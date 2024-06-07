The Benefits of Preschool and Montessori Schools

Isn’t it amazing how quickly you go from searching for all things baby and toddler to figuring out the course of your child’s education in just a few years! Incredibly – or overwhelming – there are so many educational avenues you can take for your child! Not only about education, school provides children with a structure for learning and play as well as a place to make new friends, develop cognitive skills, and simply learn all about what it’s like to have a structured day away from home. Below, we are sharing some of the advantages of a preschool and Montessori programs to make your decision a little easier.

Advantages of Preschool

Offers consistent structure and routine. While you likely have a schedule with your child, traditional schooling, such as at preschool, offers a way for your child to have a structured schedule along with a day that revolves around learning. This includes a planned day where they learn reading, math, social skills, and play. It can also set the tone for their schooling as they establish an interest in learning.

Exposes kids to language and literacy. In preschool, children will greatly expand their language. This includes an opportunity for them to learn their ABCs, listen to books, expand their vocabulary, and even to start to read. This helps to further develop their cognitive skills and communication as they get ready for kindergarten.

Prepares kids for their school years. With the introduction of preschool, kids are able to fall into a routine of what it is like to spend a range of three-to-six hours away from home. This can potentially make it easier when they start kindergarten as they will have an understanding of teachers, making friends, school work and structured learning.

Meet new friends. Your child may have had the same set of friends since they were a baby/toddler, which might have been some of your mom/parent friends. Going to preschool allows them to start to form their identity away from you and create friendships and bonds of their own. Throughout their time at school, they will have to navigate this terrain and starting early can help them to adapt and “find their people” with ease.

Serves all kids. One major benefit of a preschool program – especially a public one – is that it serves all kids. No matter what a child’s socioeconomic status and/or background is. It provides an even playing field for learning, education, and social development.

Advantages of a Montessori Program

Another educational program to consider is a Montessori program. Created by Dr. Maria Montessori, the program follows various principles focused on independence, respect, freedom of movement, and more. Unlike a preschool, Montessori programs are child-led and offer a range of opportunities for independence.

Promotes independence. One of the principals of a Montessori program promotes independence. As a child-observed model, kids are encouraged and able to lead, explore, and learn through self-direction. This can promote confidence, independence, and a generally ease of trusting their instincts.

Kids can move freely. Another principal is focused on movement and allowing them to explore and move on their own. This enables kids to feel comfortable and relaxed in their classroom and move or get something whenever they need to.

Learning is focused on being positive .The Montessori program greatly focuses on making learning fun and positive for children. This is believed to help cultivate and foster their inner curiosity, creativity, and natural motivation.

Promotes self-discipline. Typically, in a traditional preschool classroom kids will have to follow specific rules. However, in a Montessori classroom kids are led towards self-discipline where they can pick activities that align with what they want to – rather than what a teacher tells them to do. This may help your child with their confidence and independence.

Follows a work-cycle schedule. Unlike a traditional preschool, Montessori follows a three work-cycle. During this time, kids have three hours to work at their own pace and find activities of their choice. This is also a time for them to interact/socialize with their friends, put back activities, make plans, and more. This liberal approach to learning allows kids to also move around and not be seated for an extended period of time. Additionally, there is a focus on hands-on learning where children are guided to use tools and materials that engage and use the five senses.

Focus on outdoor activities. As a part of the Montessori program, kids will go outside and spend time in nature. This may include a range of imaginative nature-focused activities with sandpits, trees, water, a garden, and more.

Preschool Directory

Click on your region to jump to preschools near you:

Brooklyn

Constantine and Helen Cathedral

195 State St, Brooklyn

718-624-0501

admissions.afantis.org/fantis-prek-guide

Celebrate 60 years of excellence with A. Fantis School—ranked in the top 1% of PreK-8 Schools in New York! A. Fantis Preschool offers a holistic approach with play-based learning in thematic units. Each class focuses on character development and second language acquisition. Students play daily on the rooftop playground and gymnasium. They offer after-school options like Beyond the Bell, clubs, and fun break and summer camps. Two city-funded UPK4 classrooms and one PK3 classroom offer tremendous value.

