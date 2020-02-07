Photo by AMNH

Deploy on a groundbreaking space mission and explore the evolution of our solar system at the American Museum of Natural History‘s new Hayden Planetarium Space Show Worlds Beyond Earth. This family-friendy galactic experience will make parents and children fall in love with astronomy and science.

Worlds Beyond Earth at the American Museum of Natural History!

In celebration of the Museum’s 150th anniversary, Earth and planetary scientists, science visualization experts, and artists join forces to create the ultimate cosmic experience for the whole family. The world’s most advanced planetarium projection system will reveal immerse visualization from NASA source SPICE (Spacecraft Planet Instrument C-matrix Events) re-designed into an educational show for children of all ages. Be a part of the adventure across the solar system, from Mars and Venus to beyond the asteroid belt, to Saturn and Jupiter, worlds of ice and gas, volcanoes, and buried oceans.

Lupita Nyong’o, the star character from Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and The Black Panther will be your companion and guide on your cross-worlds journey. Her narrative will lead the children’s virtual trip across the visible and invisible universe, reveal mysterious cosmic phenomena, and nurture kids’ curiosity about the magnitude and workings of space.

What makes our planet unique and inhabitable? What are the spatial dynamics that affect nature, and why?

All these questions and many more will get your little ones fascinated by astronomy and science. Denton Ebel, a specialist on meteorites, and Carter Emmart, a NASA scientist, will make this knowledge accessible for your kids’ curious minds. Curators of the Worlds Beyond Earth will go into in-depth explanations with the help of robotic explorers. The whole family is invited to discover this advanced technology and the ways it enhances scientists’ knowledge of places that are far and beyond human reach.

Photo by AMNH

Is it possible to have an active volcano on icy Jupiter’s moon Io?

Go and find out at the American Museum of Natural History (200 Central Park West) for free with your membership card or with a general admission+1 fee ($28 adults, $16.50 kids) or general admission+all fee ($33 adults, $20 kids).

Showtimes

Monday–Friday: Every half hour, 10:30 am–4 pm, except on Wednesdays, when first show begins at 11 am

Saturday–Sunday: Every half hour, 10:30 am–5 pm

Duration of show: 25 minutes

Video by AMNH