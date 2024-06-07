The Benefits of Preschool and Montessori Schools
Isn’t it amazing how quickly you go from searching for all things baby and toddler to figuring out the course of your child’s education in just a few years! Incredibly – or overwhelming – there are so many educational avenues you can take for your child! Not only about education, school provides children with a structure for learning and play as well as a place to make new friends, develop cognitive skills, and simply learn all about what it’s like to have a structured day away from home. Below, we are sharing some of the advantages of a preschool and Montessori programs to make your decision a little easier.
Advantages of Preschool
Offers consistent structure and routine. While you likely have a schedule with your child, traditional schooling, such as at preschool, offers a way for your child to have a structured schedule along with a day that revolves around learning. This includes a planned day where they learn reading, math, social skills, and play. It can also set the tone for their schooling as they establish an interest in learning.
Exposes kids to language and literacy. In preschool, children will greatly expand their language. This includes an opportunity for them to learn their ABCs, listen to books, expand their vocabulary, and even to start to read. This helps to further develop their cognitive skills and communication as they get ready for kindergarten.
Prepares kids for their school years. With the introduction of preschool, kids are able to fall into a routine of what it is like to spend a range of three-to-six hours away from home. This can potentially make it easier when they start kindergarten as they will have an understanding of teachers, making friends, school work and structured learning.
Meet new friends. Your child may have had the same set of friends since they were a baby/toddler, which might have been some of your mom/parent friends. Going to preschool allows them to start to form their identity away from you and create friendships and bonds of their own. Throughout their time at school, they will have to navigate this terrain and starting early can help them to adapt and “find their people” with ease.
Serves all kids. One major benefit of a preschool program – especially a public one – is that it serves all kids. No matter what a child’s socioeconomic status and/or background is. It provides an even playing field for learning, education, and social development.
Advantages of a Montessori Program
Another educational program to consider is a Montessori program. Created by Dr. Maria Montessori, the program follows various principles focused on independence, respect, freedom of movement, and more. Unlike a preschool, Montessori programs are child-led and offer a range of opportunities for independence.
Promotes independence. One of the principals of a Montessori program promotes independence. As a child-observed model, kids are encouraged and able to lead, explore, and learn through self-direction. This can promote confidence, independence, and a generally ease of trusting their instincts.
Kids can move freely. Another principal is focused on movement and allowing them to explore and move on their own. This enables kids to feel comfortable and relaxed in their classroom and move or get something whenever they need to.
Learning is focused on being positive .The Montessori program greatly focuses on making learning fun and positive for children. This is believed to help cultivate and foster their inner curiosity, creativity, and natural motivation.
Promotes self-discipline. Typically, in a traditional preschool classroom kids will have to follow specific rules. However, in a Montessori classroom kids are led towards self-discipline where they can pick activities that align with what they want to – rather than what a teacher tells them to do. This may help your child with their confidence and independence.
Follows a work-cycle schedule. Unlike a traditional preschool, Montessori follows a three work-cycle. During this time, kids have three hours to work at their own pace and find activities of their choice. This is also a time for them to interact/socialize with their friends, put back activities, make plans, and more. This liberal approach to learning allows kids to also move around and not be seated for an extended period of time. Additionally, there is a focus on hands-on learning where children are guided to use tools and materials that engage and use the five senses.
Focus on outdoor activities. As a part of the Montessori program, kids will go outside and spend time in nature. This may include a range of imaginative nature-focused activities with sandpits, trees, water, a garden, and more.
Preschool Directory
Click on your region to jump to preschools near you:
Brooklyn
Constantine and Helen Cathedral
195 State St, Brooklyn
718-624-0501
admissions.afantis.org/fantis-prek-guide
Celebrate 60 years of excellence with A. Fantis School—ranked in the top 1% of PreK-8 Schools in New York! A. Fantis Preschool offers a holistic approach with play-based learning in thematic units. Each class focuses on character development and second language acquisition. Students play daily on the rooftop playground and gymnasium. They offer after-school options like Beyond the Bell, clubs, and fun break and summer camps. Two city-funded UPK4 classrooms and one PK3 classroom offer tremendous value.