BASIS Independent Brooklyn

405 Gold Street (PreK– Grade 2)

556 Columbia Street (Grades 3–12)

brooklyn.basisindependent.com

[email protected]

The Early Learning Program at BASIS Independent Brooklyn engages Pre-K and Kindergarten students in an advanced, comprehensive curriculum featuring Mandarin, STEM, literacy, music, art, and more. Students are led by nurturing, expert teachers who encourage intellectual curiosity, creativity, and independent thinking from day one.

Dillon Child Study Center at St Joseph’s University

239 Vanderbilt Ave, Clinton Hill

718-940-5678

dillon.sjny.edu

[email protected]

A half- and full-day, mixed-age programming for 2-5 year olds. Classes are in an atmosphere where children can express their feelings and ideas freely. Children learn through play, developing confidence, competence, and dispositions for future learning. All programs are led by NYS-certified teachers, and students from St. Joseph’s Department of Child Study assist. The laboratory preschool is composed of modern, spacious classrooms, each of which has an observation booth, and all classes share a beautiful outdoor space.

Early LIFE – A Branch of Lutheran Social Services of Metropolitan New York

Locations in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn

718-870-1100

early-life.org

The Early LIFE program is committed to building partnerships with families and communities to support the health, education and well-being of children and families. Early LIFE provides all children ages 2-5 with developmentally and age-appropriate experiences through play-based learning and enrichment. Utilizing a holistic approach to meet the needs of changing times, their programming focuses on school readiness, safety, brain health, family engagement, trauma preparedness and cultural responsiveness that is geared towards equity and social justice.

Elemental Arts Montessori

364 Argyle Rd, Brooklyn

718-484-0942

elementalartsmontessori.com

A Full Member School with the American Montessori Society, for children from the age of 2.6 through 5.6 years old. EAM offers a small class size of only 12 children per program session and two Montessori trained teachers, providing a warm, nurturing, caring and stimulating environment and a unique experience for your child. Having fun through exploration and discovery allows each child to fully experience their natural joy for learning. Fully licensed by the NYC Dept. of Health.

Lefferts Garden Promise

502 Flatbush Avenue

1531 Nostrand Avenue

718-500-9779

brooklynpromiselearning.com

[email protected]

At Lefferts Garden Promise, exceptional childcare is the promise. That means providing a safe, clean, and nurturing environment while also equipping children with the skills they need to thrive in a global society. Lefferts Garden Promise encompasses a wide array of themes, subjects and elements crucial for child development. Students are instructed in Spanish and English and a real emphasis is placed on hands-on learning, developing real-life skills and really working with a child’s natural curiosity.

Montessori Day School of Brooklyn

237 Park Place, Prospect Heights

montessoridayschool.org

A warm and welcoming community serving children ages two to five. At MDS, they encourage every child’s natural curiosity and readiness to learn and create a nurturing and fun atmosphere that promotes independence and self-esteem and creates life-long learners. They work to ensure that the school community is as richly diverse as our city. The next school year’s application deadline is December 31st, 2024.

NY Kids Club Preschool Brooklyn

Brooklyn Heights: 182 Henry St.

718-866-4955

nypre.com/brooklyn-heights-ny-preschool/

[email protected]

Cobble Hill: 299 Court St.

917-781-4809

nypre.com/cobble-hill-ny-preschool/

[email protected]

Dumbo: 30 Pearl St.

718-831-6277

nypre.com/dumbo-ny-preschool/

[email protected]

Park Slope: 125 5th Ave.

718-866-3009

nypre.com/park-slope-ny-preschool/

[email protected]

Children will have an enriching early learning experience at NY Preschool! This independent day school offers children aged 18 months to 4 years a unique, balanced curriculum that nurtures curiosity through engaging stories, songs, and art. The expert teaching team integrates STEAM, language,dance, gymnastics, and more into vibrant lessons that nourish intellectual, physical, and social growth. The warm classrooms and state-of-the-art gym provide a nurturing environment where children thrive, preparing them for future success.

