Get Your Tickets for Trolls Live! Coming to New York City in 2020

Trolls Live is Coming to New York City in 2020!

You’ll have the best day ever when Trolls LIVE!, the Trolls first-ever live tour, arrives in the Big Apple! They’ll stop at Radio City Music Hall on January 24 through January 26, 2020, for seven performances. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10:00 am.

Fans will get this feelin’ inside their bones as they get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE! The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie (and of course Mr. Dinkles) invite you into the colorful world of Troll Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won’t want to miss!

Everyone will have that sunshine in their pockets when the world of the Trolls comes alive in this interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. Plus, we are told that the extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. It is sure to be a hair -raising, good time that’s troll-tally awesome!

Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

Trolls LIVE! will be at Radio City Music Hall on the following dates and times:

Friday, January 24, 2020, with a show at 6:00 pm

Saturday, January 25, 2020, with shows at 10:30 am, 2:00 pm and 5:30 pm

Sunday, January 26, 2020, with shows at 10:30 am, 2:00 pm and 5:30 pm

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 17 at 10:00 am ET and will be available at msg.com or at the Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, May 18. Tickets start at $35.

A limited number of tickets are available for the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party, starting at $175. VIP Party perks include premium show seating, a souvenir lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch! Fans can get the ultimate VIP experience with the Diamond VIP Package that includes the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party perks, plus front row seating and an exclusive glitter tote. Diamond VIP tickets begin at $250.

