Pride Month Events in NYC for Kids and Families 2023
Pride month kicks off today and nobody celebrates better than New Yorkers!
It’s always important to teach your kids about the struggles the LGBTQ+ community has faced, but this month especially they can learn through fun events and activities that are happening around the city.
Psst… Family Fun at Playland is a Summer Goal!
Manhattan
Saturday Family Workshop: Drag Story Hour
Rockefeller Park House, River Terrace & Murray Street, Battery Park City
Saturday, June 3, 11 am – 12 pm
All ages
Free
This fun and fabulous educational experience celebrates gender diversity and all forms of difference to build empathy and gives kids the confidence to express themselves however they feel comfortable.
Pride Family Day
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue, Upper West Side
Saturday, June 3, 12 pm – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Enjoy a festive day on the Cathedral’s verdant grounds, taking part in an ice cream social and engaging in art activities inspired by artist Gabriel Garcia Roman’s Queer Icons on view in the Cathedral.
Music will be provided by the Queer Big Apple Corps, an LGBTQ+ marching band, leading a joyous and inclusive procession into the Cathedral.
Inclusive Pride Family Day
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, W 46th St and 12th Ave. West Side
Sunday, June 4, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Learn all about LGBTQ+ figures in space exploration and the Navy. Families can take part in hands-on art and storytelling activities all about expressing yourself, and explore the Museum at their own pace with a scavenger hunt.
Pride at the Whitney: Whitney Pride Celebration
Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., Meatpacking District
Saturday, June 10, 11 am – 6 pm
All ages
Free. Additional fee for Museum admission.
To honor our LGBTQ+ community and allies, the Whitney will host a celebration with activities designed for community members and families of all ages, including hands-on artmaking, collaborative coloring projects inspired by artist Chitra Ganesh, Queer History Walking Tours of the Meatpacking District, giveaways, and more.
Woof Fest: Paws for Pride
Manhattan West Plaza, 9th Avenue, Spanning 31st to 33rd Street, Midtown West
Saturday, June 10, 12 pm – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration recommended
Guests are invited to come out with their dogs for a colorful afternoon of amazing performances, fabulous activities, and marvelous treats.
Humans and canines alike will enjoy a live program of performances by award-winning and queerly-situated Circus Amok and activities that range from pet tarot card readings to rainbow pawdicures.
Crickets Candy Creations Family-Friendly Pride Party
Cricket’s Candy Creations, 200 Hudson Street, Tribeca
Saturday, June 24, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
$15
Advanced Registration Required
This family-friendly pride party will feature rainbow-themed crafts, rainbow face painting, rainbow hair braiding, rainbow snacks, and more!
MoMA Pride Family Day!
The Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., Upper West Side
Saturday, June 24, 1 – 4 pm
Ages 6 and older
Free
Advanced registration required
Explore art and learn about queer contemporary artists, participate in drop-in art-making activities, and listen to book readings focusing on LGBTQIA+ history. Choose the activities that interest your family and move at your own pace.
Pride Party with Vibes by Ayo Nish!
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street, Upper West Side
Sunday, June 25, 2 – 4 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $13-$16
Kanisha E. Henderson (AKA “Ayo Nish!”), is a multi-faceted Artist, Songwriter, DJ, Educator, and Social Entrepreneur. She blends musical genres like pop, hip-hop, and soul. Ayo Nish! pairs all her music with her ability to entertain and create one-of-a-kind sets with high energy that capture crowds of all ages.
Bronx
Kids STEAM: Pride Month
Pelham Bay Library, 3060 Middletown Road, Pelham Bay
Thursdays, June 1 and June 15, 3 pm-4:30 pm
Agse 5 – 12
Free
Celebrate Pride month with STEAM activities inspired by the LGBTQIA+ Community!
Pride Weekend at the Bronx Zoo
Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx
June 3-4, Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 am – 5:30 pm.
All ages
Included with admission: $28.75-$37.75
WCS is proud to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community with a weekend of activities at the Bronx Zoo. Come out for live music, crafting, family fun, and of course, all your favorite animals!
Teen Pride Month Arts & Crafts
Clason’s Point Library, 1215 Morrison Avenue, Clason’s Point
Tuesday, June 6, 4 pm
Ages 12-18
Free
Make crafts inspired by LGBTQ+ Pride Month! All craft supplies and snacks will be provided by the library.
LGBTQ+ Pride Month: Pride Birding
Crotona Nature Center in Crotona Park, 1702 Crotona Ave., Bathgate
Saturday, June 10, 11 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
Free
Join the Urban Park Rangers to explore the park in search of some birds featuring the colors of the LGBTQ+ pride flag, among others.