Pache’ Montessori

292 Court St., Brooklyn

718-208-4665

pachemontessori.com/contact

Paché Montessori School offers authentic Montessori preschool education through Kindergarten in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, with an optional Spanish immersion program. Highly trained teachers follow the Montessori method, fostering independence, curiosity, and a love of learning, ensuring each child thrives. Pre-K and Kindergarten students enjoy regular field trips and special experiences. Located in a renovated landmark building, the school’s 25,000-square-foot facility includes two outdoor spaces and an indoor gross motor room with a climbing wall.

Petits Poussins/VHG Group Daycares and Preschools

Locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn

[email protected]

vhggroupny.com

Petits Poussins / VHG Group, Daycares and Preschools, located in Manhattan and Brooklyn, welcomes students from all cultures and backgrounds and always values their identity and heritage. Their French, Spanish, and English-speaking teams motivate and guide our infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in becoming independent, confident, and caring young minds in a bilingual setting. Visit vhggroupny.com to discover their top-notch schools. With the mission of raising socially conscious global citizens, VHG Group is committed to fostering growth. Join them at their centers, where the core values are love, fun, and duty.

Rivendell School

277 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

718-499-5667

rivendellnyc.org

[email protected]

Rivendell is Montessori school for children ages 2 to 5 located in the burgeoning neighborhood of Gowanus, Brooklyn. At Rivendell, students know that learning to get along with a wide range of people and respecting their similarities and differences can change the world! Join in Rivendell Virtually Live, a remote visit through Zoom to get introduced to their school. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the beautiful building, observe children and teachers at work and play in the classrooms and on the rooftop play area.

St. Saviour Catholic Academy

701 8th Ave, Brooklyn

718-768-8000

saintsaviourcatholicacademy.org

Saint Saviour Catholic Academy nurtures students from Nursery through to Grade 8. They provide a supportive environment where students grow academically and socially with a strong sense of community. The academy’s focus is to encourage students to be enthusiastic learners who value academic and personal growth all while embodying the values of compassion and empathy. SSCA is a great option for parents interested in individualized attention within an ethnically and religiously diverse student population.

Long Island

Buckley Country Day School

2 I U Willets Rd, Roslyn

516-627-1910

buckleycountryday.com

Buckley Country Day School’s mission, Opening The Eyes And Awakening The Mind, is at the heart of its curriculum, inspiring and preparing students for a lifetime of learning. Buckley accepts students as young as two years old in the Pre-Nursery program and admits students on a rolling basis. At its most fundamental, Buckley is an inclusive, diverse environment that nurtures the whole child and lays the foundation for success in high school, college and beyond.

Countryside Montessori School

354 Lakeville Road, lower level, Great Neck

516-466-8422

[email protected]

Countryside Montessori School offers children, 18 months to 6 years, a well-balanced and enriched curriculum which includes traditional subjects, art, and music. Located on an estate-like setting with an outdoor playground and nature walks, as well as fully equipped and spacious classrooms, Countryside Montessori offers camp for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. There are morning academics for the older children and playtime for all children.

Friends Academy

270 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley

516-676-0393

fa.org

[email protected]

The Early Childhood at Friends Academy creates a foundation of academic excellence based on a culture of inquiry, engagement, and reflection. The Reggio Emilia-inspired Early Childhood program supports students’ curiosity, as educators embed the academic foundation in literacy, numeracy, and social and emotional learning in student-driven curricular themes. Their Quaker approach deepens this work and establishes essential academic and social building blocks preparing all students for a lifetime love of learning.

The Hagedorn Little Village School

750 Hicksville Rd. Seaford, NY 11783

516-520-6000

littlevillage.org

The mission of The Hagedorn Little Village School(HLVS) Jack Joel Center for Special Children is to provide the finest educational and therapeutic programs to infants, pre-school and elementary school children with a wide range of developmental delays and disabilities. Staff strives to help each child they serve achieve their highest potential, educationally, emotionally and socially by creating a nurturing environment for the child and a supportive framework for their families. Further information can be found on the website: www.littlevillage.org.

