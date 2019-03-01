Celebrate Women All Throughout NYC For Women’s History Month
Want to celebrate Women’s History Month but don’t know were to start? Don’t worry! From workshops to tours there’s something for every family!
This month uncovers the other side of history, her story. With a variety of events throughout the city, learn about the women who first challenged the status quo. From trolley tours to arts and crafts, honor the lives and work of women who have strived for a more equal world. Celebrate Women’s History Month with activities for the entire family! Give thanks for the women in your life and also honor the ladies who have fought for equality.
-
Women’s History Month Trolley Tour
Take a trolley tour down memory lane with the whole family and learn about the influential women who shaped history. This March visit the graves of renowned women such as Nellie Bly, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Gertrude Ederle, and many more. These women overcame obstacles and transformed the status quo. This month don’t just celebrate the inspiring women in your life, but the women who came before and paved the way for women today. $25, 2 p.m., March 3, Jerome Avenue At Bainbridge Avenue Bronx, N.Y. 10470, (718) 920-1469, thewoodlawncemetery.com
-
Living History: Votes For Women!
Celebrate the women’s right to vote this month! With the New York Historical Society and your children, discover what it was like for these courageous women who campaigned for their equality and make your own pin-on suffrage cockade to bring home as a souvenir. Your family will get to meet Suffragettes played by Living Historians, hear about how they battled for the ballot, and celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment! Free with Museum Admission, 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street) New York, N.Y. 10024, (212) 873-3400, nyhistory.org
-
Women's Raga Massive
Celebrate Women with South Asian music and art at the Rubin Museum with an in-gallery concert and discussion. Bring your teens and tweens to an event designed to embody female empowerment. After this improv concert, female musicians will unpack the role of women in the arts, and specifically, performing arts, at the Women’s Raga Massive. $19, 2 p.m., March 16, 150 West 17th St. New York, N.Y. 10011, (212) 620-5000, rubinmuseum.org
-
Women's History Month Paper Doll Workshop
Perhaps the fine arts aren’t your family’s cup of tea. That’s okay! Head on over to the New York Public Library for their Women’s History Month-themed Workshop. With both pencils and paper, your child can make paper dolls of their favorite women in history!
Free, 4 p.m., March 13, 2085 Honeywell Avenue Bronx, N.Y. 10460, (718) 367-5376, nypl.org
Free, 3:30 p.m., March 6, 660 Soundview Avenue Bronx, N.Y. 10473, (718) 589-0880, nypl.org
-
Living History: Meet Harriet Tubman
Shake the hand of Harriet Tubman this month! Take a trip on the Underground Railroad with Tubman as she recollects how she liberated hundreds of people while avoiding capture. With the New York Historical Society, celebrate Women’s History Month and the life of a woman whose impact we can still see today. Free with Museum Admission, 12 p.m., March 9 & 10, 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street) New York, N.Y. 10024, (212) 873-3400, nyhistory.org
-
History of America’s Jewish Women
Influenced by both their Jewish heritage and the land they call home, explore what it means to be a Jewish American woman today with author Pamela Nadell. Fighting for trade unions to civil rights, Jewish women have been at the forefront of causes for centuries. Unpack why that is and hear the stories of the extraordinary women who carved out a place for Jewish identity in America and celebrate their legacy. $29, 12 p.m., March 7, 1395 Lexington Avenue New York, N.Y. 10128, (212) 415-5500, 92y.org
-
Trailblazing Women Architects
Stroll back in time with the Municipal Arts Society of New York. Take a walking tour that highlights the often overlooked work of women in the mid-20th-century modern era. Discover the impact that female ingenuity had on architecture and design, discussing the work of leading women and the supporting roles of others. $30, 11 a.m., March 23, 488 Madison Ave, Suite 1900, New York, N.Y. 10022, (212) 935–3960, mas.org
-
Living History: Deborah Sampson
Meet the revolutionary woman, Deborah Sampson, the first female to serve and be honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. How did she enlist? What was it like to serve? Find out with the New York Historical Society and maybe even learn a military drill! Free with Museum Admission, 11 a.m., March 31, 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street) New York, N.Y. 10024, (212) 873-3400, nyhistory.org
-
Living History: Women, the Extraordinary Soldiers of the Civil War
Though Deborah Sampson was the first woman to serve in the U.S. army, that doesn’t mean that women enlisting as soldiers was something widely accepted. You may be surprised to hear that though thousands of women served in the Civil War effort, at least a thousand served on the battlefields. This March, learn about the contested roles of these brave women that served on the frontlines, as well as the roles of others on the side. Learn about the women who served as surgeons and vivandieres, as well as the ones who disguised themselves to enlist in such contested positions. Come out to celebrate the brave and underrepresented women, as well as practice a drill with them side-by-side. Free with Museum Admission, 11 a.m., March 30, 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street) New York, N.Y. 10024, (212) 873-3400, nyhistory.org
-
Historic Women in Queens
Celebrate the women in your life and within the same borough this March. Learn about influential women that once called your home borough their home too. Learn about women like Marie Curie and Gertrude Waldeyer who once walked the streets of Queens and discover other women significant to your neighborly region. Free, 11 a.m., March 10, 211th Street and 46th Avenue, Queens N.Y., (718) 352-1769, nycgovparks.com