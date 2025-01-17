Winter Hikes with Stunning Views in Long Island

No matter the time of year, getting the kids outside is always a great idea! In Long Island, you can enjoy some fresh air, some exercise, and the wonderful sights of nature by going for a hike. Plenty of parks and nature preserves provide engaging programs for children, or you can head out and explore at your own pace. Have fun out there!

Safety comes first! If this is your first time heading out for a winter hike, here are some tips provided by the National Parks Service that all hikers should keep in mind.

Being well-prepared can truly make a huge difference in your experience. Make sure to equip yourself with snowshoes and traction devices, so you can confidently tackle any slippery spots. It’s also a good idea to get to know the trail conditions ahead of time, as many paths might be unmarked and a bit tricky to navigate—having strong route-finding skills will come in handy. Make sure to bring along a detailed map, plenty of plain water some electrolyte-filled options, and some tasty snacks. Dress in your waterproof boots, and don’t forget your warm winter gear—a cozy parka, hat, and gloves will keep you comfortable and dry. Being prepared and well-equipped can turn your winter hike into a fun and safe adventure!

Here are some of the best and most picturesque areas for hiking in Long Island.

Winter Hikes on Long Island

Brookhaven State Park

2500 William Floyd Parkway, Ridge, NY 11961

This lovely 1,638-acre state park, located at 2500 William Floyd Pkwy., Ridge, was once home to the Brookhaven National Laboratory and now boasts a fantastic array of hiking trails. You can choose from loops that range from 1.5 to 5 miles. As you explore, you’ll be surrounded by beautiful mixed oak and pine forests, charming little ponds, and various local wildlife.

Caumsett State Historic Park & Preserve

25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington, NY 11743

Caumsett State Park, located at 25 Lloyd Harbor Rd. in Lloyd Harbor, features over five miles of picturesque trails that meander through enchanting gardens blanketed in snow, serene woodlands, lush meadows, and the stunning bluffs and shorelines of Long Island Sound. As you explore, keep an eye out for deer, hawks, chipmunks, foxes, and more!

Cold Spring Harbor State Park

95 Harbor Rd, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724

The park spans 40 acres of rolling hills, showcasing beautiful views of Cold Spring Harbor. Its landscape includes a diverse hardwood forest. This park is perfect for witnessing the migration of various songbirds in spring and fall, and it hosts resident great horned owls and red-tailed hawks. Additionally, the park marks the northern trailhead of the Nassau Suffolk Greenbelt Trail, which continues on to Bethpage State Park and ultimately leads to the southern coast of Nassau County.

Connetquot River State Park Preserve

4090 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769

Located in Oakdale, This park is a lovely place to explore, especially with its scenic trails by the Connetquot River. The wooded paths in winter offer a serene atmosphere, and the snow-draped scenery along the river is simply beautiful. Plus, it’s a wonderful spot for birdwatching, as many feathered friends call this place home during the colder months.

Eisenhower Park

1899 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554

Eisenhower Park located in East Meadow is a great place to hike. Eisenhower provides a variety of trails that wind around ponds, open fields, and through wooded sections. The park features a well-kept network of paths, making it an easy choice for winter hikes. It’s an excellent alternative for those seeking an accessible outdoor experience without straying too far from the city.

Long Island Greenbelt Trail

Hauppauge, New York 11788

The Long Island Greenbelt Trail is a unique non-profit grassroots organization that has created more than 200 miles of hiking paths on Long Island, including three National Recreation Trails. On their website, they offer over 200 free guided hikes over the year offering different levels and distances.

Muttontown Preserve

One ‘Raz’ Tafuro Way, Muttontown, NY 11791

Discover the incredible Muttontown Preserve. Spanning a magnificent 550 acres, this nature haven features miles of beautifully marked hiking trails, including a main loop that stretches 2.5 miles. Whether you’re wandering through lush woodlands, and open fields, or exploring fascinating glacial kames and kettle ponds, there’s so much to enjoy. Plus, don’t miss the chance to admire the historic Chelsea Mansion on-site. While tours aren’t available, the mansion provides a spectacular backdrop for photos that are sure to be Insta-worthy.

Nissequogue River State Park

799 Saint Johnland Road, Kings Park, NY 11754

Nissequogue River State Park is located on the north shore of Long Island and offers winter hikes for all levels. The scenic views from these trails will have the whole family taking photos. There are also tons of other activities to do such as skiing, bird watching, and more!

Sands Point Preserve

27 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point, NY 11050

Explore the breathtaking 216 acres of The Preserve, where you’ll find delightful natural landscapes. Whether you want to take a stroll, hike, jog, or run, six marked trails wind through a variety of habitats, including woods, open fields, and serene ponds. Don’t forget to check out the trail maps available online!

Target Rock

12 Target Rock Road Huntington, Lloyd Harbor, NY 11743

Just a short drive from Caumsett, you’ll find Target Rock National Wildlife Refuge (12 Target Rock Rd., Huntington). The roughly two-mile trail takes you through woodlands, past a tidal lake, and down to Huntington Bay. This spot is ideal for birdwatching, seal sightings, and enjoying Long Island’s snowy landscapes so bring your binoculars.

