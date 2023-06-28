Independence Day Events For Families In and Near NYC

Independence Day is a popular holiday celebrated by many New Yorkers and is one that be celebrated with the whole family! When you aren’t getting ready for a family BBQ, head over to any of these fun Independence Day activities and events happening all weekend long.

Psst… Here’s Where to Watch 4th of July Fireworks!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 W. 27th St., 10th Floor, Chelsea

Saturday, July 1, 9-10am

Ages 2-8 with a grownup

$59 includes adult

Have fun while making patriotic cupcakes with your little one!

Castle Clinton at The Battery, Battery Park

Tuesday, July 4, 10am-12pm

All ages

Free

This celebration of Independence Day has been a long standing tradition in Lower Manhattan.

The festivities will begin with a 10am Flag Raising Ceremony led by the Veteran Corps of Artillery of the State of New York and their Annual Salute to the Nation, marchers will assemble at 10:45am for the parade which will end at South Street Seaport Pier 16.

In the afternoon, Fraunces Tavern Museum will have an open house from 2:00-5:00pm. There is also the first It Happened Here program at 2:00pm.

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Tuesday, July 4, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

$22; $17 seniors; free admission for ages 17 and younger

Enjoy a fun-filled day of learning about America’s past through crafts, stories, and objects in the galleries.

Along the East River

Tuesday, July 4, 9:25pm

All ages

Free

America’s celebration of the summer will be jam-packed with serious star power, electrifying performances & heart-pounding pyrotechnics, with the U.S. ARMY Field Band providing a grand orchestral backdrop that’s as moving as the Fireworks display itself.

Bronx

Seton Falls Park, Baychester Avenue and Crawford Avenue

Sunday, July 2, 1-2pm

All ages

Free

In honor of Independence Day, learn more about various species of birds that feature red, white and blue colors.

Bronx Library Center, 310 E Kingsbridge Road

Monday, July 3, 4pm

Ages 13 and up

Free

Teens, test your knowledge on how July 4th became the holiday we all know and love through playing a round of trivia!

Baychester Library, 2049 Asch Loop

Monday, July 3, 4pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Celebrate the 4th of July early with a fun experiment.

Brooklyn

Kings Highway Library, 2115 Ocean Ave., Sheepshead Bay

Friday, June 30, 3 – 4 pm

Ages 6 and older

Free

Make your own fun, safe, “sparkless” sparklers for your Independence Day celebration!

Skyline Drive-In, 1 Oak St., Greenpoint

Tuesday, July 4, 9pm

All ages

$21.99-$129.99; $10 additional fee for optional kid section

Make it an unforgettable Fourth of July with a perfect view of the Macy’s NYC firework show! Concession with food, snacks, Alcoholic and nonalcoholic will be available for purchase on-site. Stay after the fireworks for a free screening of Back To The Future!

Queens

Queens Public Library Hollis, 202-05 Hillside Avenue, Hollis

Monday, July 3, 12-1pm

Ages 0-5

Free

Celebrate the 4th of July with a funny puppet craft!

Astoria Park Great Lawn, 19th street & 23rd Avenue, Astoria

Thursday, June 29, 7:30 – 11:30 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Independence Day with a special musical performance by the Swingtime Big Band followed by the spectacular Grucci fireworks!

Staten Island

St. George Library Center, 5 Central Ave.

Friday, June 30, 3:30pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Kids will design their own sand bottle rocket craft. All materials will be provided.

Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave.

Saturday-Sunday, July 1-2; 10am-4pm

All ages

$15-20; free for ages 5 and younger

Celebrate our country’s independence at this exciting and festive event featuring crafts, activities, home-made treats and more.

Meet costumed interpreters and historians portraying soldiers, tradespeople and founding fathers. Sign your name to a copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Conference House Park, 298 Satterlee St.

Sunday, July 2; 4-6pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy this fun concert featuring patriotic music in celebration of July 4.

Huguenot Park Library, 830 Huguenot Ave.

Monday, July 3; 11-11:30am

Ages 2 to 5

Free

Kids will paint pictures of fireworks, learn about the history of Independence Day and freeze dance to some of America’s greatest hits! Best for new walkers, toddlers and children at this developmental stage.

Showplace Entertainment Center, 141 East Service Rd.

Tuesday, July 4, 12:30-1:30pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Independence Day at this popular Staten Island parade. This year’s Grand Marshal is Rich Platt, who received the honor posthumously, having volunteered on the parade committee for 10 years. His dedication extended from parade line-up to parade cleanup and beyond.

Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terr.

Tuesday, July 4, 3-10pm

All ages



Enjoy face painting, balloon animals, music and more. Fireworks around 9pm!

Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terr.

