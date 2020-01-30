New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York Family | What to do in New York with Kids
Menu Close
Festivals & Holidays

The Best Valentine’s Day Class Gifts for Your Kids: Crafts and More!

Posted on By

Valentines Class Gifts

Just when you’ve made it through the Christmas gift-giving season, Valentine’s class gifts are right around the corner. A holiday you thought was just for romantic candlelit dinners suddenly means you’re forgoing your own dinner plans in order to glue little chocolates to paper cards. So the question is: how can you make 20 cute and clever Valentines that are also easy and low-maintenance (and still have time for your own Valentine’s Day plans)? Don’t stress. We’ve compiled a list of the best class gifts that are both easy to make and totally adorable.

Planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your kids? Check out The Best Places to Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Your Kids in NYC

Valentine’s Day Class Gifts Inspiration!

  • Love Bug Fruit Cups

    Love Bug Fruit Cups

    A healthy alternative to all the Valentine’s chocolate! The love bug fruit cup is cute and creative. All you need is some basic materials (pipe cleaner, construction paper, googly eyes) from your local craft store. You can make the love bug in any color depending on what fruit you use. But the red ladybug love bug is definitely the sweetest for Valentine’s Day!

  • Olaf

    Olaf "I've been impaled!" Valentine

    What does an impaled snowman have to do with Valentine’s Day? Everything! Olaf, the hilarious sidekick from Frozen, is the ultimate symbol of friendship and affection. Impale him with anything from a lollipop to a pencil to a sugar stick. (Just be prepared for your kids to be continuously singing “Let it Go” for the next three weeks).

  • "You Rule" Valentine's Day Rulers

    Because a punny Valentine is the best Valentine. Buy the rulers in bulk and then just tack on the note with some construction paper. Valentine’s gifts don’t get much simpler than this. Plus, the class will be able to use the rulers for the rest of the school year (total win-win)!

  • Butterfly Snack Bags

    Butterfly Snack Bags

    Turn a clothespin and a Ziplock bag into something truly magical. While the butterfly snack bag requires a bit more effort than other Valentine’s gifts, it will definitely stand out in the classroom. The best part is that you can fill the Ziplock with anything you want — m&ms, sweethearts, fruit loops, even goldfish.

  • Star Wars Glow Stick Valentines

    Star Wars Glow Stick Valentines

    If your kids love Star Wars, then these cute glow stick Valentines are the way to go. All you need to do is buy a pack of glow sticks (glow bracelets also work). The cards themselves are free to download and print out here. On the morning of Valentine’s Day, ignite the glow sticks and bring the lightsabers to life!

  • "You're A-MAZE-ING" Valentine's Day Mazes

    A cute gift that’s also a fun activity! If you have a Cricut Explore Air 2, then you can make this in a matter of minutes with this free maze generator site. Customize the maze and decide whether you want it to be easy, intermediate or difficult. The perfect option for parents who are a bit more handy with technology than they are with scissors and glue.

  • Baked by Melissa's Mini Cupcakes

    Baked by Melissa's Mini Cupcakes

    If you’re starved for time, Baked by Melissa’s has your back. Just pick up a 25-pack ($37) of Valentine’s-themed cupcakes and have your little one hand them out in the classroom. In case dietary requirements are an issue, Baked by Melissa’s just introduced their brand-new vegan cupcakes. This gift option is both low-maintenance and delicious!

  • Valentine Bling Ring

    Valentine Bling Ring

    If you’re handy with the pipe cleaner, then the Valentine bling ring is a great low-cost creative gift option. All you have to do is wind the pipe cleaner around a Hershey’s chocolate kiss. The kids will love wearing the ring so much they probably won’t even end up eating the chocolate!

  • "You're Super" Tootsie Pops

    There’s probably an infinite number of ways to cutesy-up your tootsie pops for Valentine’s Day — but this has to be our favorite. Turn your run-of-the-mill lollipops into mini superheroes. You can download the free mask/cape templates here, so the real effort is just in the cutting!

  • Arrow Heart Valentines

    Arrow Heart Valentines

    Keep it simple with these arrow heart Valentines. You can print out the free arrow template here. Then use a glue dot to attach the heart candy. Have your child sign his or her name at the bottom, and then you’re totally done. Low-maintenance but still super cute.

  • Dinosaur Valentine Card

    Dinosaur Valentine Card

    If your kids are obsessed with dinosaurs, then these cards are perfect. You can download the free card template here. You probably already know where to buy the mini dinosaur toys, but, just in case, you can get a package of 72 here for just $9.98. Stick the dino on the card with a glue gun, and you’re all set!

  • Love Bug Oreo Cookies

    Love Bug Oreo Cookies

    Cookies that look homemade yet require absolutely no baking! Pick up frosting and sprinkles from the baking aisle or any grocery store, then have fun with your kids decorating the Oreos. And if you’re looking for a quick and easy way to make the edible googly eyes, check out this recipe!

  • Love Emoji Oranges

    Love Emoji Oranges

    All you need is a steady hand with the sharpie (and a bunch of oranges)! This is another craft your kids can help you with — especially if they’re more familiar with the latest emojis than you are. These treats are quick and easy to make, but they’re also clever and hilarious. If your kids are resisting the fruit factor, you can also check out these emoji cupcakes!

  • Valentine's Tic Tac Toe Snack

    Valentine's Tic Tac Toe Snack

    Make something clever and entertaining with super simple materials. Use frosting to turn your graham cracker squares into tic tac toe boards. Then throw in a few sweethearts so that the kids can play. Just make sure you take a minute to separate the sweethearts into two different colors for each game — otherwise it’ll be tic tac toe chaos!

About the Author

Isabelle Bousquette

Isabelle Bousquette

Isabelle Bousquette is a New York-based freelance journalist. She earned a First Class degree from the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where she hosted an award-winning radio show. However, her main claim to fame is her viral popcorn poem which was featured on the BBC. Isabelle's writing has been also appeared in Edible Manhattan, Streaming Wars and Restless Magazine. She spends her free time jogging and blogging and inadvertently rhyming.

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family February 2020

>