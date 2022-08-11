Best Kids Clothing Subscription Boxes (for back to school and beyond)

Going clothes shopping for your child can be stressful. Having experts curating and sending pieces right to your home is one task (and a big one) that you can check off your list. With school (almost) back in session, clothing subscription boxes are a helpful way to make this process easier. With each box curated for your child, you save time searching for perfect fits while the specialists do the picks for you.

The beauty of subscription boxes is not only receiving stylish pieces for the kids but that there is a subscription service available that will fit your clothing needs. Moreover, sometimes it can feel like your kid is growing too fast to keep up with buying so many new clothing items, and a select few subscription boxes allow you to trade in lightly used items, a more affordable and green way to keep up with your kids growing body and changing style. And better yet, these style boxes are commitment-free, so feel free to send back what you don’t like and keep what you do!

Check out our curated picks of the top 5 best kids clothing subscription boxes that are perfect for Back to school as well as the entire school year.

All Ages

$10 Service Fee

If your style is extra and your main complaint on some subscription boxes is that they do not quite fit your style, then you’ll love Dopple. From brands like Oeuf, Rylee + Crew, Gray Lable, and more expect new and unique items that will allow your kid’s personality to shine through their clothes. Shipping and returns are easy at no charge.

With back-the-school shopping coming up, Dopple is here to make fashion needs easier for you and your kids. Say goodbye to crowded malls, out-of-stock sizes, and those tedious return trips, and ensure that your kids receive items that fit their style and sizing needs right from the comfort of your home. Take a quick style quiz and let Dopple’s styling team curate items based on your kid’s style preferences.

All ages

$49.95

Fab Kids is a fun and easy way to shop for your kids no matter their style preference. This easy process begins by getting personalized picks of outfits and shoes curated for your kid. Next choose to skip, shop, or save your member credit that can be used later. Each month costs $49.95 and this credit never expires! Try out your new styles with a 30 day return window with open cancelations at any time. With their new VIP offer, get two pairs of shoes starting from $9.95!

$98 for the average box (includes 30% discount)

All Ages

Take about a 3-minute quiz to get started. With this quiz, you can choose the frequency in which boxes will show up at your door: every 4, 6, or 12 weeks, when you receive the package, 8 to (new) 12 pieces with up to 6 mix and match outfits. The new 12-piece is perfect if you feel that the 8-piece is quite not enough. The newly launched baby-friendly pieces also provide sizes 12, 18, and 2 months. Now making Kids Piks sizes from 12 mo to size 16. Also, for even quick, no-fuss shopping, you can shop Pre-Styled Boxes, which you can receive with no subscription required of seasonal favorites. You can pay for what you love and send back what you don’t with their no hassle-free returns.

All Ages

$20 fixed styling fee (can be used as credit)

Many parents love Stitch Fix it works as a Fix delivery of curated pieces whenever you’d like. You can also instantly buy items from your very own shop anytime. For Stitch Fix Kids -an expert stylist hand selects 10 pieces for your kid following your budget. The pieces start at just $10 each, and if any of the pieces do not work out, they can be returned after a try-on period in which your kid gets to decide how they like each item. This clothing subscription company has a $20 fixed styling fee for every fix and at check out, it becomes a credit for any items your child wants to keep. Styles become more suited to your kids’ unique style as the stylists get to know what they like and dislike.

All Ages

Starts at $24.99

What better way to save money than to exchange clothes that your child has already outgrown for a new set of relovable items. Removable is a community of parents who give and receive gently worn kids’ clothes, books, and toys. It is a great way to save money on a child that is growing too fast to fit into clothes even just recently bought and a great way to save the environment from waste and overconsumption.

All Ages

$20 fixed styling fee (can be used as credit)

Bold and colorful graphics, kid-approved outerwear and statement pieces! Rockets of Awesome has Whoa-worthy styles to keep your kid looking cool and feeling comfortable. A unique feature of Rockets of Awesome is the ability to sneak peek and approve the items before each box ships to you. In addition, you no longer have to worry about what to do with kids’ outgrown clothes. You can get credits for sending Rockets of Awesome your kids’ used clothing and shipping and returns are completely free! Rockets of Awesome will up-cycle your used clothing to bring new life to the items and help reduce waste!