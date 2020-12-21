Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family
Menu Close
Attractions & Museums

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 25-27

Posted on By
your awesome weekend
Getty Images

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 25-27

Looking to teach the kids about community service? Check out: Helping The Needy: How to Volunteer and Donate to Help Your Fellow New Yorker in Need

  • Miracle on Centre St: Holiday Cookie and Hot Chocolate Bar – Lower Manhattan

    Miracle on Centre St: Holiday Cookie and Hot Chocolate Bar – Lower Manhattan

    237 Centre St., New York, NY 10013
    November 23 – December 31; 8 am – 5 pm daily

    This time of year in the city is perfect for some warm cookies and hot cocoa! Kids will love the sweet treats and parents will love the boozy libations. Shop for holiday gifts, then bring the sweetness home with Maman’s cookie dough logs!

  • LuminoCity Festival – Randall’s Island

    LuminoCity Festival – Randall’s Island

    20 Randalls Island Park,  New York, NY 10035
    November 27 – January 10; 4 pm to 10 pm

    This magical light festival is the perfect weekend escape! Families can travel through a wonderland of ancient civilizations and jungles, all lit up with the brightest of colorful lights. For 30-45 minutes, you’ll walk yourselves into another dimension. 

  • The Greens – Pier 17

    The Greens – Pier 17

    89 South St.
    Open daily Monday – Wednesday 12 pm – 10 pm  & Thursday – Sunday 11 am – 10 pm

    Reservations required

    The Greens is a socially distant outdoor dining concept that includes cozy rooftop cabins equipped with a heated floor plan, Molekule air purifier, on-site contactless food and beverage purchasing, virtual fireplace and more. Your own personal cabin, a kids menu, cheese fondue…do we need to say more? Make a reservation now for next weekend’s dinner plans. 

     

  • Bank of America Winter Village – Bryant Park

    Bank of America Winter Village – Bryant Park

    Photo by Angelito Jusay

    Bryant Park’s Winter Village is still happening with changes to keep your family safe! This magical winter escape offers ice skating, shopping, food and more. The Holiday Shops have reconfigured their layout with fewer shops and more spacious walkways. Everyone in the family will have something to do!

  • The Winter Escape by the Floral Escape – Queens County Farm Museum

    The Winter Escape by the Floral Escape – Queens County Farm Museum

    73-50 Little Neck Parkway

    Floral Park, New York 11004-1129

    November 28 – January 10

    Thursday & Friday 11 am – 4 pm, Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

    Your family is not going to want to miss this new winter pop-up! You’ll get to visit Gingerbread Village, stop and smell the Candy Cane Rose Garden and more. This magical floral experience will have you feeling all of the merriness and urges for the most perfect December photo-ops!

     

  • “The Nature of Color”

    “The Nature of Color”

    200 Central Park West

    New York, NY 10024-5102

    Explore the world of color in this immersive exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History! You’ll get to experiment with light in several different colored rooms and see what colors you and the kids can make, test how they make you feel, learn history, understand science and more. Reserve your tickets now!

  • “Right to Vote”

    “Right to Vote”

    The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street

    New York, NY 10024

    The Children’s Museum of Manhattan hosts this “Right to Vote” exhibit that commemorates women’s suffrage and the 2020 election. Kids will have the opportunity to test what voting feels like by deciding on subjects like free school meals, clean water, park spaces and more. This learning experience intends to highlight how essential listening to others’ opinions and making thoughtful decisions are in life! Book now!

     

  • "Pinkmas"

    The Museum of Ice Cream is hosting a super sweet winter-scape where your family will enjoy special treats, festive surprises, and can visit their whimsical shop! Reserve tickets to dance, discover, make new memories and eat all of the ice cream you can eat.

  • "P.S. Art" Exhibition at The Met

    1000 Fifth Avenue

    New York, NY 10028

    P.S. Art is a celebration of achievement in the arts for NYC pubic schools. This exhibition showcases art from 122 students from all of the five boroughs, and consists of paintings, prints, sculptures, mixed-media works, collages and drawings. You can purchase tickets right online!

About the Author

Augostina Mallous

Augostina Mallous

Augostina Mallous is a sophomore undergraduate student at Hofstra University, where she is a double major in Journalism and Dance. She is the former Miss New Jersey’s Outstanding Teen 2017. Some of her extracurriculars at school include being in Her Campus, CHAARG, DanceWorks, Hempstead High Tutors, and Dance Marathon Planning Committee. Augostina is the current Miss Garden State 2020 and has developed a platform supporting anti-human trafficking organizations. Her career ambition is to become a magazine editor. Although Augie lives by the beach in Cape May County, NJ, she’s a city girl through and through!

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family November/December 2020

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: API requests are being delayed for this account. New posts will not be retrieved.

Log in as an administrator and view the Instagram Feed settings page for more details.