Top Kid-Friendly October Events in Manhattan

As the leaves shift colors, the air becomes crisper and everyone breaks out the pumpkin spice and apple cider flavors, October is the month where fall is in full swing. Take advantage of all the spooky, sweet and trick-or-treat fun Manhattan has to offer this October. Take a scroll and mark your calendars, all of these events have a kid-friendly twist, making them perfect for the entire family.

Harvest Festival

October 6

Bring your family for a fun and entertaining celebration of the fall! There will be live musical performances, pumpkin decorating, face painting, kite making, meet the chickens, crafts, games and more. Enjoy the crisp autumn weather as you make your way through the various festival activities. Free, 12-4 pm. Fields 62 and 63 and the Urban Farm, Randall’s Island Park, Wards Meadow Loop, New York, NY 10035, nycgovparks.org

Halloween Boo Bash

October 31

Extend the well-loved holiday of Halloween even longer with the Halloween Boo Bash before you head out trick-or-treating! Dress your little ones up in their adorable costumes, and get ready for a spooky celebration. Play kid-friendly games, eat sweet treats, make crafts and get your group together for your evening of trick-or-treating. Free, 3:30-5:30 pm. Touchdown of the 103rd Street Footbridge in Randall’s Island Park, New York, NY 10035, nycgovparks.org

Artisanal Sweet Treats Bazaar

October 20

In honor of National Dessert Month, Grand Bazaar is celebrating with a huge spread of delicious desserts from NYC’s best artisanal sweet-makers! Enjoy experimental donuts, handmade macaroons, creatively flavored peanut-butter cups, small-batch fudge, freshly baked cookies and cupcakes, and delectable truffles and chocolates. All of Grand Bazaar NYC’s profits go to four local public schools, helping over 2,000 children. Dessert for breakfast, lunch and dinner? Yes, please! Dessert costs vary, 10 am-5:30 pm. Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024, grandbazaarnyc.org

Just Kidding: Oran Etkin’s Timablooloo

October 5

Join internationally acclaimed jazz musician Oran Etkin to explore the world of jazz! Enjoy lots of audience interaction for little ones, including singing, clapping, dancing and drumming. Kids will learn all about instruments and music through this exciting, family-friendly performance. Members $14, non-members $17, 11 am-12 pm. Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, symphonyspace.org

Nooma

October 14-18

Designed for babies and toddlers ages 0 to 2, Nooma immerses little ones and their caretakers into a world of music, storytelling and play. Performers in this vocal circus invite young audience members along in co-creating their story. There will also be a colorful parachute to articulate breathing patterns and encourage play. Free, admission is first come, first serve for the first 40 babies and their caregivers, two shows at 10 am and 11:30 am. Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing, 881 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10019, carnegiehall.org

My New Best Friend Is a Skyscraper!

October 26

The world of storytelling and skyscrapers combine in this workshop designed for kids ages 4 to 8. Using their imagination, kids will explore the Supertall Wall to pick their favorite building, and then design a character and comic based on that building. Afterwards, kids get to share their creative, skyscraper personalities with the group! $5, 10:30-11:45 am. The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, New York, NY 10280, skyscraper.org

5th Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest

October 26

Carve a pumpkin at home with your family, and then bring it to Washington Market Park to enter the pumpkin carving contest! Sponsored by The Friends of Washington Market Park, this community event invites all families, whether you are entering a pumpkin or not, to join in on the festivities. There are several categories for prizes, such as scariest, funniest and most creative. Win or lose, this a Halloween display of creativity and community that you do not want to miss! Free, 4:45-6 pm. Washington Market Park, 199 Chambers St., New York, NY 10007, washingtonmarketpark.org

Trick-or-Treat the Terminal

October 27

Celebrate Halloween this year at Grand Central Terminal to trick-or-treat in a safe, easy, and indoor setting! There will be plenty of Halloween festivities, including face painting, pumpkin decorating, a photo booth, delicious sweets & treats and raffle prizes. Participating Grand Central Terminal restaurants and shops will be giving away candy and other surprises to little ones in their costumes! Free, 11 am-2 pm. Grand Central Terminal, 89 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, grandcentralterminal.com

26th Annual Family Party

October 23

A well-loved tradition at the American Museum of Natural History, the Family Party hosts an array of educational activities and entertainment for kids of all ages. Families get to explore the museum after hours, in particular the Museum Science Center, where little ones meet animals and learn about artifacts and specimens. Museum curators, scientists, and educators will be present to guide children through their fun-filled learning experience. Ticket prices vary per package, 5-7:30 pm. American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 79th Street, New York, NY 10024-5192, amnh.org

Astronomy Night

October 25

With Halloween quickly approaching, start off your spooky festivities with Astronomy Night! Learn all about the planets from astrophysicist Jackie Faherty. Explore The Intrepid at night, and discover what’s out there in the universe. This is a great opportunity for some pre-Halloween family fun and enrichment. Free, 5-9 pm. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, 12th Avenue and West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org