The Long Island School For The Gifted

165 Pidgeon Hill Rd., South Huntington

631-423-3557

lisg.org

[email protected]

For over 40 years, The Long Island School For The Gifted has provided an accelerated experience for gifted children in pre-kindergarten through ninth grade, in a nurturing environment where they will be both intellectually challenged and socially comfortable. LISG helps gifted students develop the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed for life. Emotional, and social needs of the gifted child are addressed whilst building strong character as part of the commitment to developing the whole gifted child.

Manhattan

BASIS Independent Manhattan

795 Columbus Avenue (PreK– Grade 5)

556 West 22nd Street (Grades 6–12)

manhattan.basisindependent.com

[email protected]

The Early Learning Program at BASIS Independent Manhattan engages Pre-K and Kindergarten students in an advanced, comprehensive curriculum featuring Mandarin, STEM, literacy, music, art, and more. Students are led by nurturing, expert teachers who encourage intellectual curiosity, creativity, and independent thinking from day one.

Columbus Preschool

606 Columbus Ave.

[email protected]

columbuspre-school.com

212-721-0090

Columbus Preschool, rooted in the Reggio Emilia approach, fosters children’s curiosity, creativity, and independence within a child-centered framework. This vibrant community emphasizes experiential learning, STEAM, language, physical education, and the arts, nurturing a love for learning through exploration. With features like a natural studies program, a rooftop playground, and gymnastics, Columbus offers a holistic development environment that prepares adaptable, confident learners for their educational journey.

École Internationale de New York

111 East 22nd Street

646- 766 1843

theecole.org

[email protected]

Located in Manhattan’s vibrant Flatiron District, The École is an intimate, independent French-American bilingual school that cultivates an internationally-minded community of students from 2 to 14 years old. The team at The École believes that the goal of education is to develop well-informed, well-rounded, responsible, and compassionate students who can create and connect to a world filled with possibilities. Find out more about The École at an Open Houses or on a private tour.

The First Presbyterian Church Nursery School

12 West 12th Street

212-691-3432

fpcns.org

The First Presbyterian Church Nursery School was founded in 1952 in the heart of Greenwich Village. The Nursery School is dedicated to the development of the whole child in a warm and nurturing environment, with an educational philosophy enhanced and inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach. FPCNS serves children from 2–5 years old. The nursery school offers large airy classrooms, a rooftop playground, lending library and indoor play space for rainy day play.

German International School New York (GISNY)

50 Partridge Rd, White Plains

[email protected]

914- 948-6513

GISNY.ORG

Children can expand their world at German International School New York (GISNY), an independent, bilingual school for Pre-K – Grade 12. The only school in the tristate area offering a dual diploma, GISNY prepares students for the future with a German-inspired, internationally minded approach, emphasizing critical thinking and collaboration. The small, vibrant community fosters a nurturing environment. The beautiful campus, close to NYC, offers green spaces for exploration. Unmatched bilingual education awaits—their world is waiting.

Lyceum Kennedy International School

225 East 43rd Street

212-681-1877

lyceumkennedy.org

[email protected]

Lyceum Kennedy International School offers unique bilingual French-English and Japanese-English preschool programs for students from nursery to kindergarten. The programs offer a 50/50 language split where students are fully immersed in both languages and taught by dedicated native-speaking teachers. The school prides itself on its individualized student support, smaller classes, and rigorous curricula to help students reach their highest potential. Their transformative education promotes global citizenship and cultural competence in a truly diverse and international environment.

Montclare Children’s School

747 Amsterdam Ave.

[email protected]

montclareschool.org

212-865-4020

Montclare offers a prestigious preschool experience, emphasizing a structured educational approach rooted in proven pedagogies. Celebrating over 20 years, Montclare prepares children for top private schools with a balanced curriculum that integrates academics, play, and socialization. Accredited by the Middle States Association and a member of ISAAGNY and the Parents League of New York, Montclare provides a nurturing environment guided by highly qualified teachers. Their dedicated Exmissions Officer ensures smooth transitions to further education.

The Montessori School of New York International

347 East 55th Street Sutton Place, Manhattan, New York 10022

[email protected]

montessorischoolny.com

212-223-4630

A multi-faceted program that inspires curiosity and develops a love of learning! Classes are equipped with didactic Montessori materials that encourage absorption of concepts through hands-on activities, leading children to become well-rounded and confident. Program includes science, music, languages, swimming, dance, yoga, and cultural events. Excellent placement record in gifted/competitive programs. A unique summer program, staffed by the year round teachers, offers a balance of academics and outdoor activities, from theme-based trips to sports activities.

