Celebrate Women All Throughout NYC For Women’s History Month

Living History: Women, the Extraordinary Soldiers of the Civil War

Though Deborah Sampson was the first woman to serve in the U.S. army, that doesn’t mean that women enlisting as soldiers was something widely accepted. You may be surprised to hear that though thousands of women served in the Civil War effort, at least a thousand served on the battlefields. This March, learn about the contested roles of these brave women that served on the frontlines, as well as the roles of others on the side. Learn about the women who served as surgeons and vivandieres, as well as the ones who disguised themselves to enlist in such contested positions. Come out to celebrate the brave and underrepresented women, as well as practice a drill with them side-by-side. Free with Museum Admission, 11 a.m., March 30, 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street) New York, N.Y. 10024, (212) 873-3400, nyhistory.org