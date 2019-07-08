Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 12-14

SPARK “Espáñate Summer Experience!” Class

This class will expose kids to singing, flamenco dancing, yoga and more, all in Spanish! Kids will take part in a variety of activities that use visual, kinesthetic and audio modes of learning. At the end of the eight-week class, kids will celebrate their graduation with diplomas, balloons and face painting! This class is intended for kids ages 2 to 5 years old, and all kids must be accompanied by an adult. $264, 9:30 – 10:30 am, Fridays, July 12 – Aug. 30. SPARK by Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 1 John St., Brooklyn, NY 11201, brooklynkids.org