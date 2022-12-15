Festive Season Fun Comes to The Plaza

Start your festive season off right with a magical holiday visit to The Plaza. The grand hotel is ready to welcome visitors for holiday teas, meals, and overnight visits. It is transformed this winter with beautiful snow-flocked trees, illuminated with bright lights and festive décor throughout.

Families will adore the festive holiday decorations and live musical stylings and dance performances. Sample the new Holiday Afternoon Tea menu and be sure to grab a photo with Santa!

Don’t miss seeing Santa who will be spreading holiday cheer and bringing smiles in the lobby, dining outlets, and around the hotel. Plan to join him for a special story time (on select Fridays and Saturdays), tell him how nice everyone has been, and of course, make sure to snap the obligatory photo-op.

Everyone will love, love, love dining at The Palm Court. Kids will love Eloise Tea at the Palm Court and grown-ups will love the Holiday Afternoon Tea.

It is truly decadent and the perfect holiday gift to yourself and your family. Eloise Tea at The Palm Court is a holiday must-do and little ones will feel like royalty in the beautiful tea room, sipping children’s tea (think watermelon berry tea) from an Eloise china teacup and savoring sandwiches, scones and preserves, and pastries.

Kids will enjoy Eloise’s selection of sandwiches (think deluxe PB&J) and sweets (don’t miss the cookies and cream Oreo macaron). Fans of the books will especially enjoy this special holiday-themed Afternoon Tea menu at The Palm Court, complete with favorite pink and holiday treats, of course. It is sure to become a cherished holiday tradition.

For those looking for the ultimate Plaza adventure, book the Home Alone 2: Escape to New York package.

After a long day of adventure around NYC and The Plaza, your little loved one can retreat to the Home Alone Suite. The festive fan favorite is back and this year, “guests of the new Celebrity Ding Dang Dong stay[ing] at the world-renowned Plaza Hotel” can get Lost in New York during the holiday season and live out all their Kevin dreams.

We also love that this year, The Plaza has partnered with Toys for Tots to bring the joy of the holidays to America’s less fortunate children. If you’d like, feel free to bring a new unwrapped toy for the collection.

For more info about holidays at The Plaza, click here.

