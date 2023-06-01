Pride Month Events in NYC for Kids and Families 2023

Pride month kicks off today and nobody celebrates better than New Yorkers!

It’s always important to teach your kids about the struggles the LGBTQ+ community has faced, but this month especially they can learn through fun events and activities that are happening around the city.

Manhattan

Rockefeller Park House, River Terrace & Murray Street, Battery Park City

Saturday, June 3, 11 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

This fun and fabulous educational experience celebrates gender diversity and all forms of difference to build empathy and gives kids the confidence to express themselves however they feel comfortable.

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue, Upper West Side

Saturday, June 3, 12 pm – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Enjoy a festive day on the Cathedral’s verdant grounds, taking part in an ice cream social and engaging in art activities inspired by artist Gabriel Garcia Roman’s Queer Icons on view in the Cathedral.

Music will be provided by the Queer Big Apple Corps, an LGBTQ+ marching band, leading a joyous and inclusive procession into the Cathedral.

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, W 46th St and 12th Ave. West Side

Sunday, June 4, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Learn all about LGBTQ+ figures in space exploration and the Navy. Families can take part in hands-on art and storytelling activities all about expressing yourself, and explore the Museum at their own pace with a scavenger hunt.

Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., Meatpacking District

Saturday, June 10, 11 am – 6 pm

All ages

Free. Additional fee for Museum admission.

To honor our LGBTQ+ community and allies, the Whitney will host a celebration with activities designed for community members and families of all ages, including hands-on artmaking, collaborative coloring projects inspired by artist Chitra Ganesh, Queer History Walking Tours of the Meatpacking District, giveaways, and more.

Manhattan West Plaza, 9th Avenue, Spanning 31st to 33rd Street, Midtown West

Saturday, June 10, 12 pm – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration recommended

Guests are invited to come out with their dogs for a colorful afternoon of amazing performances, fabulous activities, and marvelous treats.

Humans and canines alike will enjoy a live program of performances by award-winning and queerly-situated Circus Amok and activities that range from pet tarot card readings to rainbow pawdicures.

Cricket’s Candy Creations, 200 Hudson Street, Tribeca

Saturday, June 24, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

$15

Advanced Registration Required

This family-friendly pride party will feature rainbow-themed crafts, rainbow face painting, rainbow hair braiding, rainbow snacks, and more!

The Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., Upper West Side

Saturday, June 24, 1 – 4 pm

Ages 6 and older

Free

Advanced registration required

Explore art and learn about queer contemporary artists, participate in drop-in art-making activities, and listen to book readings focusing on LGBTQIA+ history. Choose the activities that interest your family and move at your own pace.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street, Upper West Side

Sunday, June 25, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $13-$16

Kanisha E. Henderson (AKA “Ayo Nish!”), is a multi-faceted Artist, Songwriter, DJ, Educator, and Social Entrepreneur. She blends musical genres like pop, hip-hop, and soul. Ayo Nish! pairs all her music with her ability to entertain and create one-of-a-kind sets with high energy that capture crowds of all ages.

Bronx

Pelham Bay Library, 3060 Middletown Road, Pelham Bay

Thursdays, June 1 and June 15, 3 pm-4:30 pm

Agse 5 – 12

Free

Celebrate Pride month with STEAM activities inspired by the LGBTQIA+ Community!

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx

June 3-4, Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 am – 5:30 pm.

All ages

Included with admission: $28.75-$37.75

WCS is proud to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community with a weekend of activities at the Bronx Zoo. Come out for live music, crafting, family fun, and of course, all your favorite animals!

Clason’s Point Library, 1215 Morrison Avenue, Clason’s Point

Tuesday, June 6, 4 pm

Ages 12-18

Free

Make crafts inspired by LGBTQ+ Pride Month! All craft supplies and snacks will be provided by the library.

Crotona Nature Center in Crotona Park, 1702 Crotona Ave., Bathgate

Saturday, June 10, 11 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Urban Park Rangers to explore the park in search of some birds featuring the colors of the LGBTQ+ pride flag, among others.

