Independence Day Events For Families In and Near NYC
Independence Day is a popular holiday celebrated by many New Yorkers and is one that be celebrated with the whole family! When you aren’t getting ready for a family BBQ, head over to any of these fun Independence Day activities and events happening all weekend long.
Psst… Here’s Where to Watch 4th of July Fireworks!
Click on your region to jump to events near you!
- Manhattan
- Bronx
- Brooklyn
- Queens
- Staten Island
- Long Island, Nassau County
- Long Island, Suffolk County
- Rockland/Bergen
Manhattan
Mommy & Me Cooking Class: Red, White & Blue Cupcakes
Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 W. 27th St., 10th Floor, Chelsea
Saturday, July 1, 9-10am
Ages 2-8 with a grownup
$59 includes adult
Have fun while making patriotic cupcakes with your little one!
8th Annual Independence Day Celebration
Castle Clinton at The Battery, Battery Park
Tuesday, July 4, 10am-12pm
All ages
Free
This celebration of Independence Day has been a long standing tradition in Lower Manhattan.
The festivities will begin with a 10am Flag Raising Ceremony led by the Veteran Corps of Artillery of the State of New York and their Annual Salute to the Nation, marchers will assemble at 10:45am for the parade which will end at South Street Seaport Pier 16.
In the afternoon, Fraunces Tavern Museum will have an open house from 2:00-5:00pm. There is also the first It Happened Here program at 2:00pm.
Celebrate Independence Day!
New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side
Tuesday, July 4, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
$22; $17 seniors; free admission for ages 17 and younger
Enjoy a fun-filled day of learning about America’s past through crafts, stories, and objects in the galleries.
The 47th Annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks
Along the East River
Tuesday, July 4, 9:25pm
All ages
Free
America’s celebration of the summer will be jam-packed with serious star power, electrifying performances & heart-pounding pyrotechnics, with the U.S. ARMY Field Band providing a grand orchestral backdrop that’s as moving as the Fireworks display itself.
Bronx
Birding: Patriotic Birding
Seton Falls Park, Baychester Avenue and Crawford Avenue
Sunday, July 2, 1-2pm
All ages
Free
In honor of Independence Day, learn more about various species of birds that feature red, white and blue colors.
Independence Day Trivia
Bronx Library Center, 310 E Kingsbridge Road
Monday, July 3, 4pm
Ages 13 and up
Free
Teens, test your knowledge on how July 4th became the holiday we all know and love through playing a round of trivia!
Independence Day Craft: Fireworks in a Jar
Baychester Library, 2049 Asch Loop
Monday, July 3, 4pm
Ages 5-12
Free
Celebrate the 4th of July early with a fun experiment.
Brooklyn
4th of July Craft Workshop – DIY “Sparkless” Sparklers
Kings Highway Library, 2115 Ocean Ave., Sheepshead Bay
Friday, June 30, 3 – 4 pm
Ages 6 and older
Free
Make your own fun, safe, “sparkless” sparklers for your Independence Day celebration!
4th of July Fireworks 2023
Skyline Drive-In, 1 Oak St., Greenpoint
Tuesday, July 4, 9pm
All ages
$21.99-$129.99; $10 additional fee for optional kid section
Make it an unforgettable Fourth of July with a perfect view of the Macy’s NYC firework show! Concession with food, snacks, Alcoholic and nonalcoholic will be available for purchase on-site. Stay after the fireworks for a free screening of Back To The Future!
Queens
Independence Day Puppets Craft
Queens Public Library Hollis, 202-05 Hillside Avenue, Hollis
Monday, July 3, 12-1pm
Ages 0-5
Free
Celebrate the 4th of July with a funny puppet craft!
39th Annual Independence Day Celebration
Astoria Park Great Lawn, 19th street & 23rd Avenue, Astoria
Thursday, June 29, 7:30 – 11:30 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Independence Day with a special musical performance by the Swingtime Big Band followed by the spectacular Grucci fireworks!
Staten Island
Design Your Own Bottle Rocket
St. George Library Center, 5 Central Ave.
Friday, June 30, 3:30pm
Ages 5-12
Free
Kids will design their own sand bottle rocket craft. All materials will be provided.
Independence Day Weekend
Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave.
Saturday-Sunday, July 1-2; 10am-4pm
All ages
$15-20; free for ages 5 and younger
Celebrate our country’s independence at this exciting and festive event featuring crafts, activities, home-made treats and more.
Meet costumed interpreters and historians portraying soldiers, tradespeople and founding fathers. Sign your name to a copy of the Declaration of Independence.
All American Patriotic Music
Conference House Park, 298 Satterlee St.
Sunday, July 2; 4-6pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy this fun concert featuring patriotic music in celebration of July 4.
Fireworks Painting for Little Munchkins
Huguenot Park Library, 830 Huguenot Ave.
Monday, July 3; 11-11:30am
Ages 2 to 5
Free
Kids will paint pictures of fireworks, learn about the history of Independence Day and freeze dance to some of America’s greatest hits! Best for new walkers, toddlers and children at this developmental stage.
Travis 4th of July Parade
Showplace Entertainment Center, 141 East Service Rd.
Tuesday, July 4, 12:30-1:30pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Independence Day at this popular Staten Island parade. This year’s Grand Marshal is Rich Platt, who received the honor posthumously, having volunteered on the parade committee for 10 years. His dedication extended from parade line-up to parade cleanup and beyond.
Fourth of July Block Party
Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terr.
Tuesday, July 4, 3-10pm
All ages
Enjoy face painting, balloon animals, music and more. Fireworks around 9pm!
