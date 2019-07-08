Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 12-14
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of July 12-14, 2019 l New York Family
A World Premiere Musical at TADA! Youth Theater, Family Fridays at MoMath, & Taiwanese Puppetry in Flushing
-
Art Adventurers: Art Colony Summer Camp
Here’s a camp to keep the little ones entertained! Students will take part in observational drawing, sculpting with materials from nature and many more activities. All the while, they’ll also explore Governors Island and learn about its rich history. “Art Adventurers” is designed for kids ages 5 and 6. $400 per week, 9 am – 2 pm, Daily, July 8 – July 12. Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, cmany.org
-
Ceramics: Art Colony Summer Camp
Kids in this camp can get their hands dirty making their own ceramic creations! They’ll learn handbuilding techniques for making ceramics (as opposed to molding them on a pottery wheel), and they’ll find out how to add textures and glazes to finish their pieces. This camp is designed for kids ages 7 to 12. $750 per week, 9 am – 5 pm, Daily, July 8 – July 12. Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, cmany.org
-
Claymation: Art Colony Summer Camp
Students will gain exposure to the basics of filmmaking as they use claymation. They’ll use materials like fabric, paper and clay (of course!), as well as iStopmotion software, to try their hands as filmmakers. This camp is designed for kids ages 7 to 12. $750 per week, 9 am – 5 pm, Daily, July 8 – July 12. Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, cmany.org
-
SPARK “Espáñate Summer Experience!” Class
This class will expose kids to singing, flamenco dancing, yoga and more, all in Spanish! Kids will take part in a variety of activities that use visual, kinesthetic and audio modes of learning. At the end of the eight-week class, kids will celebrate their graduation with diplomas, balloons and face painting! This class is intended for kids ages 2 to 5 years old, and all kids must be accompanied by an adult. $264, 9:30 – 10:30 am, Fridays, July 12 – Aug. 30. SPARK by Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 1 John St., Brooklyn, NY 11201, brooklynkids.org
-
SPARK “Art For Lunch!” Summer Class
Help the kids learn more about healthy eating by signing them up for this class. Kids will use visual art and hands-on crafts to explore nutrition and foster healthy habits. This class is intended for kids ages 2 to 5 years old, and all kids must be accompanied by an adult. $264, 10:45 – 11:45 am, Fridays, July 12 – Aug. 30. SPARK by Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 1 John St., Brooklyn, NY 11201, brooklynkids.org
-
Family Fridays at MoMath presented by Two Sigma: “Starry Night” with Ethan Bolker
Ancient Greek philosophers modeled the world with the four essences: earth, air, fire and water. Plato then attached those to the cube, octahedron, tetrahedron and icosahedron, thinking of the dodecahedron, the fifth regular polyhedron, as representing the universe. Centuries later Paolo Uccello, Johannes Kepler, and M. C. Escher explored a new type of dodecahedron built entirely from pentagrams (five-pointed stars) instead of pentagons. Join mathematician Ethan Bolker as we weave together history, art, math and twelve five-pointed stars, creating your very own stellated dodecahedron to take home! Free, 6:30 – 8 pm, July 12. National Museum of Mathematics, 11 E. 26th St., New York, NY 10010, momath.org
-
Naked Soul Performance: Stephen Kellogg
The Rubin Museum of Art’s Naked Soul series, featuring singers without microphones and amplifiers, brings alt-country singer Stephen Kellogg to the stage on July 12. Kellogg’s music draws from folk, pop and rock and, in the last decade, he has performed more than 1,500 concerts across the globe. Tickets purchased in advance are $22 for members and $27.50 for non-members. On the day of, tickets are $24 for members and $30 for non-members. Prices vary, 7 – 8:30 pm, July 12. Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W. 17th St., New York, NY 10011, rubinmuseum.org
-
Drag Queen Story Hour
Join the Brooklyn Children’s Museum for Drag Queen Story Hour on the second Saturday of every month. Kids can hear stories from drag queens in this interactive art and storytime experience. Free with museum admission, 11 am – 12 pm, July 13. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11213, brooklynkids.org
-
Songs and Celebration with Bands that Rock!
Join New York-based musician Joanie Leeds, one of the top nationally ranked kindie rock singers at her concert! Kids will sing and dance along to Leeds’ catchy music. Due to limited space, you must get tickets for this free event. Free with museum admission, 2 pm and 3 pm, July 13. Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 216 W. 83rd St., New York, NY 10024, cmom.org
-
I Wan Jan: Puppetry from Taiwan- Puppetry Workshop
Learn how to create a performance using Chinese hand puppets at this Puppetry Workshop. I Wan Jan puppeteers will lead this exciting workshop! Ages 10 and up. Prices vary, 4:30 pm, July 14. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org
-
TADA! Youth Theater Presents World Premiere of Game Changers
Written by Christina Franklin, Game Changers will debut at TADA! Youth Theater. This is a World Premiere Musical, and kids will love singing along. Gather your family for an enjoyable summer experience at the theater! $15 Children, $30 Adults, Times vary, Tuesdays – Saturdays, July 10 – Aug. 1. TADA! Youth Theater, 15 W. 28th St., New York, NY 10001, tadatheater.com