405 Gold Street (PreK– Grade 2)
556 Columbia Street (Grades 3–12)
The Early Learning Program at BASIS Independent Brooklyn engages Pre-K and Kindergarten students in an advanced, comprehensive curriculum featuring Mandarin, STEM, literacy, music, art, and more. Students are led by nurturing, expert teachers who encourage intellectual curiosity, creativity, and independent thinking from day one.
Dillon Child Study Center at St Joseph’s University
239 Vanderbilt Ave, Clinton Hill
718-940-5678
A half- and full-day, mixed-age programming for 2-5 year olds. Classes are in an atmosphere where children can express their feelings and ideas freely. Children learn through play, developing confidence, competence, and dispositions for future learning. All programs are led by NYS-certified teachers, and students from St. Joseph’s Department of Child Study assist. The laboratory preschool is composed of modern, spacious classrooms, each of which has an observation booth, and all classes share a beautiful outdoor space.
Early LIFE – A Branch of Lutheran Social Services of Metropolitan New York
Locations in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn
718-870-1100
364 Argyle Rd, Brooklyn
718-484-0942
A Full Member School with the American Montessori Society, for children from the age of 2.6 through 5.6 years old. EAM offers a small class size of only 12 children per program session and two Montessori trained teachers, providing a warm, nurturing, caring and stimulating environment and a unique experience for your child. Having fun through exploration and discovery allows each child to fully experience their natural joy for learning. Fully licensed by the NYC Dept. of Health.
502 Flatbush Avenue
1531 Nostrand Avenue
718-500-9779
At Lefferts Garden Promise, exceptional childcare is the promise. That means providing a safe, clean, and nurturing environment while also equipping children with the skills they need to thrive in a global society. Lefferts Garden Promise encompasses a wide array of themes, subjects and elements crucial for child development. Students are instructed in Spanish and English and a real emphasis is placed on hands-on learning, developing real-life skills and really working with a child’s natural curiosity.
Montessori Day School of Brooklyn
237 Park Place, Prospect Heights
A warm and welcoming community serving children ages two to five. At MDS, they encourage every child’s natural curiosity and readiness to learn and create a nurturing and fun atmosphere that promotes independence and self-esteem and creates life-long learners. They work to ensure that the school community is as richly diverse as our city. The next school year’s application deadline is December 31st, 2024.
NY Kids Club Preschool Brooklyn
Brooklyn Heights: 182 Henry St.
718-866-4955
nypre.com/brooklyn-heights-ny-preschool/
Cobble Hill: 299 Court St.
917-781-4809
nypre.com/cobble-hill-ny-preschool/
Dumbo: 30 Pearl St.
718-831-6277
Park Slope: 125 5th Ave.
718-866-3009
nypre.com/park-slope-ny-preschool/
Children will have an enriching early learning experience at NY Preschool! This independent day school offers children aged 18 months to 4 years a unique, balanced curriculum that nurtures curiosity through engaging stories, songs, and art. The expert teaching team integrates STEAM, language,dance, gymnastics, and more into vibrant lessons that nourish intellectual, physical, and social growth. The warm classrooms and state-of-the-art gym provide a nurturing environment where children thrive, preparing them for future success.
292 Court St., Brooklyn
718-208-4665
Paché Montessori School offers authentic Montessori preschool education through Kindergarten in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, with an optional Spanish immersion program. Highly trained teachers follow the Montessori method, fostering independence, curiosity, and a love of learning, ensuring each child thrives. Pre-K and Kindergarten students enjoy regular field trips and special experiences. Located in a renovated landmark building, the school’s 25,000-square-foot facility includes two outdoor spaces and an indoor gross motor room with a climbing wall.
Petits Poussins/VHG Group Daycares and Preschools
Locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn
277 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
718-499-5667
Rivendell is Montessori school for children ages 2 to 5 located in the burgeoning neighborhood of Gowanus, Brooklyn. At Rivendell, students know that learning to get along with a wide range of people and respecting their similarities and differences can change the world! Join in Rivendell Virtually Live, a remote visit through Zoom to get introduced to their school. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the beautiful building, observe children and teachers at work and play in the classrooms and on the rooftop play area.
701 8th Ave, Brooklyn
718-768-8000
saintsaviourcatholicacademy.org
Saint Saviour Catholic Academy nurtures students from Nursery through to Grade 8. They provide a supportive environment where students grow academically and socially with a strong sense of community. The academy’s focus is to encourage students to be enthusiastic learners who value academic and personal growth all while embodying the values of compassion and empathy. SSCA is a great option for parents interested in individualized attention within an ethnically and religiously diverse student population.
