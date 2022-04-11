Things to Do for Spring Break in NYC

Spring Break starts this Friday and NYC kids can’t wait to spend some time out of the classroom and instead making fun memories with friends and family! If you are looking for ways to keep your kids occupied during this week off, here are some activities and events going on that your kids will make for a great school break!

Manhattan

Art Lab: Line, Shape, Color

The Museum of Modern Art, 11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

April 11 through April 24, Mondays, 1-5pm; Tuesdays-Sundays, 10:30am-5pm

Free with Museum Admission

Work with wire, design emoji, engage in light-box play, and more in this all-ages, hands-on space. Drop in and choose the activities that interest you.

New York International Auto Show

Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St., Chelsea

April 15 through April 24, Monday-Saturday, 10am-10pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm

$17 ages 13 and older; $7 ages 12 and younger

New and exciting exhibits will be showcased with the very best that the automobile industry has to offer in an exciting and unique way. With the largest electric vehicle test track ever created at an auto show, interactive displays, and concept cars that you won’t believe, you’ll quickly learn that you don’t need to be old enough to drive to enjoy this Auto Show.

India at 75 Celebration Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024

April 18 through April 24, Friday-Thursday, 10am-5pm

$15, Advanced Registration Required

Join CMOM and their partner, The Culture Tree, all week-long, to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

Watson Adventures’ Secrets of Central Park Family Scavenger Hunt

Central Park, 5th Avenue & 66th Street, Upper East Side

April 18, 10:30am-12:30pm

$17.50-$21.50, Advanced Registration Required

Kids and adults work together to explore the park below 72nd Street. To score points, you’ll have to find Stuart Little, stick your tongue out at a rude animal, learn the motto of a hidden eagle, decipher a secret code by the pond seen in Home Alone 2, spot Cupid at the Carousel, unscramble a message in the sky, and find a witch turned to stone.The game is played on smartphones using a browser-based app. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Stono New Victory Theater

New Victory Theater, 209 W. 42nd St., Midtown

April 22 through May 8th

Tickets start at $20

With beating drums and shouts of “Liberty!,” the Stono Rebellion spurred the Negro Act, which prohibited, among numerous rights, enslaved Africans’ use of drums. But the fight for freedom is never silent. A story of resistance, resilience and reclamation, Stono fills the stage with music and dance to honor the artistry and activism borne out of the body as a percussive instrument. From traditions of the ring shout to contemporary stepping, Step Afrika! reveals the hidden histories and resounding rhythms that transformed America.

Kids Week: Animal Olympics

Hood Wright Park, W. 173 St &, Haven Ave, New York, NY 10033

April 21, 1-2pm

Free

Can you jump as far as a coyote or grip as strong as an eagle? Test your agility and physical skills as you engage in activities that mirror everyday life of wildlife.

Brooklyn

Earth Rocks

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213

April 16 through April 24, 10am–1 pm and 2–5pm, daily

$13, Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate our amazing planet Earth and explore the mysteries of the sky, sea, and soil.

Kids Donuts Intensive

Hudson Table, 88 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

April 18, 9am-12pm

$80, Advanced Registration Required

Kids will make yeasted donuts, cake donuts and different glazes and toppings. They’ll learn how to fry the donuts, decorating techniques, how to make a custard filling, and have the most fun!

Kids Week: Beach Scavenger Hunt

Salt Marsh Nature Center in Marine Park, Avenue U and East 33rd Street, Marine Park

Monday, April 18, 1-2pm

Free

Join the Urban Park Rangers on a fun nature scavenger hunt on the beach!

Discovery Days: Spring Break Week

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225

April 19 through April 22, Tuesday-Friday, 10:30am-12:30pm

Free with Museum admission

Experiment, learn, and play together! Hands-on activity stations throughout the Discovery Garden encourage families to explore science and nature together. Pot up a plant or create a nature craft to take home alongside volunteer Discovery Docents.