Jerome Park Library, 118 Eames Place, Jerome Park

Tuesday, June 13, 4 pm

Ages 13-18

Free

Celebrate Pride Month by designing your own pride flag. All supplies will be provided. Light refreshments will be served.

Brooklyn

New York Aquarium, 602 Surf Avenue, Coney Island

Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and June 4, 10:30 am – 5:30 pm.

All ages

$25.95-$32.95

Celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community with a weekend of activities including live music, crafting, family fun, and of course, all your favorite animals!

Owl’s Head Park, 68th Street and Bliss Terrace, Bay Ridge

Sunday, June 4, 12 pm – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a picnic at scenic “Pride Hill,” overlooking the bay, while celebrating Pride with live performances by local LGBTQIA+ musicians, drag performers, and other artists.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave, Crown Heights

Thursday, June 8, 2:30 – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Drop in to create a rainbow crown to commemorate the start of LGBTQ+ Pride month! Contribute to a collaborative mural about what Pride means to you.

Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Coney Island

Thursday, June 8, 7 pm

All ages

$18

All colors of the rainbow are welcome to the game! Show your Pride and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Pride Jersey.

5th Avenue between Union & 9th Street, Park Slope

Saturday, June 10, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a cross-section of the borough’s business, community, and city-wide organizations. In addition to the vendors, there will be a fabulous entertainment stage at 4th Street displaying local, national, and international talent!

Furthermore, at Old Stone House / J.J. Byrne Park, 5th Ave. between 3rd & 4th Streets, there will be a Family Fun Zone featuring family activities, music, face painting, arts & crafts, story-time, and more!

Primark Stage, 445 Albee Square West, Downtown Brooklyn

Saturday, June 10, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Hosted by Lola Star of Dreamland Productions, this inclusive celebration will shine a spotlight on fabulousness, creativity, and the launch of Primark’s ‘Found Family’ collection.

Families and kids of all ages are encouraged to come in costume and join in the Rainbow Parade, Brooklyn’s only FAMILY PRIDE Parade, which will circle through Albee Square and Flatbush Avenues led by Stilt Walkers, Strong Men, and Dancing Rainbow Roller Girls.

Entertainment highlights include Fogu Azul, New York’s premier all women drum line which features 55 Samba Reggae performers, Anna Copa Cabana and the Love Show, the daring Australian showgirl icon and her back-up singers, Pinkie Special, the hula hooping sensation, and Lola Star’s Happy Dance Club Family Party. Plus, Roller Girls, glitter tattoos, and other activities.

Next to the JJ Byrne Playground at 4th Street, between 4th and 5th Avenues, South Slope

Saturday, June 17, 12 pm – 5 pm

Ages 13 and older

Free

Join LGBTQIA+ youth from all over Brooklyn for a Pride day exclusively made for you and your allies. DJ Trini will be spinning all afternoon to keep you moving. Be sure to check out the Airbrush Artist, Carnival Games, 360 Photo Booth, Free Food, Craft Table and more.

Showcase your artistic talent and decorate your OLD sneakers with your best Pride ideas that are focused on the 2023 Theme – “TOGETHER WE WILL”

Sunday, June 25, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg

Ages 10 and younger

$16

Celebrate Pride with the music of Queen at this concert for kids! .

Queens

Saturday, June 3, 1 – 4 pm

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

Ages 3 and older

Free

Design rainbow salt dough heart ornaments popularized in the Victorian Era and discuss the symbolism of flowers for queer folks in the Victorian Era (floriography).

Along 37th Avenue, Jackson Heights

Sunday, June 4, 12 pm – 6 pm

All ages

Free

The New Queens Pride Parade and Multicultural Festival is the second oldest and second largest pride parade in New York City. Celebrate Pride with floats, performances, community groups, and more!

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing

Wednesday, June 14, 6 – 8:30 pm

All ages

$25; $20 Member

Get your pride on and enjoy an evening of drag performances hosted by the incomparable queen, Marti Cummings, at the place where people, plants, and cultures meet!