Long Island
2 I U Willets Rd, Roslyn
516-627-1910
Buckley Country Day School’s mission, Opening The Eyes And Awakening The Mind, is at the heart of its curriculum, inspiring and preparing students for a lifetime of learning. Buckley accepts students as young as two years old in the Pre-Nursery program and admits students on a rolling basis. At its most fundamental, Buckley is an inclusive, diverse environment that nurtures the whole child and lays the foundation for success in high school, college and beyond.
354 Lakeville Road, lower level, Great Neck
516-466-8422
Countryside Montessori School offers children, 18 months to 6 years, a well-balanced and enriched curriculum which includes traditional subjects, art, and music. Located on an estate-like setting with an outdoor playground and nature walks, as well as fully equipped and spacious classrooms, Countryside Montessori offers camp for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. There are morning academics for the older children and playtime for all children.
270 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley
516-676-0393
The Early Childhood at Friends Academy creates a foundation of academic excellence based on a culture of inquiry, engagement, and reflection. The Reggio Emilia-inspired Early Childhood program supports students’ curiosity, as educators embed the academic foundation in literacy, numeracy, and social and emotional learning in student-driven curricular themes. Their Quaker approach deepens this work and establishes essential academic and social building blocks preparing all students for a lifetime love of learning.
The Hagedorn Little Village School
750 Hicksville Rd. Seaford, NY 11783
516-520-6000
The mission of The Hagedorn Little Village School(HLVS) Jack Joel Center for Special Children is to provide the finest educational and therapeutic programs to infants, pre-school and elementary school children with a wide range of developmental delays and disabilities. Staff strives to help each child they serve achieve their highest potential, educationally, emotionally and socially by creating a nurturing environment for the child and a supportive framework for their families. Further information can be found on the website: www.littlevillage.org.
The Long Island School For The Gifted
165 Pidgeon Hill Rd., South Huntington
631-423-3557
For over 40 years, The Long Island School For The Gifted has provided an accelerated experience for gifted children in pre-kindergarten through ninth grade, in a nurturing environment where they will be both intellectually challenged and socially comfortable. LISG helps gifted students develop the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed for life. Emotional, and social needs of the gifted child are addressed whilst building strong character as part of the commitment to developing the whole gifted child.
Manhattan
795 Columbus Avenue (PreK– Grade 5)
556 West 22nd Street (Grades 6–12)
manhattan.basisindependent.com
The Early Learning Program at BASIS Independent Manhattan engages Pre-K and Kindergarten students in an advanced, comprehensive curriculum featuring Mandarin, STEM, literacy, music, art, and more. Students are led by nurturing, expert teachers who encourage intellectual curiosity, creativity, and independent thinking from day one.
606 Columbus Ave.
212-721-0090
Columbus Preschool, rooted in the Reggio Emilia approach, fosters children’s curiosity, creativity, and independence within a child-centered framework. This vibrant community emphasizes experiential learning, STEAM, language, physical education, and the arts, nurturing a love for learning through exploration. With features like a natural studies program, a rooftop playground, and gymnastics, Columbus offers a holistic development environment that prepares adaptable, confident learners for their educational journey.
École Internationale de New York
111 East 22nd Street
646- 766 1843
Located in Manhattan’s vibrant Flatiron District, The École is an intimate, independent French-American bilingual school that cultivates an internationally-minded community of students from 2 to 14 years old. The team at The École believes that the goal of education is to develop well-informed, well-rounded, responsible, and compassionate students who can create and connect to a world filled with possibilities. Find out more about The École at an Open Houses or on a private tour.
Early LIFE – A Branch of Lutheran Social Services of Metropolitan New York
Locations in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn
718-870-1100
The First Presbyterian Church Nursery School
12 West 12th Street
212-691-3432
The First Presbyterian Church Nursery School was founded in 1952 in the heart of Greenwich Village. The Nursery School is dedicated to the development of the whole child in a warm and nurturing environment, with an educational philosophy enhanced and inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach. FPCNS serves children from 2–5 years old. The nursery school offers large airy classrooms, a rooftop playground, lending library and indoor play space for rainy day play.
