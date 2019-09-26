The Top Kid-Friendly October Events in Brooklyn

October is filled with spooky and sweet treats for the Halloween month! Take the family to taste amazing pizza at The Ultimate Pizza Party and decorate pumpkins at a pumpkin-painting workshop with the family. Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy fall with this list of October events in Brooklyn!

Discovery Hike: Nocturnal Wildlife

October 5

Urban Park Rangers will lead kids on a nocturnal discovery hike! Learn about the nocturnal wildlife in Marine Park, find out interesting facts, and immerse yourself in nature. Enjoy the fall weather as you embark on your fun and educational journey. Free, 7-8:30 pm. Salt Marsh Nature Center in Marine Park, Avenue U and East 33rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11234, nycgovparks.org

The Ultimate Pizza Party

October 12

All ages are welcome at this roundup of NYC’s best wood-fired pizza joints! Join host Jeff Mauro from Food Network to eat delicious pizza as you enjoy the fall views in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Bring your whole family to try hot pizza pies from NYC’s top pizza chefs. There will be everything from classic margarita to innovative creations! $45 kids under 21, $115 adults, 2-4 pm. Fornino at Pier 6, Pier 6 Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, NY 11201, nycwff.com

Columbus Day in Prospect Park

October 14

Head to Prospect Park on Columbus Day for family-friendly programming! Play lawn games at Lefferts Historic House, such as badmitten, croquet, and cornhole. Columbus Day Nature Exploration takes place at the Audubon Center, where you can get involved in nature education programs. Check out the Discovery Packs, Bird Nerd Game Hour, and Carousel rides! Learn about the nature all around us during Nature on the Go!, and meet animals in the Audubon Center during Animal Encounter. Free with suggested donation, Carousel $2.50 per ride, 12-5 pm. Various locations in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY 11225, prospectpark.org

Pumpkin Painting: Brooklyn

October 19

Get crafty and creative this fall with pumpkin painting! GreenThumb will provide the pumpkins and paint, while supplies last, so all you need to bring is your imagination and autumn excitement. But feel free to bring any other supplies to decorate your pumpkin further. Pumpkin decorating is a wonderful opportunity for some quality family time, so bring your whole family for the workshop! Free, 11 am-1 pm. Berry St. Garden, 303 Berry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249, nycgovparks.org

Storytime With Marisabina Russo and Hannah Stark

October 19

Don’t miss out on this double storytime reading with Marisabina, author of The Bunnies Are Not in Their Beds, and Hannah Stark, author of Trucker and Train. Russo is an award-winning children’s book author and illustrator, and Stark has been teaching elementary school in NYC public schools for 15 years. Trucker and Train is Stark’s debut book. The iconic, mother-daughter duo will read their stories to little ones! Free, 11 am-12 pm. Books Are Magic, 225 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net

Harvest Homecoming

October 20

The ultimate array of fall festivities are ready for your family at Harvest Homecoming! There will be hayrides, lawn games, hard and soft cider tastings and demonstrations, Brussels sprout bowling, and a farmer’s market with heritage apples from local orchards. Kids are invited to debut their Halloween costumes in a children’s parade through the Garden. Ticket costs vary, 11 am-5 pm. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, bbg.org

Music of the Beatles for Kids

October 20

The Rock and Roll Playhouse offers family concerts that encourage little ones to imagine, play, sing, and dance through interactive performances. In Music of The Beatles for Kids, families get to listen to music from The Beatles, performed by The Rock and Roll Playhouse band, and play games, create stories, and moove & groove to the beat! $12, doors open at 11 am, show starts at 12 pm. Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249, therockandrollplayhouse.com

Halloween Carnival Costume Party

October 26

Little ones ages 10 and under are invited for an afternoon of fun and games. Come dressed in your favorite costume! There will be mini games, raffle tickets, face painting, popcorn, cotton candy, and more. Kids can play with new and old friends in this exciting, kid-friendly venue! $20, discounted ticket prices for more than one child, 12-5 pm. Hall That Fun Kiddie Party Planners and Entertainers, 509 Rogers Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, hallthatfun.com

Peter Pan – On Stage at Kingsborough

October 27

Watch the story of Peter Pan unfold from the perspective of the Darling Family living in Edwardian England. An adaptation by John Caird and Trevor Nunn, Peter Pan celebrates the magic of imagination! A nursery is transformed in Netherland: pillows become clouds, long-johns into shadows, an ironing board into a ship’s plank, and antique snowshoes into a crocodile’s snapping jaws. Recommended for ages 4 and up, little ones will get to meet the cast after the show! $13, 2 pm. 2001 Oriental Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11235, onstageatkingsborough.com

Halloween Garden Party

October 31

Celebrate Halloween with your friends and family at this Halloween Garden Party for all ages! Hosted by Patchen Community Square, the Halloween party is their end-of-season gift to the community. There will be storytime, art projects, music, photos, and face painting! Be sure to come dressed in costume. Free, 4-8 pm. Patchen Community Square, 142 Patchen Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11221, patchensquare.com