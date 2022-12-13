The Holiday Magic of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Revel in the holiday magic of Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes this festive season. Kids of all ages will be mesmerized and filled with holiday joy for the entire show. They call it the Christmas Spectacular for a good reason.

The Christmas Spectacular is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive on the stage. It is riveting from start to finish and leaves you feeling the sparkle and shine of the Rockettes holiday magic!

From a 3D, virtual sleigh ride over New York to a Big Red Bus Tour across the city, audiences will love the immersive magic of the Christmas Spectacular.

Everyone will applaud the return of favorite traditional scenes like the “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” that’s been delighting audiences since 1933 as well as a new scene, “Dance of the Frost Fairies,” centering on the whimsical frost fairies who emerge during the magical first snowfall of every season.

In “Dance of the Frost Fairies,” the Rockettes transform into fantastical, winged fairies, performing alongside fairy-drones which dance high above the audience, turning Radio City into a wintry wonderland.

To make the magic as seamless as possible for your family, plan to arrive an hour early, allowing ample time for security, snack and souvenir stops, and to use the restroom before the show since there is no intermission.

You’ll also have more time to experience the joy of Radio City during the Christmas season, and get to your seats with plenty of time to spare before the curtain rises. The show itself is 90 minutes of nonstop holiday fun.

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the Christmas Spectacular stars the incomparable Radio City Rockettes, with their show-stopping numbers that leave audiences with a sense of wonder and amazement.

Families will love that The Rockettes organization is committed to ensuring that the Rockettes line showcases greater diversity and that dancers from all backgrounds see themselves represented.

By creating Rockettes Conservatory, an invite-only, no-cost training program that offers intensive study in the Rockettes precision style; by establishing strong partnerships with diverse dance organizations including Dance Theatre of Harlem, Harlem School of the Arts, The Ailey School and the International Association of Blacks in Dance; and expanding the height range of the Rockettes, the dance company is making important steps forward in opening the opportunity to more dancers.

The legendary Rockettes will mesmerize kids from age 1 to 101 as they perform sensational numbers filled with precision dancing, holiday tunes, exquisite costumes, and breathtaking special effects. A staple of the holidays in New York City, the 2022 Christmas Spectacular runs through January 2, 2023 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets for the 2022 production start at $49 and can be purchased online at www.rockettes.com or at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets). Service charges apply to internet orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.