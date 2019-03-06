Inspiring Children’s Books That Celebrate Great Women In History

"Little Leaders: Bold Women In Black History" by Vashti Harrison

Highlighting the lives and works of black women, Vashti Harrison tells the stories of people like poet Maya Angelou and abolitionist Sojourner Truth who made a difference in a world that didn’t always accept them. Whether these women were one of the first to fly a plane or find the answer to an impossible math equation or even explore outer space, these bold women in black history paved the way for the generations that would follow. Though these women may have been small, the impact they made on society was large, the implications of their actions are evident even today.