Fourth of July Concert
Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terr.
Tuesday, July 4, 5-8pm
All ages
Free
Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the Staten Island Philharmonic’s free, outdoor 4th of July concert.
Long Island, Nassau County
“Celebrate America” Fireworks & Show
Eisenhower Park- Lakeside Theater, Merrick and Stewart Avenues, East Meadow
Saturday, July 1, 7-10pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks spectacular by Grucci including a special drone & laser light show along with a performance by the winner of the “Battle of the Bands.”
Fourth of July Poolside Family BBQ
The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove
Tuesday, July 4, 11am-4pm
All ages
$75; $40 ages 3-10
Celebrate Independence Day around the pool, play games, enjoy a delicious BBQ buffet and more.
Celebrating The 4th of July at Sagamore Hill
Sagamore Hill NHS, 20 Sagamore Hill Road, Oyster Bay
Tuesday, July 4, 12pm
All ages
Free
Renowned Theodore Roosevelt reenactor Joe Wiegand will be spending the afternoon meeting visitors, reading the Declaration of Independence, walking the grounds, and posing for photos and selfies at the “Presidential Photo Booth”.
The event also features free tours of the Roosevelt Home, the Calliope Brass Band, a special Junior Ranger Program, assorted lawn games and crafts for kids, historical exhibits at the Old Orchard Museum, as well as a variety of walking and self-guided touring options throughout the park.
July 4 – Fireworks Spectacular 2023
Jones Beach Central Mall, 2400 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh
Tuesday, July 4, 9:30 pm
All ages
Included with $10 parking fee
See this Fireworks extravaganza above the shores of Jones Beach State Park. Arrive early as lots fill up fast. This year, WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY-98.3 FM will simulcast patriotic music during the fireworks presentation.
Holiday Fireworks Cruises
Freeport Water Taxi & Tours, 211 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport
Tuesday, July 4, 8pm
Agse 5 and older
$65; $45 ages 5-10
Set sail for an unforgettable evening of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day!
Long Island, Suffolk County
July 4th Weekend Celebration
Tanger Outlets Riverhead, 200 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead
Saturday, July 1, 12-4pm
All ages
Free
Head to the Tanger 2 Pedestrian Plaza for fun giveaways, yard games and more! Snap a selfie near the Giant Uncle Sam Hat and Lady Liberty!
Postgame Fireworks Spectacular with the Long Island Ducks
Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Drive, Central Islip
July 1-3, Saturday-Monday, 6:35pm
All ages
Tickets start at $16
See the Ducks take on the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, then stay for a spectacular fireworks display.
14th Annual Heritage Day
Village Lane, Orient
Sunday, July 2, 12-4pm
All ages
Free
The festivities begin with a parade followed by a welcome and invocation at the Old Point Schoolhouse, the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, “God Bless America” sung by Franklin Mastrangelo, and the reading of the Declaration of Independence by Oysterponds stalwarts.
Afterwards, all are invited to Poquatuck Park for hot dogs, sweet treats, kids’ games, and music by Oysterponds favorites the Mudflats.
Rockland/Bergen
Englewood’s Fireworks Celebration
Dwight Morrow High School, 274 Knickerbocker Road, Englewood
Wednesday, June 28, 7:30pm
All ages
Free
Start the celebration early with Englewood’s Fireworks Celebration!
Home Depot: Fireworks Bean Bag Toss
Home Depot, 2024 Palisades Ctr Drive, West Nyack
Saturday, July 1, 9am-12pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Spark your child’s interest in fireworks safety with a beanbag toss game featuring a creative design twist. After decorating their bean bag board, kids will experiment with variations to the rules of the game.
Independence Day
Fort Montgomery State Historic Site, 690 Rte 9W, Fort Montgomery
Saturday, July 1, 12-3pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy a special Independence Day celebration with Musket Firing Demonstrations, Fife and Drum Music, and Battlefield Tours that will take place throughout the day.
Paramus 4th of July Pre Fireworks & Food Truck & Music Fest
Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza, Paramus
Sunday, July 2, 12-9pm
All ages
$6 admission ages 5 and older
Check out 18+ food vendors, and activities for all ages including, a bounce house, air soft shooting gallery, range, bungee trampoline, inflatable, village sand, art , Henna Tattoo, live music, and so much more!
4th of July Celebrations with the New York Boulders
Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr., Pomona
July 3-4, Monday-Tuesday, 6 pm
All ages
Tickets start at $14
Celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display when the New York Boulders take on the Ottawa Titans.
Independence Day Celebration at New Windsor Cantonment
New Windsor Cantonment State Historic Site, 374 Temple Hill Road, New Windsor
Tuesday, July 4, 10am-5pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Independence Day with a military drill and cannon firing at 2:00 PM, followed by children’s musket drill. At 3:00 PM, visitor assisted reading of the Declaration of Independence followed by another military demonstration.
Tykes Tuesday: Jess Pudd’in
Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack
Tuesday, July 4, 1-2pm
Ages 0-12
Free
Advanced registration required
Join Jess Pudd’in for a patriotic-themed cupcake decorating event where little ones can showcase their creativity and enjoy a delicious treat.
West Point Independence Day Celebration
West Point Trophy Point Amphitheater, 117-119 Washington Road, West Point
Tuesday, July 4, 7pm
All ages
Free
Grab a blanket, bring a picnic, and enjoy a wide variety of music ranging from traditional field music to today’s popular hits, and everything in between, performed by the world-class Soldier-Musicians of the West Point Band.
As always, this performance concludes with a spectacular fireworks display over the Hudson River.