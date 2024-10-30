Upstate New York Offers Ideal Family Fun

If you’re looking for entertainment and relaxation for the whole family, look no further than Upstate New York!

Upstate New York is the ultimate family escape, packed with unforgettable adventures for every family! Visit the winter wonderland of Lake George for skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, and more.

When the snow melts, the Adirondack Park offers over six million acres of hiking trails and campsites for warm-weather fun. Head to the Sullivan Catskills for scenic river rafting, charming small towns, and beautiful trails that are perfect for hiking and exploring together.

Take advantage of a family visit to the Strong National Museum of Play in the city of Rochester in New York’s Finger Lakes region, where kids can dive into hands-on exhibits and parents can join in on the fun.

No matter the season, Upstate New York has everything your family needs for an adventure. Pack your bags and create some new memories today!

Rochester

Discover Rochester, NY, the perfect family getaway! Explore the world’s largest collection of toys, dolls, games, walk scenic parks, and enjoy fun-filled activities year-round. With kid-friendly attractions, festivals, and affordable hotels, Rochester offers a delightful mix of adventure, education, and entertainment for families. Just a short trip from NYC, it’s a must-visit.

The Sullivan Catskills

Just 90 minutes from Manhattan, you’ll find the ideal spot for outdoor adventure, relaxation, and an escape in every season. There are river trips, Bethel Woods concerts, and live theater in summer. In winter, try ice fishing or skiing. Fall is ripe for pumpkin and apple picking. Every season offers festivals and street fairs throughout the charming small towns.

Warren County



The Lake George Area is host to many winter festivals. Every weekend during the month of February, the Lake George Carnival features a chili cook-off, outhouse races, and the famous Polar Plunge. Another annual carnival is held at Brant Lake, where broomball tournaments, human foosball competitions, and hockey shoot-offs take place on the frozen ice.

