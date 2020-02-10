Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 14 – 16

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Siberian State Symphony, Kids Week, and Puppetsburg Puppet Show!
George Washington’s Birthday Open House – Financial District
Celebrate George Washington’s birthday at the Museum. Check out the George Washington Portrait Gallery, head to the McEntee Gallery to see a lock of Washington’s hair and a fragment of his tooth, and hop on a guided tour to learn more about Washington’s place in history. February 15-17, $7 adult museum admission, 11 am-5 pm. Fraunces Tavern Museum, 54 Pearl St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10004, frauncestavernmuseum.org
Kids Week – Hell’s Kitchen
Kids of all ages and interests are welcomed to Kids Week, eight fun days of live animal shows, pop-up planetarium shows, maker spaces, live performances, and so much more! With over 120 free activities, you do not want to miss out. Learn from NASA astronauts and flight directors, watch puppet shows, listen to storytimes, and get your dose of science, technology, and space. February 15-22, free with museum admission, 10 am-5 pm weekdays, 10 am-6 pm weekends. Pier 86, West 46th St., New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
The Purple Party FT. The Music of Prince for Kids and More – Williamsburg
All ages are invited for an interactive, fun-filled performance with their families! The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents The Purple Party, featuring The Music of Prince for Kids. Dance and sing along to the music at this immersive concert. February 16, $12, free for kids under age 1, doors open at 11 am, show starts at 12 pm. Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211, therockandrollplayhouse.com
Story Time: Rachel Brian – Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Consent (for Kids!) is an empowering invitation to respect yourself and others: the children’s book that parents are crazy about! Little ones will learn about boundaries and how to set them, what to do if someone makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, and more during this story time with Rachel Brian, recommended for ages 3 to 8. February 16, Greenlight Bookstore, 632 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, greenlightbookstore.com
Celebrate the Year of the Rat With Chinese Music, Dance, Arts, and Korean Food – Flushing
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Queens Library. There will be Chinese folk music, dance, and traditional opera with New York Hua Xia Arts Association Inc. Learn traditional Chinese paper cutting and make a cute Eggshell Rat. Later in the day, prepare Korean food with Chef Soh Young Lee-Segredo. February 15, free, 11 am. Flushing Library, 41-17 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queenslibrary.org
Valerie Green/Dance Entropy – “HOME” – Flushing
Get ready for the third phase of “HOME,” an international collaboration between Dance Entropy and choreographers from diverse countries. Explore the meaning of home through this performance for all ages. February 16, free, 1 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org
Bronx Zoo Mornings: Aquatic Birds – Pelham Parkway
In this family program, you’ll explore specialized feet and feathers for water birds and meet an animal visitor up close. Get an exclusive early morning visit to the aquatic bird house where you will learn about the diversity of aquatic birds and how the zoo cares for them from one of the expert zookeepers. February 15, $45, 9-10 am. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com
Siberian State Symphony – Bedford Park
Founded in 1977 and known as one of the best orchestras in Russia, Siberian State Symphony will take your family on a musical adventure. The orchestra plays with the finest Russian soloists and plays the great Russian classics. February 16, $20-$35, 4 pm. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, New York 10468, lehmancenter.org
Puppetsburg Puppet Show! - Dumbo
New Shows at Puppetsburg await for you and your little ones! “Farm to Table with Old McDonald,” “The BEYONCE Show,” or “Clementine goes to Burning Man!” are specially catered to the youngest audience of 3 months to 4 years. The creative team of puppeteers combines cultural and educational elements into each show, as well as regular visits from celebrity puppet guests. Enjoy activities like dancing, instruments, and interacting with the artisanal handmade puppets! timeoutmarket.com
Riddle of the Trilobites – Times Square
In this live, original musical, set 500 million years ago, you’ll follow the story of young Aphra, who discovers that the fate of the entire trilobite kingdom rests on her shoulders. She and her arthropod pals must solve the Riddle of the Trilobites before a sea change of epic proportions destroy their home. Kids ages 6 and up and their families will enjoy puppetry, humor, and music! February 7-23, tickets start at $17, times vary. The New Victory Theater, 209 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036, newvictory.org