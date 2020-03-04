The Best Spring Break Camps in New York for Kids

Spring Break is a time to relax and spend some quality time with family and friends. Many people use this time off to take a vacation with their family and have the opportunity to travel somewhere warm and exotic, but a lot of parents can’t take a whole week off of work. Want to find some fun and entertaining activities for your child to get involved in during this break? Don’t worry because we have come up with a list of the best spring break camps in New York within the four boroughs that will ensure your kids have a memorable spring break!

Manhattan

ACT Vacation Camp – Morningside Heights

1047 Amsterdam Ave.

Various times and dates

Price Ranges from $60-$75

Advancing the Community of Tomorrow school break programs offers play-based activities for kids to experience a variety of artists and experts. ACT provides games, teamwork, and social-emotional learning in a safe environment for kids. The camp also takes trips around the city to explore everything that The Big Apple has to offer! With a wide variety of activities, ACT gives kids the opportunity to do what they do best — play and have tons of fun!

Adventures in Science at AMNH – Upper West Side

200 Central Park W.

Various times and dates

$200 for Members; $215 for Non Members

Your child can engage in science that will allow them to get to know more about the world! Kids from grades Pre-K to Grade 5 are able to get involved in a variety of one- or three-day programs that introduce the world of science through hands-on investigations. Learn about life in the Permian, life’s ancient experiments, and games around the world by asking questions, observation and collecting evidence. If your child is a science wiz, then this camp is the right one for them!

Camp Intrepid – Midtown West

Pier 86 12th Ave. at 46th St.

April 13-17; 9 am – 5 pm

Price ranges from $100- $600

Spend your break by learning about the machines watching over the oceans! Kids ages 5-10 years old have a chance to explore the submarine Growler, the A-12 spy plane and items in the collection used for spying and secret communication. Intrepid offers the ability for your kid to be part of projects that are related to the submarines and aircrafts that Intrepid has on display. Channel your inner spy and learn how science helps us with sending, receiving and learning secrets!

Kids of Summer Sports – Upper West Side

Riverside Park Fields

April 9-17; 8:45 am – 3:30 pm

Prices range from $100- $625

If you have an active kid on your hands, sign them up for a multi-sport camp! Kids of Summer Sports school break programs offer a variety of sports including basketball, soccer, flag football and more. Rain or shine, this camp always has activities and games for kids ages 6-10 to get involved in. The camp also offers a baseball intensive option for kids to play in and enhance their skills. Don’t worry about packing a lunch because lunch will be provided by Ellington in the Park Cafe daily for every kid!

NYChessKids Camp – Chelsea

191 7th Ave., 2N

April 9-17; 9 am – 4 pm

Price ranges from $60 – $85

Take the time to learn the ins and outs of Chess! NYChessKids offers lots of activities and focuses on having kids in a creative learning environment. Offering both full and half-day classes, kids learn the skills they need to play the game and then put their skills to the test against other kids in the camp!

RoboFun – Upper West Side

2672 Broadway

April 9- 17; 9 am- 4 pm

$170

Get your creative juices flowing by participating in full-day STEAM programs! Through these activities, kids are able to learn engineering, coding, problem-solving, creative thinking, and teamwork. The program sparks imagination in kindergarteners to experiment with robotics, game design, stop motion animation, Minecraft and circuitry. When the weather is sunny the camp also brings their students to the Frederick Douglass Playground to explore their imagination in another atmosphere besides technology!

Taste Buds Kitchen – Chelsea

109 W 27th St., 10th floor

April 13-17; Times vary

$99

Explore different foods around the world without having to leave the state! Taste Buds Cafe wants to expand your kids’ palate by introducing them to delicious new recipes and flavors that you can’t find regularly in Brooklyn. Learn how to cook dishes like Cardamon Coconut Cookies from India, Sushi Rolls from Japan, Veggie Patties from Jamaica, and Pikelets from Australia. Bring your taste buds and take in the culture of these different foods!

The Baseball Center NYC — Upper West Side

202 W 74th St.

Various dates and times

Price ranges from $100- $599

With baseball’s opening day right around the corner, children who have a love for America’s national pastime will enjoy having some quality time on the diamond. Throughout the week, players will be part of warm-up drills and will have lessons that are tailored for the specific position your child plays on the field. The day ends with an in-cage game that allows players to use the new skills they have learned while having fun in the process! Put down those school books, strap on your cleats, and enjoy some fresh air!

Brooklyn

Aviator Sports & Events Center Holiday Break Camps – Marine Park

3159 Flatbush Ave., Floyd Bennett Field

April 13-17; 9 am-5 pm

Prices vary

Spend some time rock climbing, ice skating, or trying out gymnastics at Aviator’s fantastic facilities. Aviator Sports wants kids to have fun and stay active while making new friends in the process. There is something for everyone to do at Aviator Sports! Your child will definitely have a memorable spring break experience.

Backpacks + Binoculars – Multiple locations

April 13-17; 8 am – 6 pm

$650

Experience New York City with a number of different camp programs Backpacks + Binoculars has to offer! Enrollment in the program gives your child breakfast, lunch, two snacks and allows kids to explore the diverse attractions, cultures, and artistic talent that NYC has to offer! Coach Curt’s Basketball Clinic program has kids getting into the gym and practicing drills, dribbles, and shooting techniques. Kids of all skill levels are welcome to develop a clear understanding of the sport. If your child likes to go out and explore new places, then the Ultimate Kid Favorite program is where they belong. Employees take the kids on a journey to some of the campers’ favorite destinations. Some of the hot spots include Central Park’s Ultimate Playground Tour, Bowl 360, BounceU, and Brooklyn Botanical Gardens!