Kids Week: Gather Around the Campfire

McCarren Park, Driggs Avenue and Lorimer Street, Williamsburg

April 19, 1-2pm

Free

Gather by the campfire to enjoy an afternoon of storytelling and fireside activities.

Kids Week: Build a Birdfeeder

Fort Greene Park Visitor Center, Myrtle Avenue and Washington Park, Fort Greene

April 21, 1-2pm

Free

Learn about spring migrant birds in your neighborhood and what they like to eat. Build your very own bird feeder from recycled materials.

Brooklyn Cyclones vs Jersey Shore Home Opening Series

Maimonides Park,1904 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224

April 12 through April 17, Tuesday-Friday, 7pm; Saturday and Sunday, 2pm

$10-$15

The Cyclones return to Maimonides Park for their season Home Opener when they take on the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. This is just the beginning of another fun-filled season at the Ballpark on the Boardwalk.

Queens

Spring Break Fun

Dutch Kills Playground, 36th Avenue &, Crescent St, Long Island City, NY 11106

April 19, 12-2:30pm

Free

The Central Astoria LDC invites everyone to come out and enjoy this free children’s event, featuring arts and crafts (while supplies last), a puppet show, and exciting children’s musical performances.

Kids Week: Earth Day Nature Puppet Show

Fort Totten Visitor Center in Fort Totten Park, 212th Street and Bell Boulevard, Bayside

April 22, 11am-12pm

Free

Celebrate Earth Day and enjoy nature and Earth Day related puppet shows.

Spring Break Activities

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St, Queens, NY 11355

April 19, through April 22, Tuesday-Friday, 2-4pm

Free with admission, registration recommended

Families fill their Spring Break and Earth Day with fun outdoor activities! Kids and families visit nature-themed activity stations to create botanical crafts and listen to stories about spring flowers, insects, and animals!

Affordable Family Fun Skate

United Skates at The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave, Queens, NY 11385

April 21, 12-10pm

$6 admission; $6 skate rental

Roll into Spring Break when you skate the day away!

Bronx/Westchester

The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope

The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx

Through May 1, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm

$30; $28 students (with valid ID)/seniors (65+); $15 children (2-12 years); free for children younger than 2 and patrons/members

Don’t miss this horticultural spectacle featuring thousands of dramatically displayed orchids in every shape and size.

LEGO Pirates Hunt for the Golden Treasure

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, 39 Fitzgerald Street, Yonkers

Through April 24, Mondays-Fridays, 12-5:30pm; Saturdays-Sundays, 10am-5:30pm

Tickets start at $26.99

Help Captain Brickbeard on his hunt for the golden treasure, and become a pirate along the way!

Dinosaur Safari Bronx Zoo

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx

April 11, through October 30, Mondays-Fridays, 10am-5pm; Weekends, 10am-5:30pm

$41.95; $36.95 seniors 65 and older; $31.95 children 3-12; free for children 2 and younger, Advanced Registration Required

Dinosaur Safari is returning with MORE dinosaurs than ever before in a new experience that will immerse visitors in a recreation of a world that disappeared millions of years ago.

Fl!P Circus

Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers

April 15 through May 2, Mondays-Fridays, 7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm, 5pm and 8pm

$25-$55

With an enormous red and white circus tent, see the great motorcycles inside the Globe of Steel, and laugh like you never have before with the gleeful clowns.

DIY Crafts Kids

Poe Park Visitor Center in Poe Park, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx

April 21, 3-4pm

Free

What will you create? Projects will range from Tie-Dye Techniques with Color, to Tie-Dye with Bleach. as well as Lava Lamps from Vegetable Oil and Alka Seltzer.

Kids Week: Earth Day Recycling Re-creations

Crotona Nature Center in Crotona Park, Crotona Park East and Charlotte Street, Bronx

April 22, 1-2pm

Free

Celebrate Earth Day today by gathering your recyclables and creating art with the Urban Park Rangers!