Mark Your Calendars for These Performances at The Public Theater: Suffs and The Vagrant Trilogy

We couldn’t be happier for NYC theaters to be up and running again. There’s something special about watching a live performance– sitting side by side, clapping together and singing along to the music. As you plan your theater outings for the spring, we’ve got two new shows for you to add to the list at Public Theater: Suffs, March 10 – April 24, and The Vagrant Trilogy, April 8 – May 8.

The Public Theater was one of the nation’s first nonprofit theaters, and it continues to be a leading example for inclusive art and culture. This award-winning theater has long impressed audiences with its talented casts and entertaining performances. We can only expect that both Suffs and The Vagrant Trilogy will be shows that you do not want to miss.

Written by Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub, Suffs is a musical about the women’s suffrage movement in America. We’re all too familiar with female voices being erased from history. This musical gives back a voice to the women who passionately fought for the 19th Amendment. It explores their stories, tactics and challenges as they navigated wins and setbacks in the seven years leading up to suffrage.

With choreography by Obie Award winner Raja Feather Kelly, and direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, Suffs will not only be an entertaining musical, but a timely one as well with Women’s History Month in March. Buy tickets now or plan to attend the free Joseph Papp Performance on March 10.

The Vagrant Trilogy will also be a performance of the season, especially since it has been in-the-works for such a long time! Just five days before the first performance in 2020, the show was canceled due to the pandemic. “There’s no way to describe the beauty and surreality of getting to return to it this spring– nearly two years to the day,” says playwright and Emerging Writer’s Group alumna Mona Mansour, “In a play about return and the lack of ability to return, the reconvening of this company, and this project, is especially sweet.”

Like Mansour notes, The Vagrant Trilogy is a moving drama about navigating what “home” means and the pain of losing one’s home. The show features six actors in 19 different roles (wow!), and it spans four decades and three generations of a family uprooted by war and politics.

The cast is eager to debut their interpretation of Palestenian displacement, home, and identity at Public Theater. “We have managed to retain the original cast,” says director and Obie Award Winner Mark Wing-Davey, “in no small part due to their own sense of community fostered throughout lockdown with weekly poetry meetings on Zoom. We can’t wait to get started again.” Buy tickets now or plan to attend the free Joseph Papp Performance on April 8.

Both shows are meant for older audiences, so we recommend leaving your little one’s at home this time (date night, perhaps?). Keep in mind that you must show proof of full vaccination and a booster dose to attend the shows. Want to learn more about Public Theater? Check out its ongoing productions and programs to fill up your spring calendar!

