Things to Do for Spring Break in NYC
Spring Break starts this Friday and NYC kids can’t wait to spend some time out of the classroom and instead making fun memories with friends and family! If you are looking for ways to keep your kids occupied during this week off, here are some activities and events going on that your kids will make for a great school break!
Manhattan
Art Lab: Line, Shape, Color
The Museum of Modern Art, 11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
April 11 through April 24, Mondays, 1-5pm; Tuesdays-Sundays, 10:30am-5pm
Free with Museum Admission
Work with wire, design emoji, engage in light-box play, and more in this all-ages, hands-on space. Drop in and choose the activities that interest you.
New York International Auto Show
Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St., Chelsea
April 15 through April 24, Monday-Saturday, 10am-10pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm
$17 ages 13 and older; $7 ages 12 and younger
New and exciting exhibits will be showcased with the very best that the automobile industry has to offer in an exciting and unique way. With the largest electric vehicle test track ever created at an auto show, interactive displays, and concept cars that you won’t believe, you’ll quickly learn that you don’t need to be old enough to drive to enjoy this Auto Show.
India at 75 Celebration Children’s Museum of Manhattan
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024
April 18 through April 24, Friday-Thursday, 10am-5pm
$15, Advanced Registration Required
Join CMOM and their partner, The Culture Tree, all week-long, to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.
Watson Adventures’ Secrets of Central Park Family Scavenger Hunt
Central Park, 5th Avenue & 66th Street, Upper East Side
April 18, 10:30am-12:30pm
$17.50-$21.50, Advanced Registration Required
Kids and adults work together to explore the park below 72nd Street. To score points, you’ll have to find Stuart Little, stick your tongue out at a rude animal, learn the motto of a hidden eagle, decipher a secret code by the pond seen in Home Alone 2, spot Cupid at the Carousel, unscramble a message in the sky, and find a witch turned to stone.The game is played on smartphones using a browser-based app. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.
Stono New Victory Theater
New Victory Theater, 209 W. 42nd St., Midtown
April 22 through May 8th
Tickets start at $20
With beating drums and shouts of “Liberty!,” the Stono Rebellion spurred the Negro Act, which prohibited, among numerous rights, enslaved Africans’ use of drums. But the fight for freedom is never silent. A story of resistance, resilience and reclamation, Stono fills the stage with music and dance to honor the artistry and activism borne out of the body as a percussive instrument. From traditions of the ring shout to contemporary stepping, Step Afrika! reveals the hidden histories and resounding rhythms that transformed America.
Kids Week: Animal Olympics
Hood Wright Park, W. 173 St &, Haven Ave, New York, NY 10033
April 21, 1-2pm
Free
Can you jump as far as a coyote or grip as strong as an eagle? Test your agility and physical skills as you engage in activities that mirror everyday life of wildlife.
Brooklyn
Earth Rocks
Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213
April 16 through April 24, 10am–1 pm and 2–5pm, daily
$13, Advanced Registration Required
Celebrate our amazing planet Earth and explore the mysteries of the sky, sea, and soil.
Kids Donuts Intensive
Hudson Table, 88 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
April 18, 9am-12pm
$80, Advanced Registration Required
Kids will make yeasted donuts, cake donuts and different glazes and toppings. They’ll learn how to fry the donuts, decorating techniques, how to make a custard filling, and have the most fun!
Kids Week: Beach Scavenger Hunt
Salt Marsh Nature Center in Marine Park, Avenue U and East 33rd Street, Marine Park
Monday, April 18, 1-2pm
Free
Join the Urban Park Rangers on a fun nature scavenger hunt on the beach!
Discovery Days: Spring Break Week
Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
April 19 through April 22, Tuesday-Friday, 10:30am-12:30pm
Free with Museum admission
Experiment, learn, and play together! Hands-on activity stations throughout the Discovery Garden encourage families to explore science and nature together. Pot up a plant or create a nature craft to take home alongside volunteer Discovery Docents.
