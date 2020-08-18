Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Museums and other cultural institutions are finally able to reopen now in NYC!

Since the start of the pandemic, we had all turned to virtual museum activities and videos to see our favorite exhibits and galleries. Now that Cuomo has given the green light for museums and other cultural institutions to reopen, they are gearing up to welcome us back in. Like most establishments that have reopened in the past months, everything has a new “normal,” and the same goes for these museums. Before you make your way to see your favorite gallery, take a look at these museum guidelines so that you can be fully informed and prepared when arriving. Be sure to also check the museum’s website for additional information on their policies and for any changes before visiting.

Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream just announced that they will be opening August 29.

Important Changes:

-Maintaining 6 feet apart

-Mandatory face masks, gloves, handwashing, and temperature checks

-Groups of 10 or less

-HVAC Air System

-All treats will be served in accordance with government regulations

See more details here

American Museum of Natural History



The AMNH will be opening September 2 for members and September 9th for the general public.

Important Changes:

-All tickets need to be reserved online

-Tickets will be for timed entry, from 10 am to 4:30 pm, to limit attendance

-Reservations can be printed or show on a mobile device upon entry

-Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable

-Updated museum hours are 10 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday – Sunday

See more details here

Metropolitan Museum of Art

The MET is set to reopen August 29th; the MET Cloisters will open on September 12th.

Important Changes:

-Limited capacity to 25%

-Enhanced cleaning procedures

-Visitors must wear face masks at all times

-Visitors must stay 6 feet apart

-Handwashing and hand sanitizing will be encouraged throughout the Museum

-Additional signage has been included throughout the Museum for visitors to easily and safely navigate the galleries

-Visitors can download the Audio Guide, map, and brochures in advance since printed materials and Audio Guide devices will not be available

-Select food and beverage options are available

-Temperature screening

-Coat check-in temporarily closed

See more details here

Whitney Museum of American Art

Whitney Museum of American Art is set to reopen on September 3. As a thank-you to the community and supporters, admission to the Museum is Pay What You Wish through September 28.

Important Changes:

-Temperature check prior to entry

-Face coverings are required at all times

-Keep 6 feet apart

-Visitors must follow new circulation routes

-Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the Museum

See more details here

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

The MoMA plans to reopen its doors by August 27.

Important Changes:

-Advanced timed tickets required for nonmembers. Arrive 30 minutes early

-Anyone who has a temperature (including their party) of 100°F (37.8°C) will not be admitted

-Checkout room is closed so travel light

-Masks are required

-Keep 6 feet apart

-Follow the new signage and physical barriers throughout the Museum

-Use your smartphone to access audio, labels, and maps



-Visitors are encouraged to use hand sanitizing stations



-MoMA’s restaurants are temporarily closed and outside food and beverages are not permitted

See more details here

SPYSCAPE

SPYSCAPE is reopening August 28th and to celebrate the reopening and new James Bond movie, tickets to the main SPYSCAPE museum and experience will include FREE admission to the first 007 exhibition in the U.S.

Important Changes:

-Visitors can interact with immersive content and experiences via their smartphones

-Reduced capacity and temperature check

-Timed ticketing and one-way visitor flow

-Hand sanitizers, touchless ticketing, and high-frequency deep cleaning

New-York Historical Society

While New-York Historical Society’s free, outdoor exhibition New York City Under Quarantine is open now in their courtyard, the Library and Museum will reopen on September 11.

Important Changes:

-Museum hours are as followed: Monday-Wednesday, Closed; Thursday, 11 am-5 pm (age 65+ and immunocompromised only); Friday, 11 am – 8 pm (6 pm – 8 pm pay-as-you-wish admission); Saturday-Sunday, 11 am -5 pm

-The Library will be appointment only

-Museum will be decontaminated and disinfected prior to reopening and after opening

-Temperature checks

-Face coverings and social distancing is required

-Coat check, The DiMenna Children’s History Museum, film screenings, and Robert H. Smith Auditorium are temporarily closed

-Parliament Espresso and Coffee Bar is open from Wednesday–Sunday, 8 am–5 pm. The restaurant, Storico, is closed until further notice

See more details here