Brooklyn Arts Exchange School Breaks Art Programs – Park Slope

421 Fifth Ave., Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY 11215

April 13-17; 9 am – 3 pm

Price ranges $85- $125 per day

Do your kids love theatre, dancing, and visual arts? Get creative with the staff at Brooklyn Arts Exchange. These programs have different themes each day with different activities to go with them. From music to the circus, this camp program has something for all kids! Kids have the opportunity to make music, create sculptures, learn tumbling skills and even try and tackle a unique circus style. Many of these activities are not ones that kids have the opportunity to participate in during school, so what better time to get involved than during this week-long break!

Brooklyn Acting Lab – Park Slope

1012 8th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215

Various dates; 9 am – 5 pm

$125

For all of your theatre enthusiasts out there, get ready to shine during BAL’s school break programs! Enjoy designing props and costumes as well as compose songs or pieces of music throughout the day during the program. Once the set is prepped and the curtain is ready to rise, campers have the opportunity to present all the hard work they have accomplished to their friends and family before heading home for the day. There is a new play each day so campers are able to experience something new all the time!

Ninja & Parkour Camp – Chelsea

62 Chelsea Piers

April 9-10 & April 13-17; 8:45 am-3:30 pm

$140 per day; $610 for 5 days

If your kiddo is a fan of watching American Ninja Warrior, Ninja & Parkour Camp gives them the opportunity to train like one! The camp combines inspiration from the popular tv show as well as Parkour fundamentals and tricking. While working with experienced instructors, your kids will have fun while training in the art of movement, facing challenging obstacles, and learning flipping techniques just as a real ninja would. The camp offers a safe environment for kids to experiment with their physical capabilities in a creative and fast-paced environment!

Spring Art Colony – Hudson Square

103 Charlton St.

April 13-17; 9 am-5 pm

$595

Spring Art Colony is the place for all kids who are obsessed with anything that has to do with art. Over the course of the school vacation, CMA’s Teaching Artists will introduce a number of art-making techniques such as animation, painting, sculpting, 3D printing and much more. The camp offered at The Children’s Museum of Art offers an environment where kids can be creative and experiment with art while spending time with friends.

Textiles Art Center — Boerum Hill

505 Carroll St., Brooklyn

April 9-17; 9 am-5 pm

$140 per day

Many say one of the best skills your child can learn is the ability to sew. If you haven’t had the time to teach them but would still like them to learn, Textiles Art Center offers school break programs where they can grab a ball of yarn and create something amazing! During these mini session classes, kids are able to learn about weaving, sewing, embroidery, printing, felting, and dyeing. Each day is dedicated to different projects so kids have the opportunity to be creative. When they aren’t working on projects, campers are able to play and spend time with the friends they have made throughout the week!

Queens

LIC Kids Camp – Hunters Point

502 50th Ave., LIC, NY 11101

April 13-17; 9 am – 3 pm

$525 per child

Flip into this spring break at Industry gymnastics! Kiddos will enjoy a day of gymnastics, arts and crafts, and games on their week off. The themes change each day which allows the campers to have a wide range of opportunities. Children ages 5 and up of all different skill levels are invited to join in on the fun with extended time on each activity. By the end of the week, each child will be stronger, more flexible, and able to say that they learned some new tricks they can continue to practice.

Queens Botanical Gardens– Flushing

43-50 Main St., Flushing

April 14-17; 1 pm – 4 pm

Prices vary

Queens Botanical Gardens allows kids who have already developed a green thumb to come out and get their hands dirty! Kids of all ages can sift and search through the Exploration Station, visit nature-themed activities, and create botanical crafts. The weather is starting to warm up so why not spend some time exploring the outdoors!

Spring Earth Cycles Camp at the Queens Zoo – Corona

2300 Southern Blvd.

April 13-17; 9 am-3 pm

$350 for members; $400 for non-members

Learn more about what our earth has to offer through this educational journey! Everything that is on this earth is part of a cycle. Campers will spend a week exploring those cycles and what they control like seasons, weather, and food. Kids will take part in observations, experiments, and up-close animal experiences at the Queens Zoo. Spring Earth Cycles is for kids in K-3rd grade and snacks will be provided.

Bronx

Riverdale YM-YWHA – Riverdale

5625 Arlington Ave.

April 13,14,17; 9 am – 5 pm

$70 per day

Riverdale YM-YWHA has events and activities that every kid will enjoy. The Spring Recess Camp has every class you can think of including sports, arts, gymnastics, and drama. If your kid loves to swim, the camp also allows kids to swim in their pool if they bring their own bathing suit, towel and swim cap! Each day will be filled with action-packed excitement that will make your kids spring break a memorable one.

Wildlife Conservation Society Zoos and Aquarium – Belmont

2300 Southern Blvd.

April 11-19; times vary

Prices vary

Get up close and personal with some of The Bronx Zoo’s most exotic animals! Throughout the week, WCS offers multiple activities that include learning about their zoo animals. Explore the park and everything it has to offer through its cart tours. Enjoy connection programs with animals such as cheetahs, giraffes, and sloths. Each program is designed for different age groups so every child can participate in the fun!