NY Kids Club

Locations throughout Manhattan/NYC

38 E 22nd St., 347-378-3567

nypre.com/22-st-ny-preschool/

[email protected]

369 3rd Ave., 917-781-4813

nypre.com/3rd-avenue-ny-preschool/

[email protected]

219 E 67th St., 347-467-6762

nypre.com/67th-st-ny-preschool/

[email protected]

168 Amsterdam Ave., 347-497-6807

nypre.com/68th-st-ny-preschool/

[email protected]

601 Amsterdam Ave., 347-535-1224

nypre.com/89th-st-ny-preschool/

[email protected]

345 E 94th St., 347-554-5272

nypre.com/94th-st-ny-preschool/

[email protected]

Battery Park – 393 S End Ave.

347-379-1723

[email protected]

nypre.com/battery-park-ny-preschool/

Greenwich Village – 11 5th Ave.

646-465-7111

Children will have an enriching early learning experience at NY Preschool! This independent day school offers children aged 18 months to 4 years a unique, balanced curriculum that nurtures curiosity through engaging stories, songs, and art. The expert teaching team integrates STEAM, language,dance, gymnastics, and more into vibrant lessons that nourish intellectual, physical, and social growth. The warm classrooms and state-of-the-art gym provide a nurturing environment where children thrive, preparing them for future success.

Trevor Day School

1 West 88th Street and Central Park West

212.426.3355

trevor.org

[email protected]

Trevor’s Preschool Program engages children’s natural curiosity through hands-on and inquiry-driven learning. Two expert teachers in every classroom guide a dynamic, play-based curriculum filled with exploration, music, art, movement, inquiry, and indoor and outdoor play. Trevor’s Preschool welcomes children starting at age 2.10 for half day, full day, and extended day Threes and Pre-K programs. Preschool students are invited to grow and learn through 12th grade in Trevor’s college-preparatory upper divisions.

Staten Island

4 Angels Daycare

245 Simonson Avenue

1141 Castleton Avenue

125 Greaves Lane

917-821-5048

4angelsdaycareinc.com

At 4 Angels Daycare, children engage in activities promoting developmental growth through exploration and play. Their loving, friendly, and multicultural environment caters to ages 6 weeks to 12 years. Join them for the tentative Grand Opening at 1141 Castleton Avenue on 6/3/24. Coming soon: 125 Greaves Lane. NYC funded 3K & 4K, programs are totally free. After school service available. Their trained staff meets each child’s needs with love and respect.

Big Bird’s Playhouse

1859 Richmond Ave.

718-982-0550

bigbirdsplayhouse.com

[email protected]

Since 1991, Big Bird’s Playhouse in Staten Island has provided a secure, nurturing environment where children feel loved and respected. Focusing on learning through play, stories, arts, and crafts, the warm staff cater to each child’s needs. Serving children from 3 months to 12 years old, they offer free PreK 3 and PreK 4 programs. With extended hours from 6:30 am to 6:30 pm, they accommodate busy parents’ schedules.

High Hopes of Staten Island

1298 Woodrow Rd.

718-317-8143

highhopeschildcare.com

[email protected]

High Hopes has been providing childcare since 1996 and is licensed by the DOHMH. Each of their programs are dedicated to creating a loving and nurturing environment. High Hopes has been working with the NYC Department of Education providing free Pre-k and Pre-K3. They offer full and half day programs in their nursery classroom for children 2-3 years old and a full day infant/toddler program for children born in 2023.

JCC Early Childhood Education Center

sijcc.org/early-childhood-education

The JCC of Staten Island offers a daycare program and 3-K and Pre-K for All. Teachers create fun, hands-on learning opportunities that provide children with a strong educational foundation. The JCC offers flexible schedules at four locations. Programs are staffed with caring and experienced professionals. Teachers are certified by the State Education Department of New York. The JCC is licensed by the Department of Health’s Bureau of Day Care.