Kids Week: Gather Around the Campfire
McCarren Park, Driggs Avenue and Lorimer Street, Williamsburg
April 19, 1-2pm
Free
Gather by the campfire to enjoy an afternoon of storytelling and fireside activities.
Kids Week: Build a Birdfeeder
Fort Greene Park Visitor Center, Myrtle Avenue and Washington Park, Fort Greene
April 21, 1-2pm
Free
Learn about spring migrant birds in your neighborhood and what they like to eat. Build your very own bird feeder from recycled materials.
Brooklyn Cyclones vs Jersey Shore Home Opening Series
Maimonides Park,1904 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
April 12 through April 17, Tuesday-Friday, 7pm; Saturday and Sunday, 2pm
$10-$15
The Cyclones return to Maimonides Park for their season Home Opener when they take on the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. This is just the beginning of another fun-filled season at the Ballpark on the Boardwalk.
Queens
Spring Break Fun
Dutch Kills Playground, 36th Avenue &, Crescent St, Long Island City, NY 11106
April 19, 12-2:30pm
Free
The Central Astoria LDC invites everyone to come out and enjoy this free children’s event, featuring arts and crafts (while supplies last), a puppet show, and exciting children’s musical performances.
Kids Week: Earth Day Nature Puppet Show
Fort Totten Visitor Center in Fort Totten Park, 212th Street and Bell Boulevard, Bayside
April 22, 11am-12pm
Free
Celebrate Earth Day and enjoy nature and Earth Day related puppet shows.
Spring Break Activities
Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St, Queens, NY 11355
April 19, through April 22, Tuesday-Friday, 2-4pm
Free with admission, registration recommended
Families fill their Spring Break and Earth Day with fun outdoor activities! Kids and families visit nature-themed activity stations to create botanical crafts and listen to stories about spring flowers, insects, and animals!
Affordable Family Fun Skate
United Skates at The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave, Queens, NY 11385
April 21, 12-10pm
$6 admission; $6 skate rental
Roll into Spring Break when you skate the day away!
Bronx/Westchester
The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope
The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx
Through May 1, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm
$30; $28 students (with valid ID)/seniors (65+); $15 children (2-12 years); free for children younger than 2 and patrons/members
Don’t miss this horticultural spectacle featuring thousands of dramatically displayed orchids in every shape and size.
LEGO Pirates Hunt for the Golden Treasure
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, 39 Fitzgerald Street, Yonkers
Through April 24, Mondays-Fridays, 12-5:30pm; Saturdays-Sundays, 10am-5:30pm
Tickets start at $26.99
Help Captain Brickbeard on his hunt for the golden treasure, and become a pirate along the way!
Dinosaur Safari Bronx Zoo
Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx
April 11, through October 30, Mondays-Fridays, 10am-5pm; Weekends, 10am-5:30pm
$41.95; $36.95 seniors 65 and older; $31.95 children 3-12; free for children 2 and younger, Advanced Registration Required
Dinosaur Safari is returning with MORE dinosaurs than ever before in a new experience that will immerse visitors in a recreation of a world that disappeared millions of years ago.
Fl!P Circus
Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers
April 15 through May 2, Mondays-Fridays, 7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm, 5pm and 8pm
$25-$55
With an enormous red and white circus tent, see the great motorcycles inside the Globe of Steel, and laugh like you never have before with the gleeful clowns.
DIY Crafts Kids
Poe Park Visitor Center in Poe Park, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx
April 21, 3-4pm
Free
What will you create? Projects will range from Tie-Dye Techniques with Color, to Tie-Dye with Bleach. as well as Lava Lamps from Vegetable Oil and Alka Seltzer.
Kids Week: Earth Day Recycling Re-creations
Crotona Nature Center in Crotona Park, Crotona Park East and Charlotte Street, Bronx
April 22, 1-2pm
Free
Celebrate Earth Day today by gathering your recyclables and creating art with the Urban Park Rangers!