There will also be Pride-themed crafts available for all ages. Food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) are available for purchase. Included in the ticket fee are after-hours access to the Garden, drag queen performances, DJ music, and crafts.

Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing

Friday, June 16, 7:10 pm

All ages

$36.50

Celebrate PRIDE with the New York Mets! Each ticket comes with a limited edition Mets Pride fan!

Staten Island

Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, 2550 Victory Blvd.

Wednesday, June 7, 4pm

Ages 10-17

Free

Celebrate Pride Month with Rainbow Jars! First Come -First served. Supplies and materials will be provided.

Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terr.

Sunday, June 11, 3 – 4 pm

All ages

$25

The ensemble, concert producer and advocacy group Chamber Queer, performs a collection of newly composed works written by the members of the ensemble for flute, violin, cello, guitar, harp, mridangam, percussion, and voice.

Dongan Hills Library, 1617 Richmond Road

Wednesday, June 14, 3 pm

Ages 13 and older

Free

In celebration of Pride Month, join the library in creating a pride flag of your choosing!

Alice Austen House, 2 Hylan Blvd.

Saturday, June 17, 11am – 12pm

All ages

Free

This event welcomes the LGBTQ+ community, allies, families, and anyone who wants to enjoy an outdoor experience that is inclusive.

Long Island

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale

Saturday, June 10, 10 am – 12 pm

Ages 8 and older

$4 per person upon arrival; $8 parking fee is in effect

Advanced registration required

Using a unique combination of black, white, and primary colors, Keith Haring created a visual language with his street art, sculptures, and paintings. Come out to help create a Keith Haring inspired work of art.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Friday, June 23, 6 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Enjoy a night of play and celebrate Pride Month with LGBTQ families and allies.

Navigate the two-story climbing sculpture, immerse yourself in a six-foot bubble, investigate why things break… and fix them, make friends with LICM animals, and explore the science of thrill rides in the traveling exhibit Loops & Hoops.

Heckscher State Park Field 3, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip

Friday, June 23, 8 – 9:30 pm

Ages 5 and older

$4

Come out for this popular lantern walk with a Pride Month twist! Have you ever wanted to explore the park after dark? Now is your chance! Take a night-themed walk, with the ambiance of rainbow-colored lanterns!

North Fork Pride, Greenport

Saturday, June 24, noon–5pm

All ages

Free

The 2023 North Fork Pride celebration will take place in Greenport for the first time ever! Join thousands in celebrating Pride at the first-ever North Fork Pride Parade, Festival, and Tea Dance.

LGBT Network The Hauppauge Center, 125 Kennedy Dr. Suite 100, Hauppauge

Thursday, June 29, 6 – 9:30 pm

Ages 13 and older

$10

Come out for a night of dancing and dining, complete with a buffet dinner and dessert bar, music, and the crowning of this year’s Rainbow Court! LGBT and allied youth are welcome to be yourself and enjoy an unforgettable night!

Rockland/Bergen

Rockland Pride Center, 28 S. Franklin St. Nyack

Saturday, June 3, 10:30 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

LGBTQ+ families with children of all ages are invited for some seasonal crafts & games…prizes included!

Memorial Park, 1 Memorial Drive, Lodi, NJ

Saturday, June 3, 12 pm

All ages

Free

Kick off the start of Pride Month with community members and elected officials at the raising of the Pride flag.

Downtown Nyack, Main Street & Broadway, Nyack

Sunday, June 11, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

This family-friendly event features the music of Frankie D and The Boys, David Budway and special guest performers, local drag artists, the Crowning of Mx. Rockland County Pride 2023, outdoor dining, shopping, and vendors!

Free children’s activities include bounce house, face painting, and an arts and crafts tent.

Commodore Perry Field, 70 East Ramapo Avenue, Mahwah

Sunday, June 11, 3:30 – 6:30 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Pride with the Mahwah LGBTQ+ Community featuring live entertainment, family area, art show, speakers, and information booths.