Kiddie Academy

1110 South Avenue

718-698-6905

kiddieacademy.com/academies/staten-island/

Kiddie Academy offers Daycare for infants 3 months to 2 years & one and two-year-old toddler programs. The toddler programs are filled with creative activities, using the KA curriculum. FREE 3K and PreK for all programs are available through the Department of Education. Kiddie Academy’s DOE team follows the Teaching Strategies Curriculum. Summer programs are offered for children 3-10 where a variety of themes are explored. Kiddie Academy has you covered year-round. Healthy Breakfast, Lunch, and Snacks are provided for all programs included with tuition. Register today for summer and fall.

Most Terrific Child Center

555 Tompkins Avenue

mtcdaycare.com

At the Most Terrific Child Center, they believe that children learn best through exploration and hands-on experiences. They acquire the ability to relate to the world around them through active engagement with their environment. There is a balance between indoor and outdoor time, active and quiet activities, and individual and group routines. Each child is treated with love and respect. They believe expressing oneself is a key value for all children.

New Dorp Christian Academy

259 Rose Ave.

718-982-1188

[email protected]

newdorpchristianacademy.com

New Dorp Christian Academy is an exceptional Christian Academy that offers academic excellence in a supportive and nurturing environment. With a focus on project-based learning, students are encouraged to actively engage in hands-on, real-world experiences that foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills. NDCA offers a variety of enriching after-school programs that cater to students’ diverse interests and talents. The school proudly serves students from PreK3 to 8th grade, providing a seamless and comprehensive educational journey.

Prodigy Preschool at the Staten Island Skating Pavilion

3080 Arthur Kill Rd.

718-948-4800

pavilionprodigypreschool.com

[email protected]

Prodigy Preschool is a Pre-K For All Department of Education 4-year-old specialty program in which children learn the fundamentals of ice skating and become academically prepared for kindergarten. Small classroom size provides an intimate setting where children are able to receive one-on-one attention from NY State certified teachers. Children learn the techniques and foundations of ice skating with on-ice activities weekly. A home away from home for children to learn, laugh, grow, and have fun.

Staten Island Academy

715 Todt Hill Road

statenislandacademy.org

718-303-7803

[email protected]

Programs include coed college prep school for pre-K 3 to grade12. Free extended day 7am- 7pm. Full-day 3 or 5-days-a week program offered for pre-K 3 students. Summer programs. College guidance program. Academic Resource Center staffed with Orton-Gillingham trained specialists. Need-based financial aid available beginning in kindergarten.

Tender Care Preschool Catholic Charities of Staten Island

6581 Hylan Blvd.

718-317-2849

tendercarepreschool.com

Tender Care Preschool is a loving and caring place for children and families. The preschool supports children where they need it and challenges them when they are ready for the next step. At Tender Care Preschool, children become lifelong learners with a strong foundation and are well prepared for their educational journey. Full-day 2-year-old program, Free full-day 3K and pre-K4 Extended hours: 7am-5pm.

Queens

NY Kids Club Preschool Queens

Court Square:44-16 23rd St.

347-382-9829

nypre.com/court-square-ny-preschool

[email protected]

Long Island City: 4545 Center Blvd.

347-448-5802

nypre.com/long-island-city-ny-preschool

[email protected]

Children will have an enriching early learning experience at NY Preschool! This independent day school offers children aged 18 months to 4 years a unique, balanced curriculum that nurtures curiosity through engaging stories, songs, and art. The expert teaching team integrates STEAM, language,dance, gymnastics, and more into vibrant lessons that nourish intellectual, physical, and social growth. The warm classrooms and state-of-the-art gym provide a nurturing environment where children thrive, preparing them for future success.

Westchester

A Child’s Dream

10 Mill Road, New Rochelle

914-633-4332

achildsdreamnursery.com

A Child’s Dream goal is to create a secure and structured environment where children will enjoy socializing and interacting with other children while learning. The curriculum includes, Language Arts, Social Studies, Math, Science, Developing Motor and Social Skills. They offer Morning Sessions from 9am-11:30am for 2 and 3 year olds and 9am-12PM for 4 year olds. They also offer an afternoon session. Lunch Bunch and Enrichment Classes Available; Art, Soccer and Movement. Now Registering for the 2024/2025 school year.