German International School New York (GISNY)
50 Partridge Rd, White Plains
914- 948-6513
Children can expand their world at German International School New York (GISNY), an independent, bilingual school for Pre-K – Grade 12. The only school in the tristate area offering a dual diploma, GISNY prepares students for the future with a German-inspired, internationally minded approach, emphasizing critical thinking and collaboration. The small, vibrant community fosters a nurturing environment. The beautiful campus, close to NYC, offers green spaces for exploration. Unmatched bilingual education awaits—their world is waiting.
Lyceum Kennedy International School
225 East 43rd Street
212-681-1877
Lyceum Kennedy International School offers unique bilingual French-English and Japanese-English preschool programs for students from nursery to kindergarten. The programs offer a 50/50 language split where students are fully immersed in both languages and taught by dedicated native-speaking teachers. The school prides itself on its individualized student support, smaller classes, and rigorous curricula to help students reach their highest potential. Their transformative education promotes global citizenship and cultural competence in a truly diverse and international environment.
747 Amsterdam Ave.
212-865-4020
Montclare offers a prestigious preschool experience, emphasizing a structured educational approach rooted in proven pedagogies. Celebrating over 20 years, Montclare prepares children for top private schools with a balanced curriculum that integrates academics, play, and socialization. Accredited by the Middle States Association and a member of ISAAGNY and the Parents League of New York, Montclare provides a nurturing environment guided by highly qualified teachers. Their dedicated Exmissions Officer ensures smooth transitions to further education.
The Montessori School of New York International
347 East 55th Street Sutton Place, Manhattan, New York 10022
212-223-4630
A multi-faceted program that inspires curiosity and develops a love of learning! Classes are equipped with didactic Montessori materials that encourage absorption of concepts through hands-on activities, leading children to become well-rounded and confident. Program includes science, music, languages, swimming, dance, yoga, and cultural events. Excellent placement record in gifted/competitive programs. A unique summer program, staffed by the year round teachers, offers a balance of academics and outdoor activities, from theme-based trips to sports activities.
Locations throughout Manhattan/NYC
38 E 22nd St., 347-378-3567
369 3rd Ave., 917-781-4813
nypre.com/3rd-avenue-ny-preschool/
219 E 67th St., 347-467-6762
nypre.com/67th-st-ny-preschool/
168 Amsterdam Ave., 347-497-6807
nypre.com/68th-st-ny-preschool/
601 Amsterdam Ave., 347-535-1224
nypre.com/89th-st-ny-preschool/
345 E 94th St., 347-554-5272
nypre.com/94th-st-ny-preschool/
Battery Park – 393 S End Ave.
347-379-1723
nypre.com/battery-park-ny-preschool/
Greenwich Village – 11 5th Ave.
646-465-7111
Children will have an enriching early learning experience at NY Preschool! This independent day school offers children aged 18 months to 4 years a unique, balanced curriculum that nurtures curiosity through engaging stories, songs, and art. The expert teaching team integrates STEAM, language,dance, gymnastics, and more into vibrant lessons that nourish intellectual, physical, and social growth. The warm classrooms and state-of-the-art gym provide a nurturing environment where children thrive, preparing them for future success.
Petits Poussins/VHG Group Daycares and Preschools
Locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn
1 West 88th Street and Central Park West
212.426.3355
Trevor’s Preschool Program engages children’s natural curiosity through hands-on and inquiry-driven learning. Two expert teachers in every classroom guide a dynamic, play-based curriculum filled with exploration, music, art, movement, inquiry, and indoor and outdoor play. Trevor’s Preschool welcomes children starting at age 2.10 for half day, full day, and extended day Threes and Pre-K programs. Preschool students are invited to grow and learn through 12th grade in Trevor’s college-preparatory upper divisions.
Staten Island
245 Simonson Avenue
1141 Castleton Avenue
125 Greaves Lane
917-821-5048
At 4 Angels Daycare, children engage in activities promoting developmental growth through exploration and play. Their loving, friendly, and multicultural environment caters to ages 6 weeks to 12 years. Join them for the tentative Grand Opening at 1141 Castleton Avenue on 6/3/24. Coming soon: 125 Greaves Lane. NYC funded 3K & 4K, programs are totally free. After school service available. Their trained staff meets each child’s needs with love and respect.
