upbeat music. So grab your picnic blankets, pack a few snacks, and join in on the fun at any of these family friendly summer concerts in New York City!

Looking for another fun activity to do with your kids this summer? Check out the New CAMP Store opening in Columbus Circle!

Little Islands Weekend Wind Down

When: July 1-31, Sundays

Time:7pm

Location: Pier 55 at The Glade

After a long weekend of running around, bring your family to enjoy the Weekend Wind Down at Little Islands. Every Sunday in July, local performing artists take the stage to showcase a variety of art forms such as music, puppetry, and shadow play that will make for an awesome end of the weekend concert. This event is free and is perfect for kids of all ages.

Picnic Performances in Bryant Park: Carnegie Hall Citywide

When: July 9-30, Fridays

Time: 7 pm

Location: Bryant Park

Come listen to some of your favorite songs played by a wide variety of artists put together by Carnegie Hall! Whether you’re in the mood to listen to smooth jazz or some R&B, each Friday you and your family can sit on the lawn of Bryant park to listen to sounds and songs from all around the world!

Sunset on the Hudson

When: July 8 – September 2

Time: Varies

Location: Hudson River Park

This music series has been one of the longest running in Hudson River Park and is continuing to be a fun experience for the entire family. With multiple shows going on throughout the summer, you will be able to listen to some talented local musicians. These concerts are free so take advantage of the opportunity to make some more memories! Families are also able to livestream the performances.

Summer on the Hudson Play Dates

When: July 10 & August 14th

Time: 2 pm

Location: West Harlem Piers Park

Your kids will have a blast watching some amazing performances during the Summer on the Hudson Play Dates! These family-friendly events will feature a children’s entertainer, along with arts and crafts that kids are allowed to bring home. On July 10th, Mad Science presents “Spin, Pop, Boom!” which is a STEM performance that your kids will love!

Jazz at Pier 84

When: July 14 – September 22, every other Wednesday

Time: Varies

Location:Pier 84 at Hudson River Park

Jazz music has been around for many years and this summer you and your family can celebrate all of your favorite pieces at Pier 84! This year’s lineup includes both returning and new performers who will show you just how amazing and soothing jazz music is. This summer series is being partnered with The Jazz Foundation of America, which provides support to musicians.

Concerts for Kids: Story Pirates

When: July 17

Time: 12 pm

Location: Hearst Plaza at Lincoln Center

You might have heard of Story Pirates before because of their famous podcast for kids, and now you and your family can watch them perform in person! These talented comedians and musicians believe that kids have the most creative minds, which is why they choose stories that kids have written and bring them to life. This is a great show to bring your kids to if you want them to laugh and let their imagination soar to new heights!

Little Island Storytelling Festival

When: July 21-25

Time: 8 pm

Location: The Amph at Little Island

Listen to some wonderful storytelling in The Amph to celebrate Little Island’s Storytelling Festival! Singer-songwriters, musicians, poets, and more come together to share stories that are told through a variety of art forms. Each performance takes on a different kind of genre to explore and kids are encouraged to help the performers through the creative process. Your kids won’t want to miss this lively and creative experience.

Summer Concerts at Shore Road Park: Fuzzy Lemons

When: July 24

Time: 1 pm

Location: Shore Road Park

Bring your kids to rock out with this awesome family-friendly rock band. Show Roads Park is putting on many free summer concerts throughout the season, but this one is even more special because it has been named Kids Day! Kids of all ages are welcome to dance and sing along to some memorable songs. All of the songs that are performed tell a different story and are so funny that your kids will not be able to contain their laughter.

The Dream Child

When: July 29 & 31

Time: Varies

Location: Old Stone House

Watch a mysteriously exciting show from the kids of Piper Theatre’s summer camp! This performance will be about six refugee children who discover a mysterious cave. Once in the cave, every story these kids tell ends up coming to life! This show will be starting at 7 pm on July 29 and 5:30 pm on July 31.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Series

When: July 31-September 18

Time: Varies

Location: Prospect Park

This popular festival has been going for over 40 years and has become a summer tradition for many New York families. Taking place all summer long, performers from all over come to the stage in Prospect Park to share their love for music with you and your family. BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! will open your eyes to new genres of music and give you an excuse to listen to songs you already loved!

Met Opera Summer Recital

When: August 8

Time: 7 pm

Location: Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

In collaboration with the City Parks Foundation, The Metropolitan Opera will be hosting their popular summer recital in Central Park! This show has always been a fan favorite for many New Yorkers who have a love for opera. The Met Opera, however, is hoping that this event will inspire a new generation of opera lovers! Even though this is a free event, you must request tickets in order to attend. The show will also be available online for families to stream at home!

International Puppet Fringe Festival NYC

When: August 11-31

Time: Various

Location: Teatro SEA and online

Come explore the world of puppets at the International Puppet Fringe Festival! Families will be able to watch puppet shows, short films and artist talks with international puppet theater companies. This year, the festival will be pairing up with the Museum of the City of New York to celebrate its puppet exhibit as well as the first ever New York City Puppet week! This event will take place in person August 11 through 15 and then will be online from August 16 through 31.