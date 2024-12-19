New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Upstate New York Offers Ideal Family Fun

If you’re looking for entertainment and relaxation for the whole family, look no further than Upstate New York!

Upstate New York is the ultimate family escape, packed with unforgettable adventures for every family! Visit the winter wonderland of Lake George for skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, and more. 

When the snow melts, the Adirondack Park offers over six million acres of hiking trails and campsites for warm-weather fun. Head to the Sullivan Catskills for scenic river rafting, charming small towns, and beautiful trails that are perfect for hiking and exploring together. 

Take advantage of a family visit to the Strong National Museum of Play in the city of Rochester in New York’s Finger Lakes region, where kids can dive into hands-on exhibits and parents can join in on the fun. 

No matter the season, Upstate New York has everything your family needs for an adventure. Pack your bags and create some new memories today!

Rochester

Rochester

Discover Rochester, NY, the perfect family getaway! Explore the world’s largest collection of toys, dolls, and games, walk scenic parks, and enjoy fun-filled activities year-round. With kid-friendly attractions, festivals, and affordable hotels, Rochester offers a delightful mix of adventure, education, and entertainment for families. Just a short trip from NYC, it’s a must-visit.

For more information: www.visitrochester.com

The Sullivan Catskills

Sullivan Catskills
Enjoy a mountain of fun at Holiday Mountain, 90 minutes from NYC in New York’s Sullivan Catskills. Enjoy all new trails, lifts and snowmaking. While you’re there visit the charming small towns for Catskill-icious food, the Craft Beverage Trail, and the Sullivan Catskills Dove Trail.

For more information: SullivanCatskills.com 

Warren County

The Lake George Area

The Lake George Area is host to many winter festivals. Every weekend during the month of February, the Lake George Carnival features a chili cook-off, outhouse races, and the famous Polar Plunge. Another annual carnival is held at Brant Lake, where broomball tournaments, human foosball competitions, and hockey shoot-offs take place on the frozen ice.

For more information: www.visitlakegeorge.com

Psst… Check Out 7 Magical Outdoor Ice Skating Experiences This Winter

