20 Birthday Food Freebies in New York You Can Claim This Year

Birthdays are a special time for us and our kids. They’re all about fun, celebration, and making happy memories, not to mention the excitement of presents! What could make your birthday better? Freebies. Yup, you read that correctly.

Yep! A lot of companies love to celebrate their customers’ birthdays by offering freebies or special discounts. It’s a great way to show appreciation and make customers feel valued. Things like free dessert, discounts on purchases, or even a small gift are pretty common. Several popular companies in New York offer unique birthday gifts including, free meals, drinks, discounts, and more.

Keep in mind that availability can differ depending on the location, and may ask for a valid ID to confirm your date of birth. Most places ask you to sign up for their rewards programs to get those birthday freebies, but the good news is that signing up is usually free and easy. Once you’re enrolled, you’ll get special offers, birthday perks, and other benefits throughout the year.



Here are 20 food freebies you can get this year on your birthday:

AMC Theatres: Becoming an AMC Stubs Insider member you get a large popcorn birthday gift.

Applebees: If you are part of Club Applebees, you earn a free birthday dessert (minimum purchase of $15 or more, exclusions may apply).

Baskin Robbins: When signed up as a rewards member and opt into the Birthday Club, you get a free scoop of ice cream!

Buffalo Wild Wings: When you are part of BBW’s Blazin’ Rewards program you can enjoy six free wings during your birthday month.

Cinnabon: When joining Cinnabon’s rewards program you get a complimentary order of BonBites. On your birthday you can enjoy a 16oz cold brew on them!

Chipotle: Enjoy free guac on your next order when joining Chipotle Rewards and receive free chips and a dip on your birthday!

Chic-Fil-A: Chic-Fil-A holds different tiers of memberships with their rewards program. All tiers of their reward program include a free birthday treat ranging from brownies to sandwiches depending on membership.

Crumbl Cookie: Crumbl Cookie Rewards members can enjoy a free cookie on their birthday.

Denny’s: When you join Denny’s Rewards program you get 20% off your next visit and for your birthday you get to enjoy a free Birthday Slam breakfast.

Dunkin: Dunkin’ Rewards go a long way, allowing you to rack up points for free food and drinks and for your birthday Dunkin’ Rewards members earn triple points on all purchases made on their birthday weekend, which includes the day before, the day of, and the day after their birthday!

IHOP: As an IHOP Reward member you will receive a free full stack of Original Buttermilk pancakes.

Jamba Juice: When joining Jamba Rewards you get 50% off any smoothie (terms and conditions may apply) as well as a free birthday smoothie on your birthday.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: When a part of “myMike’s” rewards program celebrates your birthday with a free sub with the purchase of a regular sub in the past year.

Krispy Kreme: Depending on your location, Krispy Kreme Rewards members will receive a “Happy Birthday” link and voucher on their birthday for free donuts.

Liberty Bagels: By showing your valid ID on the day of your birthday, you can score a rainbow bagel with birthday cake cream cheese.

McDonald’s: If you’re registered with the My McDonald’s app, McDonald’s offers a free medium order of french fries on your birthday

Panera Bread: Reward Members receive a free pastry or sweet, or $2 off any order, on their birthday.

Qdoba: As a part of the Qdoba Rewards program you can receive free chips and queso on your birthday.

Regal Movie Theatre: Joining the Regal Crown Club Program earns you exclusive deals including free popcorn on your birthday.

Starbucks: On your birthday if you are a Starbucks Rewards Member you can receive ONE of the following choices: one complimentary handcrafted beverage, one complimentary food item, or one complimentary ready-to-drink bottled beverage.

