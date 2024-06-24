Where to See Fireworks Shows in and Around New York for Summer 2024

Where to See Fireworks Shows in and Around NY for Summer 2024
Fireworks are a signature Fourth of July treat, but it doesn’t have to be Independence Day to enjoy them with your family. These spectacular shows fill the skies with dazzling displays of color and light, and it just doesn’t feel like summertime without them.
A lot of outdoor venues in and around New York like ballparks, boardwalks, and theme parks put on spectacular fireworks shows all summer long. Check out some of the best places to see fireworks shows in New York this summer, along with places to see 4th of July fireworks too!
Psst…. Check out Independence Day Events For Families In and Near NYC
Note: These shows are weather-permitting and subject to change at any time. Always call or check the website before heading out with your family to see a fireworks show.
Where to See Fireworks Shows in and Around NY for Summer 2024
Fireworks are a signature Fourth of July treat, but it doesn’t have to be Independence Day to enjoy them with your family. These spectacular shows fill the skies with dazzling displays of color and light, and it just doesn’t feel like summertime without them.
A lot of outdoor venues in and around New York like ballparks, boardwalks, and theme parks put on spectacular fireworks shows all summer long. Check out some of the best places to see fireworks shows in New York this summer!.
Psst…. Check out Independence Day Events For Families In and Near NYC
Note: These shows are weather-permitting and subject to change at any time. Always call or check the website before heading out with your family to see a fireworks show.
Fireworks Shows by the Beach
NYC:
Friday Night Fireworks at Coney Island
1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Friday nights June 21 to August 30 at 9:45pm
NJ:
Jenkinson’s Summer Fireworks
300 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Thursday nights June 20 to Aug. 29 at dark
Seaside Heights
Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751
Every Wednesday during July and August 2024 at 9:30pm
Post-Game Fireworks
Brooklyn Cyclones
Maimonides Park
1904 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Fridays, June 21, July 19, July 26, Aug. 9, Aug 23
Wednesday, July 3
Saturdays, Aug 24, Sep. 7
Staten Island Ferry Hawks
Staten Island University Hospital Community Park
75 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY
Thursday, July 4
Saturdays, June 22, July 13, Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, Sep. 7
New York Mets
Citi Field
41 Seaver Wy, Queens, NY
Fridays, June 28, July 26, Aug. 16
Long Island Ducks
Fairfield Properties Ballpark
3 Court House Dr., Central Islip, NY
Friday, June 21
Tuesday, July 2
Wednesday, July 3
Thursday, July 4
Saturdays, June 22, July 27, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Aug 31, Sep. 14
New York Boulders
Clover Stadium
1 Phil Tisi Wy, Pomona, NY
Wednesday, July 3
Thursday, July 4
Saturdays, June 22, July 6, Aug. 17, Aug. 24, Aug 31
Sunday, Sep. 1
4th of July Fireworks
Independence Day Celebration 2024 at Fort Totten Park
Bayside Historical Society, 208 Totten Avenue, Fort Totten, Bayside
Wednesday, June 26, 6 – 9:30 pm
40th Annual Independence Day Celebration
Astoria Park Great Lawn, 19th street & 23rd Avenue, Astoria
Thursday, June 27, 7 – 9:30 pm
Long Island Ducks Fireworks
Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Drive, Central Islip
July 2 – 4, Tuesday-Thursday, 6:35 pm.
Brooklyn Cyclones Fireworks
Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave., Coney Island
Wednesday, July 3, 7 pm
48th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks
Along the East River, East Side
Thursday, July 4, 9 pm
Fourth of July Fireworks
Coney Island beach at West 16th St., Coney Island
Thursday, July 4, 10 pm
4th of July Block Party at Empire Outlets
Thursday, July 4, 3 – 9 pm
Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terr., St. George
Staten Island FerryHawks Party in the USA & Fireworks!
Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, 75 Richmond Terrace, St. George
Thursday, July 4, 5:30 pm
Empire State Fair
Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale
Thursday, July 4, 12 – 11 pm.
July 4 – Fireworks Spectacular 2024
Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh
Thursday, July 4, 9:30 pm
Englewood’s Fireworks Celebration
Dwight Morrow High School, 271 Knickerbocker Road, Englewood, NJ
Monday, July 1, 7:30 pm
State Fair Meadowlands
Metlife Stadium, 1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford, NJ
July 4 at sundown
Keansburg Firework Spectacular
Keansburg Amusement Park, 275 Beachway, Keansburg, NJ
Wednesday, July 3, 8 pm
New York Boulders Independence Day Celebration
Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr. Pomona
Thursday, July 4, 6 pm
Independence Day Celebration
West Point Trophy Point Amphitheater, 117-119 Washington Road, West Point
Saturday, July 6, 7:30 pm