1859 Richmond Ave.
718-982-0550
Since 1991, Big Bird’s Playhouse in Staten Island has provided a secure, nurturing environment where children feel loved and respected. Focusing on learning through play, stories, arts, and crafts, the warm staff cater to each child’s needs. Serving children from 3 months to 12 years old, they offer free PreK 3 and PreK 4 programs. With extended hours from 6:30 am to 6:30 pm, they accommodate busy parents’ schedules.
1298 Woodrow Rd.
718-317-8143
High Hopes has been providing childcare since 1996 and is licensed by the DOHMH. Each of their programs are dedicated to creating a loving and nurturing environment. High Hopes has been working with the NYC Department of Education providing free Pre-k and Pre-K3. They offer full and half day programs in their nursery classroom for children 2-3 years old and a full day infant/toddler program for children born in 2023.
JCC Early Childhood Education Center
sijcc.org/early-childhood-education
The JCC of Staten Island offers a daycare program and 3-K and Pre-K for All. Teachers create fun, hands-on learning opportunities that provide children with a strong educational foundation. The JCC offers flexible schedules at four locations. Programs are staffed with caring and experienced professionals. Teachers are certified by the State Education Department of New York. The JCC is licensed by the Department of Health’s Bureau of Day Care.
1110 South Avenue
718-698-6905
kiddieacademy.com/academies/staten-island/
Kiddie Academy offers Daycare for infants 3 months to 2 years & one and two-year-old toddler programs. The toddler programs are filled with creative activities, using the KA curriculum. FREE 3K and PreK for all programs are available through the Department of Education. Kiddie Academy’s DOE team follows the Teaching Strategies Curriculum. Summer programs are offered for children 3-10 where a variety of themes are explored. Kiddie Academy has you covered year-round. Healthy Breakfast, Lunch, and Snacks are provided for all programs included with tuition. Register today for summer and fall.
555 Tompkins Avenue
At the Most Terrific Child Center, they believe that children learn best through exploration and hands-on experiences. They acquire the ability to relate to the world around them through active engagement with their environment. There is a balance between indoor and outdoor time, active and quiet activities, and individual and group routines. Each child is treated with love and respect. They believe expressing oneself is a key value for all children.
259 Rose Ave.
718-982-1188
New Dorp Christian Academy is an exceptional Christian Academy that offers academic excellence in a supportive and nurturing environment. With a focus on project-based learning, students are encouraged to actively engage in hands-on, real-world experiences that foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills. NDCA offers a variety of enriching after-school programs that cater to students’ diverse interests and talents. The school proudly serves students from PreK3 to 8th grade, providing a seamless and comprehensive educational journey.
Prodigy Preschool at the Staten Island Skating Pavilion
3080 Arthur Kill Rd.
718-948-4800
Prodigy Preschool is a Pre-K For All Department of Education 4-year-old specialty program in which children learn the fundamentals of ice skating and become academically prepared for kindergarten. Small classroom size provides an intimate setting where children are able to receive one-on-one attention from NY State certified teachers. Children learn the techniques and foundations of ice skating with on-ice activities weekly. A home away from home for children to learn, laugh, grow, and have fun.
715 Todt Hill Road
718-303-7803
Programs include coed college prep school for pre-K 3 to grade12. Free extended day 7am- 7pm. Full-day 3 or 5-days-a week program offered for pre-K 3 students. Summer programs. College guidance program. Academic Resource Center staffed with Orton-Gillingham trained specialists. Need-based financial aid available beginning in kindergarten.
Tender Care Preschool Catholic Charities of Staten Island
6581 Hylan Blvd.
718-317-2849
Tender Care Preschool is a loving and caring place for children and families. The preschool supports children where they need it and challenges them when they are ready for the next step. At Tender Care Preschool, children become lifelong learners with a strong foundation and are well prepared for their educational journey. Full-day 2-year-old program, Free full-day 3K and pre-K4 Extended hours: 7am-5pm.
Queens
354 Lakeville Road, lower level, Great Neck
516-466-8422
Court Square:44-16 23rd St.
347-382-9829
nypre.com/court-square-ny-preschool
Long Island City: 4545 Center Blvd.
