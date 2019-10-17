Chelsea in NYC: A Complete Family-Friendly Guide

New York is brimming with neighborhoods full of fantastic food and fun ways to spend your time; Chelsea is a great example of one of them. Those in search of a good meal or quick snack can eat to their heart’s content with the neighborhood’s illustrious food spots. Families can also settle down or gear up for a day of play at a variety of facilities and parks. Without further ado, here are some of the top spots in Chelsea!

Food and Drinks

Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

You can’t visit Chelsea without stopping by this market. It’s located in the former National Biscuit Company and is now a spot for foodies everywhere. It’s a food hall with options ranging from lobster to baked goods. If you’re craving anything, you’ll be sure to find it here. There are also several shops like Anthropologie and Artists & Fleas. Above all, the location has great historical value with its fountain made using exposed pipe and drill bits from its time as a factory.

Hanamizuka Cafe

143 W 29th St., New York, NY 10001

If you want to try a large array of Japanese foods and desserts, this place is for you. This aesthetically pleasing cafe prides itself on four things: healthy options that make everyone feel beautiful, fresh “fast food” for the ever-busy New Yorker, a modern atmosphere, and affordable dishes. Food includes everything from flavorful rice balls in flavors like cha-shu pork and sweet potato, b.l.t. miso soup, and Japanese roll cakes. Even more, there’s a separate night menu that offers items such as rice bowls filled with meat or grilled rice balls.

The Donut Pub

203 W 14th St., New York, NY 10011

Opening in 1964, The Donut Pub’s humble beginnings has transformed into a must-visit for all sweet tooths. Featuring a wall of freshly made donuts, cookies, croissant donuts, and other baked goods — this place is sure to make your mouth water. Flavors include everything from their popular maple bacon to slated caramel. Best of all, everything is peanut and tree nut-free, making it safe for those allergic to such things. They also have sandwiches and bagel options if you want a break from the baked goods.

Chelsea’s Down to Earth Farmers Market

W 23rd St., New York, NY 10011

What better way to get fresh food produce than a farmers market? Vendors include farms and small businesses from all over New York, all delivering their best. Buyers have access to fresh seafood, olive oil, coffee, and baked goods just to name a few. Moreover, the market has events like cooking demos and the opportunity to sample some items.

BEC

148 8th Ave., New York, NY 10011

Everyone loves breakfast food and almost every New Yorker can attest to ordering a bacon, egg, and cheese from their local deli. Jessica Bologna certainly has anyway. BEC was born out of her love for the sandwich. Specialties include made-to-order organic egg sandwiches. Every sandwich is served over easy and paired with meats that were sourced locally, a variety of cheeses and vegetables. The homemade sauces and spreads are a bonus. If meat isn’t your thing, don’t worry, there are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options on the menu. BEC also has an array of side dishes like baked sweet potatoes, fresh fruits, and avocado toast.

Recreation and Education

Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment Complex

62 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011

First of all, Chelsea Piers is a great spot to try your hand at more than 25 different sports, host events and birthday parties. Hence, both parents and kids can find something to do here with the adult leagues and youth classes. There are activities that guests can just drop in for. For example, ice skating, rock climbing for both adults and kids, Rock-n-Roll sessions where kids are grouped and instructed through 45 minutes of gymnastics and 45 minutes of rock climbing, and much more. Some activities require calling for availability like the Toddler Gym and the batting cages so make sure to do that as a rule of thumb.

Annex Markets: Chelsea Flea Market

29 West 25th Street New York, NY 10010

This flea market is open every weekend and has an entrance fee of just $1 to get access to around 100 vendors. If there’s a holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas, the market will still be open. In other words, you’ll have a place to get any unique last-minute gifts should you need to. The original market was opened in 1976 under the name of The Annex Antiques Fair & Flea Market. Currently, vendors sell everything from art, vintage clothing, antiques, jewelry, collectibles and more. Most noteworthy, the market does allow some haggling if you want a deal. However, the market does ultimately respect the vendor’s set prices.

Chelsea Green Park

W. 20 St. between Ave. of the Americas and 7 Ave.

It’s been 40 years since Chelsea got a new park until the opening of Chelsea Green. It features a playground that’s filled with slides, climbing nets, a rain garden and all sorts of structures perfect for kids. The lawn is made from synthetic turf that’ll be able to handle games of tag without a problem. The area has shaded seating and a space for public art displays and performances, fitting in with the artistic vibes of the neighborhood. It’s a good place to go to get your kids active and happy all day long.

Chelsea Waterside Park Play Area

181 11th Ave., New York, NY 10011

There’s nothing better for kids than a day outside playing to their heart’s content. The Chelsea Waterside Park Play Area originally opened in 2000. After that, the playground had to undergo renovations because it was run down by 2016. With its reopening in the summer of 2018, the playground now features a newly designed play area and a gigantic multicolored wood pipefish. There are numerous fountains and other water areas perfect for kids ages 5 to 12.

The High Line

New York, NY 10011. There are multiple entrances that you can check here.

The High Line is a park built on a 1.45 mile-long elevated rail structure. Founded by the residents of the neighborhood, it stopped the track from being demolished. Due to that, it’s now a public area that is welcome to all. Visitors can enjoy the amazing view, experience art, and nature. The High Line lawn is a great place to settle down and picnic with the family or for kids to play. They also have events every month like free stargazing and their “From Freight to Flowers” tour for instance. If you have a sudden craving, you’re in luck because The High Line also has food and dessert options.

The Rubin Museum of Art

150 W 17th St., New York, NY 10011

For all who want to spend a quiet day looking at art from the past, this museum is a great place to do that. Showcasing pieces from the Himalayas, India, and neighboring regions, this museum does its best to promote cultural understanding and provoke thought. Guided experiences offer a deeper understanding of the displayed art. Tour guides are also available for more casual chats about the pieces. If you prefer to guide yourself, The Rubin Museum has a free audio guide app as well. After that, you can dine at Cafe Serai (this doesn’t even require admission!) and eat delicious meals like tandoori chicken, coconut shrimp, and matcha ice cream. Children 12 and younger get in for free, students pay $14 and adults $19.