Ann and Andy Childcare

2170 Saw Mill River Rd., Elmsford

914-592-3027

annandandychildcare.com

Each child is considered first as an individual and then as a member of the group. Regularly planned group activities meet the natural, physical, emotional, and cognitive needs of children at play. The staff is carefully trained to promote a positive environment and to keep a balanced routine that does not stress or overstimulate children.

Blue Rock School

110 Demarest Mill Rd, West Nyack

845-535-3353

bluerockschool.org

Blue Rock School has been fostering confident critical thinkers for over 30 years. They offer an educational approach based on hands-on experiences and real world problem solving. In small dynamic class settings, their challenging academic curriculum is infused with the arts, nature and play from Kindergarten through Eighth grade. By nurturing children’s love of learning and encouraging deep thinking, Blue Rock School prepares them for a changing world.

Early Childhood Center at Sarah Lawrence College

1 Mead Way, Bronxville

914-395-2353

sarahlawrence.edu/ecc

[email protected]

Established in 1937, the Early Childhood Center at Sarah Lawrence College is a living laboratory of child development for students ages 2-6. Each classroom is staffed by a lead teacher with an advanced degree in early childhood education and is supported by undergraduate and graduate students studying their unique play-based, progressive model. Their school community includes families from across Westchester County, the Bronx, and upper Manhattan. Learn more at www.sarahlawrence.edu/ecc.

French-American School of New York (FASNY)

Nursery-grade 3: Manor Campus

111 Larchmont Ave., Larchmont

[email protected]

fasny.org

FASNY’s bilingual preschool program begins at 3 years old and is play-based with an emphasis on language acquisition. An innovative approach is focused on values of respect, empathy, and positivity, centered on learning, continuous progress, and the well-being of students. FASNY focuses on the development of fine and gross motor skills through targeted activities that are thematic and connect to the student’s developmental milestones. Through play our students learn skills and investigate problems.

Forest Preschool at Friends of Rye Nature Center

873 Boston Post Road, Rye

914-967-5150

ryenaturecenter.org

[email protected]

Forest Preschool utilizes experiential, place-based activities creating a dynamic for children to grow and succeed. By spending 90% of their class week in a natural setting,

students can learn through free play, initiate independent projects, engage in essential social interaction/problem solving, and gain an understanding of literacy and STEM concepts. For children 3.5 to 5 years old. One-, two-, three-, or five-day options available. Optional walking pick-up/drop-off to local preschools and need-based financial assistance available.

Hudson Country Montessori School

340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle

914-636-6202

[email protected]

hudsoncountry.org

Hudson Country Montessori School inspires and promotes innate curiosity and a love of learning through the progressive Montessori pedagogy. Striving to help children grow into respectful, socially-adept and compassionate leaders. The curriculum is designed to empower students to become independent, creative thinkers and confident achievers. Private, co-educational school, toddlers (18 months) through 8th grade.

John Cardinal O’Connor School

16 North Broadway, Irvington

914-591-9330

jcoschool.org

[email protected]

JCOS is dedicated to providing the benefits of a faith-based education to children who learn differently. The school empowers children to thrive academically, spiritually, emotionally, and socially in their supportive school community. JCOS faculty are NYS certified and committed to students with mild to moderate special education needs mainly centered around speech, language, reading, writing, math, attention and social skills. This private Catholic school is a great affordable choice in Westchester County.

Kehillah School for Early Learning

1000 Pinebrook Boulevard, New Rochelle

914-637-3808

[email protected]

KehillahSchool.org

Temple Israel’s Kehillah School provides care for children ages 6 weeks through Pre-K. The educational objective is to provide children with a love of learning, a forum for curiosity, respect for individual spirit, and a foundation of Jewish ethics, morals, and values. The Kehillah School offers a developmentally appropriate curriculum that balances emergent and child-initiated approaches to learning through play and utilizing experiences with nature, the arts, and music to nurture the whole child. Contact the Kehillah School Director, Marie Masseo, to schedule a tour.

