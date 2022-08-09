The 11 Best Backpacks for NYC Kids- for Back to School 2022

It is that time again. Back to School shopping. One of the most exciting parts about Back-To-School for kids is gathering up all their school supplies. With the first day of school approaching, searching for a backpack that meets all their needs for the school year is always on the top of parents’ shopping lists. A great backpack should have enough space for all its materials and be comfortable carrying them throughout the day.

Check out below the 10 best backpacks for kids to wear back to school in 2022-2023.

Best Preschool/Kindergarten Backpack: 7AM MINI

Many of a parent’s favorite 7 AM accessories are beloved for being stylish, comfortable ( and PETA-approved ) brand and always keeping comfort in mind. The MINI backpack comes in a Classic, Dino, Wings and Bows style with design touches such as padded shoulder straps for ease when carrying. A water-repellent outer shell that is machine washable makes this a perfect style for the littlest schoolgoers.

What to love: If you love these styles- for the older kids, the MIDI holds folders, a laptop, inside and outside pockets, and a side bottle pocket.

Best Give Back Backpack: Kane Kids

State’s signature backpack for kids is a great option for children from kindergarten to 3rd grade. With its many compartments you can fit your school supplies, iPad or 13’’ laptop and a water bottle (around 17 oz) and still wear it comfortably with the soft padded adjustable straps. Some extra fun features from this backpack are that it’s made with 45% recycled materials, a zippered front pocket perfect for lunch card and pencils. Go check out all the colors and prints available. State Bags, $90-$95.

What to love : For every backpack sold State bag purchased gives back by supporting American children and families by donating fully-packed backpacks at their signature bag drop rallies.

This innovative backpack is a great option for children with special needs, with its adaptive features and multiple pockets kids will be very comfortable using this bag when they get back to school this year! The bag is designed with multiple ports for tubes and cables as well as tuck-away back straps that make it easy to use. This ergonomic and comfortable backpack is a great option, with great quality and beautiful designs! Target, $19.99.

What to love : If you are a parent with a child with special needs you’ll appreciate the design considerations of this affordable backpack that will benefit your child.

Best Classic Backpack: L.L.Bean Original Book Pack

Forty years after it came out, L.L.Bean’s original backpack is still one of the best in the market. With high quality and weatherproof materials this bag will endure all your child’s activities through the school year and more. The backpack is designed for kids aged 6 and up to keep anything and everything they can fit in the many compartments such as their water bottle, lunch box, books and more! L.L.Bean, $39.95.

What to love: If you live in a rainy city this backpack with durable stitching and strong material-helping to keep kids books and papers dry.

Best Personalized Backpack: Mackenzie Backpacks

Pottery Barn offers some of the coolest designs and prints with the Mackenzie backpack which comes in mini, small and large sizes so that it can fit all ages. With more than 60 color designs for this bag and the option to personalize it, your kid will surely find a backpack that he or she loves! Fun fact: some of them are even made with recycled materials! pottery barn kids, $39.50 – $84.50.

What to love: Pottery Barn does extensive lead testing on their products to achieve the highest standards. The glow in the dark design is a great touch in this backpack design.

Best Popular Backpack for Middle & Highschoolers: Recycled Superbreak

Since 1972 Jansport has delivered high-quality backpacks to their customers and the Recycled Superbreak is no exception. This 100% recycled version of the classic Superbreak is a great bag with a lot of space for its users to fit their belongings. In the large main compartment your kid will be able to fit their laptop or iPad, books and more. The backpack also includes a front pocket and a water bottle pocket! Jansport, $50.

What to love: A great recycled option that comes in fun colors.

Best Daycare Backpack: Kids’ Sprout Backpack

The North Face’s Kids Sprout backpack is the perfect size for kids ages 2 to 4. The main compartment fits all their necessary school supplies or their toys and iPad if you want to use it for your travels too and it has an internal name label so the bag doesn’t get lost. This reflective backpack can also carry two regular sized water bottles in their mesh pockets. One more cool thing: it has a lifetime warranty! The North Face, $35.

What to love: Fun prints and the breakaway sternum straps designed specifically for kids.

Best Backpack for All Ages: Seoul Backpack

The Seoul backpack from Kipling comes in a variety of sizes to meet everyone’s needs, from small to extra-large. With the vibrant colors and prints, you will find the one that is perfect for your kid! The backpack is easy to wear and comfortable with its adjustable padded straps and has plenty of space for all your essentials in the two front zip pockets. It also has a tablet or laptop compartment and a water bottle compartment. Kipling, $99 – $149.

What to love: More cushion than the older version and many pockets for phone, calculator, MTA card and more.

Best Spacious Backpack: Zigzag 22L Backpack

Spacious and comfortable is the best way to describe this backpack! You will be able to fit all your items and accommodate a laptop or tablet up to 15’’. This bag is also padded on the shoulder straps and the bottom, so all your belongings are always safe! It also includes a front pocket for smaller items and a water bottle pocket. Your children will get to wear a light and high-quality backpack for a long time! Columbia, $45-$50.

What to love: Perfect for kids if they do not have a locker and carry their backpack from class to class.

Best on a Budget Backpack: VASCHY Lightweight Backpack for School

This lightweight and simple design is perfect for kids 7 and up, with a big space to hold their laptop, books and binders comfortably with the padded back panel. It also has a zipped mesh pocket on the main compartment, so they don’t lose small belongings at the bottom and a water bottle pocket! Amazon, $25.99-29.99.

What to love: Beside the price this backpack is great if your kids doesn’t have to carry their entire desk on their back but it’s durable enough to get them through the day.

This fun and innovative design has it all! It doesn’t just give you an excellent spacious backpack with two large sections with small pockets for easy organization plus a water bottle pocket, but it also includes a built-in insulated lunch bag that attaches to the bottom. With this backpack you won’t have to worry about your kid forgetting their lunch box (like I did many times) or that he or she will be uncomfortable as it is fully padded in the shoulder straps and the back! Your kids have many colorful print options to choose from! Amazon, $49.99.

What to love: If your child’s school does not refrigerate lunches this is a game changer with the built-in insulated lunch bag.