Tuesday, July 4, 5-8pm

All ages

Free

Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the Staten Island Philharmonic’s free, outdoor 4th of July concert.

Long Island, Nassau County

Eisenhower Park- Lakeside Theater, Merrick and Stewart Avenues, East Meadow

Saturday, July 1, 7-10pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks spectacular by Grucci including a special drone & laser light show along with a performance by the winner of the “Battle of the Bands.”

The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove

Tuesday, July 4, 11am-4pm

All ages

$75; $40 ages 3-10

Celebrate Independence Day around the pool, play games, enjoy a delicious BBQ buffet and more.

Sagamore Hill NHS, 20 Sagamore Hill Road, Oyster Bay

Tuesday, July 4, 12pm

All ages

Free

Renowned Theodore Roosevelt reenactor Joe Wiegand will be spending the afternoon meeting visitors, reading the Declaration of Independence, walking the grounds, and posing for photos and selfies at the “Presidential Photo Booth”.

The event also features free tours of the Roosevelt Home, the Calliope Brass Band, a special Junior Ranger Program, assorted lawn games and crafts for kids, historical exhibits at the Old Orchard Museum, as well as a variety of walking and self-guided touring options throughout the park.

Jones Beach Central Mall, 2400 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh

Tuesday, July 4, 9:30 pm

All ages

Included with $10 parking fee

See this Fireworks extravaganza above the shores of Jones Beach State Park. Arrive early as lots fill up fast. This year, WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY-98.3 FM will simulcast patriotic music during the fireworks presentation.

Freeport Water Taxi & Tours, 211 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

Tuesday, July 4, 8pm

Agse 5 and older

$65; $45 ages 5-10

Set sail for an unforgettable evening of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day!

Long Island, Suffolk County

Tanger Outlets Riverhead, 200 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead

Saturday, July 1, 12-4pm

All ages

Free

Head to the Tanger 2 Pedestrian Plaza for fun giveaways, yard games and more! Snap a selfie near the Giant Uncle Sam Hat and Lady Liberty!

Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Drive, Central Islip

July 1-3, Saturday-Monday, 6:35pm

All ages

Tickets start at $16

See the Ducks take on the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, then stay for a spectacular fireworks display.

Village Lane, Orient

Sunday, July 2, 12-4pm

All ages

Free

The festivities begin with a parade followed by a welcome and invocation at the Old Point Schoolhouse, the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, “God Bless America” sung by Franklin Mastrangelo, and the reading of the Declaration of Independence by Oysterponds stalwarts.

Afterwards, all are invited to Poquatuck Park for hot dogs, sweet treats, kids’ games, and music by Oysterponds favorites the Mudflats.

Dwight Morrow High School, 274 Knickerbocker Road, Englewood

Wednesday, June 28, 7:30pm

All ages

Free

Start the celebration early with Englewood’s Fireworks Celebration!

Home Depot, 2024 Palisades Ctr Drive, West Nyack

Saturday, July 1, 9am-12pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Spark your child’s interest in fireworks safety with a beanbag toss game featuring a creative design twist. After decorating their bean bag board, kids will experiment with variations to the rules of the game.

Fort Montgomery State Historic Site, 690 Rte 9W, Fort Montgomery

Saturday, July 1, 12-3pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a special Independence Day celebration with Musket Firing Demonstrations, Fife and Drum Music, and Battlefield Tours that will take place throughout the day.

Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Sunday, July 2, 12-9pm

All ages

$6 admission ages 5 and older

Check out 18+ food vendors, and activities for all ages including, a bounce house, air soft shooting gallery, range, bungee trampoline, inflatable, village sand, art , Henna Tattoo, live music, and so much more!

Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr., Pomona

July 3-4, Monday-Tuesday, 6 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $14

Celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display when the New York Boulders take on the Ottawa Titans.

New Windsor Cantonment State Historic Site, 374 Temple Hill Road, New Windsor

Tuesday, July 4, 10am-5pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Independence Day with a military drill and cannon firing at 2:00 PM, followed by children’s musket drill. At 3:00 PM, visitor assisted reading of the Declaration of Independence followed by another military demonstration.

Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Tuesday, July 4, 1-2pm

Ages 0-12

Free

Advanced registration required

Join Jess Pudd’in for a patriotic-themed cupcake decorating event where little ones can showcase their creativity and enjoy a delicious treat.

West Point Trophy Point Amphitheater, 117-119 Washington Road, West Point

Tuesday, July 4, 7pm

All ages

Free

Grab a blanket, bring a picnic, and enjoy a wide variety of music ranging from traditional field music to today’s popular hits, and everything in between, performed by the world-class Soldier-Musicians of the West Point Band.

As always, this performance concludes with a spectacular fireworks display over the Hudson River.