Create Your Own Pride Flag
Jerome Park Library, 118 Eames Place, Jerome Park
Tuesday, June 13, 4 pm
Ages 13-18
Free
Celebrate Pride Month by designing your own pride flag. All supplies will be provided. Light refreshments will be served.
Brooklyn
Pride Weekend at the New York Aquarium
New York Aquarium, 602 Surf Avenue, Coney Island
Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and June 4, 10:30 am – 5:30 pm.
All ages
$25.95-$32.95
Celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community with a weekend of activities including live music, crafting, family fun, and of course, all your favorite animals!
GayRidge Pride 2023
Owl’s Head Park, 68th Street and Bliss Terrace, Bay Ridge
Sunday, June 4, 12 pm – 4:30 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy a picnic at scenic “Pride Hill,” overlooking the bay, while celebrating Pride with live performances by local LGBTQIA+ musicians, drag performers, and other artists.
Share Your Pride
Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave, Crown Heights
Thursday, June 8, 2:30 – 4:30 pm
All ages
Free
Drop in to create a rainbow crown to commemorate the start of LGBTQ+ Pride month! Contribute to a collaborative mural about what Pride means to you.
Pride Night with the Brooklyn Cyclones
Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Coney Island
Thursday, June 8, 7 pm
All ages
$18
All colors of the rainbow are welcome to the game! Show your Pride and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Pride Jersey.
Brooklyn Pride Festival
5th Avenue between Union & 9th Street, Park Slope
Saturday, June 10, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy a cross-section of the borough’s business, community, and city-wide organizations. In addition to the vendors, there will be a fabulous entertainment stage at 4th Street displaying local, national, and international talent!
Furthermore, at Old Stone House / J.J. Byrne Park, 5th Ave. between 3rd & 4th Streets, there will be a Family Fun Zone featuring family activities, music, face painting, arts & crafts, story-time, and more!
Family Pride Fest
Primark Stage, 445 Albee Square West, Downtown Brooklyn
Saturday, June 10, 11 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Hosted by Lola Star of Dreamland Productions, this inclusive celebration will shine a spotlight on fabulousness, creativity, and the launch of Primark’s ‘Found Family’ collection.
Families and kids of all ages are encouraged to come in costume and join in the Rainbow Parade, Brooklyn’s only FAMILY PRIDE Parade, which will circle through Albee Square and Flatbush Avenues led by Stilt Walkers, Strong Men, and Dancing Rainbow Roller Girls.
Entertainment highlights include Fogu Azul, New York’s premier all women drum line which features 55 Samba Reggae performers, Anna Copa Cabana and the Love Show, the daring Australian showgirl icon and her back-up singers, Pinkie Special, the hula hooping sensation, and Lola Star’s Happy Dance Club Family Party. Plus, Roller Girls, glitter tattoos, and other activities.
Youth Pride 2023
Next to the JJ Byrne Playground at 4th Street, between 4th and 5th Avenues, South Slope
Saturday, June 17, 12 pm – 5 pm
Ages 13 and older
Free
Join LGBTQIA+ youth from all over Brooklyn for a Pride day exclusively made for you and your allies. DJ Trini will be spinning all afternoon to keep you moving. Be sure to check out the Airbrush Artist, Carnival Games, 360 Photo Booth, Free Food, Craft Table and more.
Showcase your artistic talent and decorate your OLD sneakers with your best Pride ideas that are focused on the 2023 Theme – “TOGETHER WE WILL”
The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of Queen for Kids Pride Party
Sunday, June 25, 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg
Ages 10 and younger
$16
Celebrate Pride with the music of Queen at this concert for kids! .
Queens
Hands-on History: Queer Pride & Possibility
Saturday, June 3, 1 – 4 pm
King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica
Ages 3 and older
Free
Design rainbow salt dough heart ornaments popularized in the Victorian Era and discuss the symbolism of flowers for queer folks in the Victorian Era (floriography).
New Queens Pride Parade
Along 37th Avenue, Jackson Heights
Sunday, June 4, 12 pm – 6 pm
All ages
Free
The New Queens Pride Parade and Multicultural Festival is the second oldest and second largest pride parade in New York City. Celebrate Pride with floats, performances, community groups, and more!
Queens at the Garden
Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing
Wednesday, June 14, 6 – 8:30 pm
All ages
$25; $20 Member
Get your pride on and enjoy an evening of drag performances hosted by the incomparable queen, Marti Cummings, at the place where people, plants, and cultures meet!
