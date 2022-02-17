The 14 Best Probiotics for Women and Moms

In this chaotic and busy time in our lives, it’s important to do everything we can to stay healthy and safe! A part of that is making sure that as women, we are taking care of our bodies. Probiotics are a good place to start. They are live bacteria and yeasts that benefit your health. They’re present in the human digestive system and are more useful to us than we may think. Considering this, here is a compiled list of the 14 Best Probiotics for Women and Moms!

Looking for some more supplements to help you during this trying time? Check out The Best Probiotics and Supplements for Coronavirus Times

18.41

NOW provides an affordable and safe way to ensure that you are getting the probiotics you need to keep your body healthy. Probiotics are essential for normal digestive function and because they aren’t always found in a wide variety of foods, this supplement will ensure that you keep supplying your body with what it needs to stay happy and healthy. This product can also help maintain healthy vaginal pH with great ingredients that colonize the vaginal tract. Keep your immune system balanced with NOW Women’s Probiotic!

18.74

While most probiotics only contain one strain in a capsule, this supplement has 8 strains that provide good bacteria for vaginal health! Good Girl Probiotics supports three key areas which include reproductive health organs, the gut and the immune system. The capsules help maintain a balanced vaginal pH as well as healthy levels of vaginal yeast and bacteria. If you find that you have trouble swallowing capsules, try opening them up into your favorite smoothie!

21.49

Probiotics are essential for moms that are pregnant or nursing! Encourage a healthy start for your child by using probiotics to keep your gut and flora healthy. These probiotics encourage nutrient absorption which is beneficial not only to you but to your baby as well. Along with that, this probiotic has a strain that produces folate which is an important vitamin that supports the development of your baby’s brain and spinal cord. Prioritize you and your baby’s health with these Pro-Moms Probiotics!

24.00

This multi-strain probiotic supports the health of your entire intestinal tract. Jarro-Dophilus has made sure to clinically validate their probiotic strains with scientific research and has seen clear links to the positive influence of these supplements on intestinal and immune health. These digestive probiotics also use an enhanced probiotic system which is a formula that includes EnteroGuard coating which protects the supplements from stomach acid, air and moisture. Stay healthy and reassured by taking one capsule up to four times a day.

24.85

Support your own well-being with Hyperbiotics Probiotic. It’s ideal for gut health, replenishing beneficial gut bacteria that get depleted throughout the day. It also tackles gas, bloating, constipation and digestion while also managing weight and boosting energy levels and intestinal health. This probiotic is 15 times more effective than an average capsule because its formula is released over an 8-10 hour period so they bypass your stomach acids in order to reach deep into your body’s intestinal tract. An added plus to Hyperbiotics is that the formula they use for their product is vegetarian, non-GMO, dairy-free, gluten-free and yeast-free.

26.00

Private Party is garnered towards women and focuses on supporting vaginal and urinary tract health. This is a cranberry supplement and a potent probiotic that helps balance the vaginal microbiome with the use of 3 different strains of probiotics. It’s important that you understand what you’re putting into your body! This particular supplement is non-GMO, triple-tested for purity, gluten-free, verified by independent labs for potency, has no artificial sweeteners or colors and feel free to check out their website to see what kind of ingredients they use! It’s also super easy to swallow and allows you to have a lot of freedom over when you take it.

27.94

This shelf-stable probiotic is garnered to help women. It supports vaginal, digestive and immune system health with 50 billion CFU and 16 different probiotic strains. Take it once a day and watch your health and mood improve!

30.00

Ritual multivitamins help you create a better foundational base for your health. It addresses brain health, bone health and blood-building with iron and folate that promote red blood cell formation. It also provides antioxidant support with Vitamin E. Something interesting with Ritual’s supplements is that there is a delayed-release where the capsules dissolve later inside the small intestine which is an ideal place to absorb nutrients. Plus, every bottle is essenced with mint which keeps things fresh and enjoyable.

32.84

Science has shown a link between gut and brain health. With this in mind, this Doctor Formulated probiotic targets emotional well-being and relaxation providing 50 billion CFU and 16 probiotic strains with added organic ingredients for stress management. Our busy lives can put a real strain on our bodies and mind so it’s important to find the right supplements that will keep you healthy and in a good headspace to keep going each day!

34.99

Here’s another daily probiotic to choose from! This one is plant-based with each serving containing 16 billion probiotics made up of 6 different probiotic strains. This is garnered to support optimal digestive health as well as peak immune function. What’s interesting about this brand is that they add crucial organic prebiotics into the capsule in order to fuel the probiotics. They basically help the good bacteria in your stomach to thrive so that the probiotics don’t have to work as hard to sustain a good balance. Benefit your health and “Trust Your Gut” with Ora’s probiotics!

38.95

If you’re looking for a probiotic that is all-natural and carefully sourced, Primal Harvest is perfect for you! This probiotic destroys harmful gut bacteria, restores balance in your body and prevents gut-related damage to your immune system. If you find yourself having problems with inflammation, this probiotic acts right away, using a healthy inflammation response to fight gas, constipation or any other harmful effects. This probiotic fights off harmful pathogens in your stomach and prevents their replication as well as modulates and improves immune responses. It reduces the effect of seasonal allergies and promotes healthy bacteria in your stomach!

40.00

This 60 count pack of supplements will enhance your immune system support. If you find yourself often stressed, this supplement can help support your immune system to fight against bad bacteria that target your body in this state. This probiotic improves gut health and tackles digestive issues. You’ll find that with better gut health, you’ll have a boost in energy!

44.95

If you’re a mom whose currently pregnant, breastfeeding or experiencing postpartum, you need to keep your body healthy. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, taking these supplements can provide you with vital strains that can support you and your baby’s gut health, digestive system, and immune function. These are easy-to-swallow capsules that are mindful of sensitive stomachs. As for the women who are experiencing postpartum, these probiotics can help restore balance in your gut flora that will offer natural mood support.

49.99

Start your journey for a healthy body with Seed’s Daily Synbiotic. This supplement helps with digestive health, reinforcing healthy stool hydration and supporting the gut by maintaining a healthy barrier function. These supplements also promote heart health by maintaining blood cholesterol levels already in the normal range. It also has the added bonus of keeping your skin healthy!