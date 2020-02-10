Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 14 – 16

Story Time: Rachel Brian – Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Consent (for Kids!) is an empowering invitation to respect yourself and others: the children’s book that parents are crazy about! Little ones will learn about boundaries and how to set them, what to do if someone makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, and more during this story time with Rachel Brian, recommended for ages 3 to 8. February 16, Greenlight Bookstore, 632 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, greenlightbookstore.com