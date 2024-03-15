Virgin Voyages’ Duel Reality Stuns at Sea and on Land

Extravagant full-scale shows are a staple part of almost any cruise ship entertainment experience. Many cruises will bring productions from land, like Broadway productions, onto their ships. But Virgin Voyages flipped that script.

Duel Reality, a modern and acrobatic version of Romeo and Juliet, is making history as the first cruise ship production that proved so successful at sea that it was adapted for land-based audiences.

The show made its US debut in Boston earlier this year and has since been on an epic world tour; it will be returning to San Diego this summer.

Duel Reality formally debuted on Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady, in 2021. The show is a unique collaboration between Virgin Voyages and The 7 Fingers, an innovative team of award-winning writers, directors and choreographers.

When you see Duel Reality on land or in the middle of the ocean, you will be treated to a captivating and immersive experience that delivers a fresh take on the Shakespeare classic (which isn’t easy to do after almost five centuries of retellings and adaptations).

The cast and the audience alike are divided into two teams: red and blue. Throughout the show, the two households face off in spectacularly choreographed and stylized combat, and audience members are encouraged to get engaged and cheer for their respective team.

And it’ll be hard not to cheer during this show. With dizzying flips, death-defying drops and mind-bending partner work, Duel Reality challenges the status quo and the traditional idea of what cruise entertainment can be.

Richard Kilman, vice president of entertainment for Virgin Voyages, says the creation of Duel Reality aligns perfectly with the Virgin Voyages brand.

“Like everything Virgin Voyages does, we wanted to lean into the brand’s musical history and wow audiences with entertainment that had never been seen before on a cruise ship,” Kilman says. “Rather than adapting Broadway style shows, we sought out partners to co-create entirely new shows with a unique, distinctly Virgin twist.”

If you’re lucky enough to catch Duel Reality on land, the whole family can enjoy awe-inspiring stunts and breathtaking choreography. The show is best suited for older children and teens, who will be able to fully grasp the show’s themes.

And parents looking for an adults-only getaway can plan a trip on a Virgin Voyages cruise and catch the show at sea! Duel Reality is available on Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, which are sailing around the Caribbean for the winter season.