347-448-5802
nypre.com/long-island-city-ny-preschool
Children will have an enriching early learning experience at NY Preschool! This independent day school offers children aged 18 months to 4 years a unique, balanced curriculum that nurtures curiosity through engaging stories, songs, and art. The expert teaching team integrates STEAM, language,dance, gymnastics, and more into vibrant lessons that nourish intellectual, physical, and social growth. The warm classrooms and state-of-the-art gym provide a nurturing environment where children thrive, preparing them for future success.
Westchester
10 Mill Road, New Rochelle
914-633-4332
A Child’s Dream goal is to create a secure and structured environment where children will enjoy socializing and interacting with other children while learning. The curriculum includes, Language Arts, Social Studies, Math, Science, Developing Motor and Social Skills. They offer Morning Sessions from 9am-11:30am for 2 and 3 year olds and 9am-12PM for 4 year olds. They also offer an afternoon session. Lunch Bunch and Enrichment Classes Available; Art, Soccer and Movement. Now Registering for the 2024/2025 school year.
2170 Saw Mill River Rd., Elmsford
914-592-3027
Each child is considered first as an individual and then as a member of the group. Regularly planned group activities meet the natural, physical, emotional, and cognitive needs of children at play. The staff is carefully trained to promote a positive environment and to keep a balanced routine that does not stress or overstimulate children.
110 Demarest Mill Rd, West Nyack
845-535-3353
Blue Rock School has been fostering confident critical thinkers for over 30 years. They offer an educational approach based on hands-on experiences and real world problem solving. In small dynamic class settings, their challenging academic curriculum is infused with the arts, nature and play from Kindergarten through Eighth grade. By nurturing children’s love of learning and encouraging deep thinking, Blue Rock School prepares them for a changing world.
Early Childhood Center at Sarah Lawrence College
1 Mead Way, Bronxville
914-395-2353
Established in 1937, the Early Childhood Center at Sarah Lawrence College is a living laboratory of child development for students ages 2-6. Each classroom is staffed by a lead teacher with an advanced degree in early childhood education and is supported by undergraduate and graduate students studying their unique play-based, progressive model. Their school community includes families from across Westchester County, the Bronx, and upper Manhattan. Learn more at www.sarahlawrence.edu/ecc.
French-American School of New York (FASNY)
Nursery-grade 3: Manor Campus
111 Larchmont Ave., Larchmont
FASNY’s bilingual preschool program begins at 3 years old and is play-based with an emphasis on language acquisition. An innovative approach is focused on values of respect, empathy, and positivity, centered on learning, continuous progress, and the well-being of students. FASNY focuses on the development of fine and gross motor skills through targeted activities that are thematic and connect to the student’s developmental milestones. Through play our students learn skills and investigate problems.
Forest Preschool at Friends of Rye Nature Center
873 Boston Post Road, Rye
914-967-5150
Forest Preschool utilizes experiential, place-based activities creating a dynamic for children to grow and succeed. By spending 90% of their class week in a natural setting,
students can learn through free play, initiate independent projects, engage in essential social interaction/problem solving, and gain an understanding of literacy and STEM concepts. For children 3.5 to 5 years old. One-, two-, three-, or five-day options available. Optional walking pick-up/drop-off to local preschools and need-based financial assistance available.
German International School New York (GISNY)
50 Partridge Rd, White Plains
914- 948-6513
Hudson Country Montessori School
340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle
914-636-6202
Hudson Country Montessori School inspires and promotes innate curiosity and a love of learning through the progressive Montessori pedagogy. Striving to help children grow into respectful, socially-adept and compassionate leaders. The curriculum is designed to empower students to become independent, creative thinkers and confident achievers. Private, co-educational school, toddlers (18 months) through 8th grade.
16 North Broadway, Irvington
914-591-9330
JCOS is dedicated to providing the benefits of a faith-based education to children who learn differently. The school empowers children to thrive academically, spiritually, emotionally, and socially in their supportive school community. JCOS faculty are NYS certified and committed to students with mild to moderate special education needs mainly centered around speech, language, reading, writing, math, attention and social skills. This private Catholic school is a great affordable choice in Westchester County.