Liberty Montessori Schools

155 Beechmont Dr., New Rochelle

914-636-3461

631 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

914-777-1382

An amazing waterfront facility offering programs for toddlers to Grade 3 with an updated enrichment curriculum that incorporates special music programs. Liberty’s unique curriculum includes its special Science programs leading advanced students to a Challenger Program with special multilingual programs in Chinese, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese. A personal tour of the facility to meet with the school director can offer more details about the Montessori environment.

Montessori School of Pelham Manor

1415 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham

914-738-1127

montessorischoolpelhamny.com

[email protected]

Upholding a “tradition of excellence” since 1992, this school firmly holds to the principles of child development devised by Dr. Maria Montessori. Children ages 3 to 5 work with Montessori materials and exercises in a prepared environment progressing at their own rate, developing confidence, independence all while gaining a love of learning which is the hallmark of Montessori. Their small class sizes make it easy to find out how to best cater to a child’s unique learning needs. Prepare your child for a lifetime of learning.

The Nurtury Montessori Schools

2097 Palmer Avenue, Larchmont

914-630-2628

1144-1146 North Ave., New Rochelle

914-355-2068

thenurtury-montessori.com

The Nurtury Montessori School still has space available for Fall 2024 at the Larchmont Location for Preschool age 3-6 years old, and the New Rochelle Location for Infants and Toddlers. The Nurtury is committed to promoting quality, full-time Montessori childcare for children ages six weeks to 6 years. The first six years of life are when intelligence and personality are formed. Staff truly understands this concept, and as a result. The Nurtury has set the standard for full-time Montessori childcare.

Rye YMCA’s Nursery School in Mamaroneck

122 Fenimore Rd.

914-967-6363, ext. 207

ryeymca.org

[email protected]

ryeymca.org/nursery-school

With classrooms for toddlers (ages 18-35 months) and pre-school-age children (3-5 years old), the program offers a choice of morning or afternoon sessions with three, four or five-day options. Children will learn foundational skills, develop healthy relationships, and build self-reliance through activities such as music, literacy, movement, STEM, sports, art and cooking. Register now for Fall 2024.

Sacred Heart School

59 Wilson St., Hartsdale

914-946-7242

shshartsdale.org

[email protected]

Sacred Heart School is a Catholic Elementary School accredited by the State of New York and is a community dedicated to providing a comprehensive and challenging program for students in grades PreK-3 through grade eight. The program is designed to inspire creativity, leadership, and personal growth. Its experienced, credentialed faculty are committed to fostering a loving, nurturing environment, in which all students feel welcome and valued.

Rye Country Day School

3 Cedar Street, Rye

914-967-1417

[email protected]

ryecountryday.org

Rye Country Day is a co-ed, college preparatory school dedicated to providing students from Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12 with an excellent education. Their Pre-K program for four-year-olds boasts a uniquely low student to teacher ratio of 6:1. Teachers embrace students’ interests to deliver a rich curriculum that promotes critical thinking, while centering joy, to nurture a love of learning. At RCDS, Pre-K learners develop foundational skills in character building, language arts, STEAM, and more.

Trinity Preschool

292 Elwood Ave., Hawthorne

914-773-1108

Trinity-preschool.com

[email protected]

Trinity preschool offers morning 3- and 4-year-old classes with a four or five day option. Trinity provides a safe and nurturing environment with a warm and caring staff. They take great pride in providing a positive preschool experience and support each child enrolled in reaching his/her full potential. They follow an

age-appropriate curriculum which focuses on language, creative arts, science/sensory, dramatic play, math/manipulatives, blocks, music/movement and outdoor learning.

World Cup Nursery School and Kindergarten

160 Joan Corwin Way

914-238-9267

worldcupschools.com

[email protected]

World Cup’s reputation for excellence in early childhood education has been built by its dedicated teachers who keep up-to-date on new approaches to learning and are devoted to the students they teach. Students explore and meet challenges in a fun, safe, nurturing play-based environment and learn while developing self-confidence, discipline and self-esteem.Great teacher/child ratios, special guests/theme days, creative movement, two outdoor playgrounds, indoor bike track, music and gymnastics instruction enhance the program.