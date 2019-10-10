Things to Do for Halloween in New York City With the Family

October is here and full of spooky, scary fun for the whole family to enjoy! You don’t have to wait until Halloween for a good time. There are events all over New York that are perfect for the season. You can do everything from carving pumpkins to testing your luck in a haunted hotel. Look no further because we have a list of ways you can experience all Halloween has to offer this month.

Manhattan

American Museum of Natural History Halloween Celebration

Central Park West & 79th St.

Ever been trick-or-treating in a museum? If not, here’s your chance! The American Museum of Natural History is set to have a day dedicated to all sorts of candy covered fun. Kids will have the chance to do arts and crafts, explore and interact with some of their favorite characters! Appearances will be made by Curious George, Clifford the Big Red Dog and even Percy Jackson. There will also be music by David Grover and Grover’s Gang, Louie Miranda and Big Nazo’s Costume Band. Last but not least, Big Apple Circus, magician Robert Austin, will be performing along with the Gazillion Bubble Show.

Price: $16 per person. $13 for Museum Members.

Village Halloween Parade

Runs straight up 6th Avenue from Spring to 16th Street

The 46th Annual Parade in the Village will surely stun! The parade is huge and always features an impressive display of costumes. Get there early to beat the rush and witness tons of floats, music, and dance. As always, they’re looking for volunteers to join the parade route. If you’re celebrating Halloween from home, you’re in luck because the parade will be telecasted live on NY1.

Price: Free

Brooklyn

Halloween Haunted Walk + Fair

The Nethermead

The Prospect Park Alliance is having its 40th Annual Halloween Haunted Walk and Fair! This event brings people in from all over the city for a haunted walk through the woodland Lookout Hill. The park also has other events throughout the month like Haunted Carousel Rides and Scary Stories With Tammy Hall. This is perfect for families with children ages 7-12.

Price: Free

Gravesend Inn Haunted Hotel

186 Jay St.

This high-tech haunted hotel is sure to be a spooky good time for everyone involved. It’s been designed, constructed and run by the City College of Technology’s Theatreworks group for years. It originally opened in 2000 and has received high praise ever since. They describe the experience as having a theme-park-quality perfect Halloween time. Gravesend Inn recommends the event for kids age 10 and up.

Price: $10 general admission, $5 for students with ID and group sales. Free to all Citytech students/faculty/staff with Citytech ID.

Kids’ Halloween Parade at Industry City

51 35th Brooklyn, NY 11232

Beyond and Industry are hosting their second annual Kids’ Halloween Parade. Kids will be able to participate in a Trick-or-Treat Scavenger Hunt. Other activities include pumpkin patches and mural paintings. Guests are encouraged to show up in costume for a night of spooky good times. The surrounding area is filled with food spots perfect for dinner or a quick snack after the fun ends.

Price: Free

Photo via timeout.com

Harvest Homecoming

990 Washington Ave.

Music all day long, a family fairground and harvest tours! The Harvest Homecoming has local farmers’ markets, a Haitian Harvest, and a Children’s Garden. You’ll be able to press your own cider with a traditional cider press and join in on more classic fall activities. Enjoy fun times like playing milk-the-cow, balloon busters, and a bouncing giant jack-o’-lantern bounce house.

Price: $30 for adults. Members enter free with ticket.

Queens

Queens Botanical Garden’s Pumpkin Patch

43-50 Main St.

The garden’s super popular Pumpkin Patch is returning yet again for more fun. You can join everyone in taking harvest-themed photos, pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, and a maze. Botanical demonstrations and face painting will also be happening.

Price: $10 for children. $12 for adults. Adult (includes general Garden admission, one pumpkin, select Patch activities). Free for members.

Halloween Harvest Festival

32-01 Vernon Blvd.

This event is celebrating Fèt Gede with Haitian cultural activities, song workshops, card readings, and a dance and drum performance. The festival has tons of local food vendors, costume- and lantern-making workshops, and face painting. Even your dog can take part in the Doggie Costume Contest!

Price: Free

Bronx

Photo via NJ Family

Boo at the Zoo

2300 Southern Blvd.

The zoo’s annual Halloween festivities are back! They’ve added more activities for children of all ages. There’s everything from a costume parade to pumpkin carving and crafts. And, we can’t forget about the animals! There’s a bird meet-and-greet as well as an educational extinct animal graveyard. Guests can also enjoy music, food, and theatre performances. The event lasts practically all of October and continues to the start of November.

Price: $35.95 for adults. Children aged 3-12, ticket prices have been lowered to $26.95

Spooky Pumpkin Garden

2900 Southern Blvd.

New York Botanical Garden is celebrating Halloween in style with tons of pumpkins and scarecrows. Kids can explore Everett Children’s Adventure Garden, a spooky pumpkin-filled area. There’s also the option to meet and learn about how creepy critters like snakes and bats help the environment. Guests can show up with costumes and expect a day chock full of entertainment.

Prices: Vary