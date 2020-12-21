Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 25-27
Looking to teach the kids about community service? Check out: Helping The Needy: How to Volunteer and Donate to Help Your Fellow New Yorker in Need
Miracle on Centre St: Holiday Cookie and Hot Chocolate Bar – Lower Manhattan
237 Centre St., New York, NY 10013
November 23 – December 31; 8 am – 5 pm daily
This time of year in the city is perfect for some warm cookies and hot cocoa! Kids will love the sweet treats and parents will love the boozy libations. Shop for holiday gifts, then bring the sweetness home with Maman’s cookie dough logs!
LuminoCity Festival – Randall’s Island
20 Randalls Island Park, New York, NY 10035
November 27 – January 10; 4 pm to 10 pm
This magical light festival is the perfect weekend escape! Families can travel through a wonderland of ancient civilizations and jungles, all lit up with the brightest of colorful lights. For 30-45 minutes, you’ll walk yourselves into another dimension.
The Greens – Pier 17
89 South St.
Open daily Monday – Wednesday 12 pm – 10 pm & Thursday – Sunday 11 am – 10 pm
Reservations required
The Greens is a socially distant outdoor dining concept that includes cozy rooftop cabins equipped with a heated floor plan, Molekule air purifier, on-site contactless food and beverage purchasing, virtual fireplace and more. Your own personal cabin, a kids menu, cheese fondue…do we need to say more? Make a reservation now for next weekend’s dinner plans.
Bank of America Winter Village – Bryant Park
Photo by Angelito Jusay
Bryant Park’s Winter Village is still happening with changes to keep your family safe! This magical winter escape offers ice skating, shopping, food and more. The Holiday Shops have reconfigured their layout with fewer shops and more spacious walkways. Everyone in the family will have something to do!
The Winter Escape by the Floral Escape – Queens County Farm Museum
73-50 Little Neck Parkway
Floral Park, New York 11004-1129
November 28 – January 10
Thursday & Friday 11 am – 4 pm, Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm
Your family is not going to want to miss this new winter pop-up! You’ll get to visit Gingerbread Village, stop and smell the Candy Cane Rose Garden and more. This magical floral experience will have you feeling all of the merriness and urges for the most perfect December photo-ops!
“The Nature of Color”
200 Central Park West
New York, NY 10024-5102
Explore the world of color in this immersive exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History! You’ll get to experiment with light in several different colored rooms and see what colors you and the kids can make, test how they make you feel, learn history, understand science and more. Reserve your tickets now!
“Right to Vote”
The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street
New York, NY 10024
The Children’s Museum of Manhattan hosts this “Right to Vote” exhibit that commemorates women’s suffrage and the 2020 election. Kids will have the opportunity to test what voting feels like by deciding on subjects like free school meals, clean water, park spaces and more. This learning experience intends to highlight how essential listening to others’ opinions and making thoughtful decisions are in life! Book now!
"Pinkmas"
The Museum of Ice Cream is hosting a super sweet winter-scape where your family will enjoy special treats, festive surprises, and can visit their whimsical shop! Reserve tickets to dance, discover, make new memories and eat all of the ice cream you can eat.
"P.S. Art" Exhibition at The Met
1000 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10028
P.S. Art is a celebration of achievement in the arts for NYC pubic schools. This exhibition showcases art from 122 students from all of the five boroughs, and consists of paintings, prints, sculptures, mixed-media works, collages and drawings. You can purchase tickets right online!