Kehillah School for Early Learning
1000 Pinebrook Boulevard, New Rochelle
914-637-3808
Temple Israel’s Kehillah School provides care for children ages 6 weeks through Pre-K. The educational objective is to provide children with a love of learning, a forum for curiosity, respect for individual spirit, and a foundation of Jewish ethics, morals, and values. The Kehillah School offers a developmentally appropriate curriculum that balances emergent and child-initiated approaches to learning through play and utilizing experiences with nature, the arts, and music to nurture the whole child. Contact the Kehillah School Director, Marie Masseo, to schedule a tour.
155 Beechmont Dr., New Rochelle
914-636-3461
631 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck
914-777-1382
An amazing waterfront facility offering programs for toddlers to Grade 3 with an updated enrichment curriculum that incorporates special music programs. Liberty’s unique curriculum includes its special Science programs leading advanced students to a Challenger Program with special multilingual programs in Chinese, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese. A personal tour of the facility to meet with the school director can offer more details about the Montessori environment.
Montessori School of Pelham Manor
1415 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham
914-738-1127
Upholding a “tradition of excellence” since 1992, this school firmly holds to the principles of child development devised by Dr. Maria Montessori. Children ages 3 to 5 work with Montessori materials and exercises in a prepared environment progressing at their own rate, developing confidence, independence all while gaining a love of learning which is the hallmark of Montessori. Their small class sizes make it easy to find out how to best cater to a child’s unique learning needs. Prepare your child for a lifetime of learning.
The Nurtury Montessori Schools
2097 Palmer Avenue, Larchmont
914-630-2628
1144-1146 North Ave., New Rochelle
914-355-2068
The Nurtury Montessori School still has space available for Fall 2024 at the Larchmont Location for Preschool age 3-6 years old, and the New Rochelle Location for Infants and Toddlers. The Nurtury is committed to promoting quality, full-time Montessori childcare for children ages six weeks to 6 years. The first six years of life are when intelligence and personality are formed. Staff truly understands this concept, and as a result. The Nurtury has set the standard for full-time Montessori childcare.
Rye YMCA’s Nursery School in Mamaroneck
122 Fenimore Rd.
914-967-6363, ext. 207
ryeymca.org
With classrooms for toddlers (ages 18-35 months) and pre-school-age children (3-5 years old), the program offers a choice of morning or afternoon sessions with three, four or five-day options. Children will learn foundational skills, develop healthy relationships, and build self-reliance through activities such as music, literacy, movement, STEM, sports, art and cooking. Register now for Fall 2024.
59 Wilson St., Hartsdale
914-946-7242
Sacred Heart School is a Catholic Elementary School accredited by the State of New York and is a community dedicated to providing a comprehensive and challenging program for students in grades PreK-3 through grade eight. The program is designed to inspire creativity, leadership, and personal growth. Its experienced, credentialed faculty are committed to fostering a loving, nurturing environment, in which all students feel welcome and valued.
3 Cedar Street, Rye
914-967-1417
Rye Country Day is a co-ed, college preparatory school dedicated to providing students from Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12 with an excellent education. Their Pre-K program for four-year-olds boasts a uniquely low student to teacher ratio of 6:1. Teachers embrace students’ interests to deliver a rich curriculum that promotes critical thinking, while centering joy, to nurture a love of learning. At RCDS, Pre-K learners develop foundational skills in character building, language arts, STEAM, and more.
292 Elwood Ave., Hawthorne
914-773-1108
Trinity preschool offers morning 3- and 4-year-old classes with a four or five day option. Trinity provides a safe and nurturing environment with a warm and caring staff. They take great pride in providing a positive preschool experience and support each child enrolled in reaching his/her full potential. They follow an
age-appropriate curriculum which focuses on language, creative arts, science/sensory, dramatic play, math/manipulatives, blocks, music/movement and outdoor learning.
World Cup Nursery School and Kindergarten
160 Joan Corwin Way
914-238-9267
worldcupschools.com
World Cup’s reputation for excellence in early childhood education has been built by its dedicated teachers who keep up-to-date on new approaches to learning and are devoted to the students they teach. Students explore and meet challenges in a fun, safe, nurturing play-based environment and learn while developing self-confidence, discipline and self-esteem.Great teacher/child ratios, special guests/theme days, creative movement, two outdoor playgrounds, indoor bike track, music and gymnastics instruction enhance the program.