There will also be Pride-themed crafts available for all ages. Food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) are available for purchase. Included in the ticket fee are after-hours access to the Garden, drag queen performances, DJ music, and crafts.
Pride Night with The New York Mets
Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing
Friday, June 16, 7:10 pm
All ages
$36.50
Celebrate PRIDE with the New York Mets! Each ticket comes with a limited edition Mets Pride fan!
Staten Island
Rainbow Jars : Pride Month
Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, 2550 Victory Blvd.
Wednesday, June 7, 4pm
Ages 10-17
Free
Celebrate Pride Month with Rainbow Jars! First Come -First served. Supplies and materials will be provided.
Chamber Queer 2023: We Refract
Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terr.
Sunday, June 11, 3 – 4 pm
All ages
$25
The ensemble, concert producer and advocacy group Chamber Queer, performs a collection of newly composed works written by the members of the ensemble for flute, violin, cello, guitar, harp, mridangam, percussion, and voice.
Pride Flags
Dongan Hills Library, 1617 Richmond Road
Wednesday, June 14, 3 pm
Ages 13 and older
Free
In celebration of Pride Month, join the library in creating a pride flag of your choosing!
Bird Watching with NYC Audubon and Aura Photos – Let’s Go Birding Together.
Alice Austen House, 2 Hylan Blvd.
Saturday, June 17, 11am – 12pm
All ages
Free
This event welcomes the LGBTQ+ community, allies, families, and anyone who wants to enjoy an outdoor experience that is inclusive.
Long Island
Pride Month: Keith Haring Art Class- Family Program
Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale
Saturday, June 10, 10 am – 12 pm
Ages 8 and older
$4 per person upon arrival; $8 parking fee is in effect
Advanced registration required
Using a unique combination of black, white, and primary colors, Keith Haring created a visual language with his street art, sculptures, and paintings. Come out to help create a Keith Haring inspired work of art.
Family Pride Night
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Friday, June 23, 6 – 8 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Enjoy a night of play and celebrate Pride Month with LGBTQ families and allies.
Navigate the two-story climbing sculpture, immerse yourself in a six-foot bubble, investigate why things break… and fix them, make friends with LICM animals, and explore the science of thrill rides in the traveling exhibit Loops & Hoops.
Rainbow Lantern Walk: Family Program
Heckscher State Park Field 3, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip
Friday, June 23, 8 – 9:30 pm
Ages 5 and older
$4
Come out for this popular lantern walk with a Pride Month twist! Have you ever wanted to explore the park after dark? Now is your chance! Take a night-themed walk, with the ambiance of rainbow-colored lanterns!
North Fork Pride Parade
North Fork Pride, Greenport
Saturday, June 24, noon–5pm
All ages
Free
The 2023 North Fork Pride celebration will take place in Greenport for the first time ever! Join thousands in celebrating Pride at the first-ever North Fork Pride Parade, Festival, and Tea Dance.
Annual LGBT Youth Prom 2023
LGBT Network The Hauppauge Center, 125 Kennedy Dr. Suite 100, Hauppauge
Thursday, June 29, 6 – 9:30 pm
Ages 13 and older
$10
Come out for a night of dancing and dining, complete with a buffet dinner and dessert bar, music, and the crowning of this year’s Rainbow Court! LGBT and allied youth are welcome to be yourself and enjoy an unforgettable night!
Rockland/Bergen
LGBTQ+ Family PRIDE Craft Workshop
Rockland Pride Center, 28 S. Franklin St. Nyack
Saturday, June 3, 10:30 am – 12 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
LGBTQ+ families with children of all ages are invited for some seasonal crafts & games…prizes included!
Borough of Lodi’s Pride Flag Raising Ceremony
Memorial Park, 1 Memorial Drive, Lodi, NJ
Saturday, June 3, 12 pm
All ages
Free
Kick off the start of Pride Month with community members and elected officials at the raising of the Pride flag.
Rockland Pride Sunday 2023
Downtown Nyack, Main Street & Broadway, Nyack
Sunday, June 11, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free
This family-friendly event features the music of Frankie D and The Boys, David Budway and special guest performers, local drag artists, the Crowning of Mx. Rockland County Pride 2023, outdoor dining, shopping, and vendors!
Free children’s activities include bounce house, face painting, and an arts and crafts tent.
3rd Mahwah Pride Celebration
Commodore Perry Field, 70 East Ramapo Avenue, Mahwah
Sunday, June 11, 3:30 – 6:30 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Pride with the Mahwah LGBTQ+ Community featuring live entertainment, family area, art show, speakers, and information booths.