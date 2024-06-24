Where to See Fireworks Shows in and Around New York for Summer 2024

Where to See Fireworks Shows in and Around NY for Summer 2024

Fireworks are a signature Fourth of July treat, but it doesn’t have to be Independence Day to enjoy them with your family. These spectacular shows fill the skies with dazzling displays of color and light, and it just doesn’t feel like summertime without them.

A lot of outdoor venues in and around New York like ballparks, boardwalks, and theme parks put on spectacular fireworks shows all summer long. Check out some of the best places to see fireworks shows in New York this summer, along with places to see 4th of July fireworks too!

Psst…. Check out Independence Day Events For Families In and Near NYC

Note: These shows are weather-permitting and subject to change at any time. Always call or check the website before heading out with your family to see a fireworks show.

Fireworks Shows by the Beach

NYC:

Friday Night Fireworks at Coney Island

1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Friday nights June 21 to August 30 at 9:45pm

NJ:

Jenkinson’s Summer Fireworks

300 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Thursday nights June 20 to Aug. 29 at dark

Seaside Heights

Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Every Wednesday during July and August 2024 at 9:30pm

Post-Game Fireworks

Brooklyn Cyclones

Maimonides Park

1904 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Fridays, June 21, July 19, July 26, Aug. 9, Aug 23

Wednesday, July 3

Saturdays, Aug 24, Sep. 7

Staten Island Ferry Hawks

Staten Island University Hospital Community Park

75 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY

Thursday, July 4

Saturdays, June 22, July 13, Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, Sep. 7

New York Mets

Citi Field

41 Seaver Wy, Queens, NY

Fridays, June 28, July 26, Aug. 16

Long Island Ducks

Fairfield Properties Ballpark

3 Court House Dr., Central Islip, NY

Friday, June 21

Tuesday, July 2

Wednesday, July 3

Thursday, July 4

Saturdays, June 22, July 27, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Aug 31, Sep. 14

New York Boulders

Clover Stadium

1 Phil Tisi Wy, Pomona, NY

Wednesday, July 3

Thursday, July 4

Saturdays, June 22, July 6, Aug. 17, Aug. 24, Aug 31

Sunday, Sep. 1

4th of July Fireworks

Independence Day Celebration 2024 at Fort Totten Park

Bayside Historical Society, 208 Totten Avenue, Fort Totten, Bayside

Wednesday, June 26, 6 – 9:30 pm

40th Annual Independence Day Celebration

Astoria Park Great Lawn, 19th street & 23rd Avenue, Astoria

Thursday, June 27, 7 – 9:30 pm

Long Island Ducks Fireworks

Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Drive, Central Islip

July 2 – 4, Tuesday-Thursday, 6:35 pm.

Brooklyn Cyclones Fireworks

Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave., Coney Island

Wednesday, July 3, 7 pm

48th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

Along the East River, East Side

Thursday, July 4, 9 pm

Fourth of July Fireworks

Coney Island beach at West 16th St., Coney Island

Thursday, July 4, 10 pm

4th of July Block Party at Empire Outlets

Thursday, July 4, 3 – 9 pm

Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terr., St. George

Staten Island FerryHawks Party in the USA & Fireworks!

Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, 75 Richmond Terrace, St. George

Thursday, July 4, 5:30 pm

Empire State Fair

Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale

Thursday, July 4, 12 – 11 pm.

July 4 – Fireworks Spectacular 2024

Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh

Thursday, July 4, 9:30 pm

Englewood’s Fireworks Celebration

Dwight Morrow High School, 271 Knickerbocker Road, Englewood, NJ

Monday, July 1, 7:30 pm

State Fair Meadowlands

Metlife Stadium, 1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford, NJ

July 4 at sundown

Keansburg Firework Spectacular

Keansburg Amusement Park, 275 Beachway, Keansburg, NJ

Wednesday, July 3, 8 pm

New York Boulders Independence Day Celebration

Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr. Pomona

Thursday, July 4, 6 pm

Independence Day Celebration

West Point Trophy Point Amphitheater, 117-119 Washington Road, West Point

Saturday, July 6, 7:30 pm