What to Bring to the Beach: Beach Trip Essentials

Nothing says summer quite like a New York City beach experience. You might feel like jumping right in, but planning ahead can make your trip to the beach more memorable.

Here are some beach trip essentials (and some specific recommendations!) that will help you stay organized, cool, and protected while you’re out in summer paradise.

Sunscreen

Remember that your skin always needs protection from the sun, especially when you’re outdoors for extended periods of time. Plunging into the water and sweating in the heat will remove your sunscreen, so make sure to reapply every few hours.

The popular and affordable Coopertone SPORT 4-in-1 Performance sunscreen is a great option because it’s water and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes and is free of any dyes and chemicals.

For more sensitive skin you should use the dermatologist recommended Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch, a non-greasy option with UVA protection.

Bug Spray

No one wants little blood sucking pests ruining all the fun. Make sure to pack some bug spray so you don’t have to deal with any unwanted visitors. OFF! Family Care insect and mosquito repellant is a great option when you need insects to bug off, and it’s safe for kids to use as well.

First Aid Kit

You never know what might happen at the beach, so it’s important to be prepared. Pack a first aid kit and you’ll be prepared to deal with any situation that arises.

The pocket size Primacare 45 Piece Personal First Aid Kit can be carried around easily due to its small size. Its contents include antiseptic wipes, waterproof adhesive tape, gauze pads, aspirin and more.

Beach Chairs

Whether you want to sun tan, cozy up with a book, or just be comfortable while you relax on the beach, a beach chair is a must-have, especially when you want a break from the sand.

Walmart has an Ozark Trail Folding Camp Chair for just $7.99! It’s foldable, which makes it easy to carry around and it comes in multiple colors. It also has a cup holder for your ice cold beverage.

Umbrellas and Tents

Umbrellas and tents are a great option if you want to escape the scorching heat for a bit. They can also help make your family trip feel a bit more cozy and intimate.

The Caribbean Joe Beach Umbrella provides a 6 foot arc for shade, comes with a carrying bag, and can be inserted directly into the sand. It also comes in multiple colors and patterned designs.

The MIRUS Beach Tent can fit three people and is wind proof! Its windows will help you keep great ventilation but will also keep the heat away.

Beach Toys

Little kids might get restless if they’re just sitting around in the sand, but a bucket and shovel could keep them occupied for hours. There are all kinds of beach activities, many of which adults will love, too.

You can pack some sandcastle building equipment, a volleyball, some surfboards, and anything else that might be fun to use while out there.

The AMOR Beach Toys Set comes with shovels, a bucket, and a mini sandbox pickup truck!

Tote Bags

Sifting through sandy clothes and other belongings can be a real headache. With a tote bag you can put anything you aren’t using away, and take things out only when you need them. This can also help you remember where you put things and stay organized.

Check out this awesome, affordable, Waterproof Beach Tote by Bluboon! It comes in 28 different prints and is machine washable.

Coolers and Snacks

What’s more refreshing than a freezing cold drink on a hot summer day? Bring a fully stocked ice-cold cooler along to complete your day. You can pack sandwiches, snacks, drinks and more.

The Coleman 16 quart Portable Ice Cooler will keep your trip cool and refreshing while you’re out making great memories!