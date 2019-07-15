Brooklyn Preschool Guide: Top Preschools for Your Little Ones

Has your search for the best preschool for your little one begun? If you’re looking for preschools in Brooklyn, check out our Brooklyn Preschool Guide!

As you begin your preschool search, we want to make sure that you have all the resources that you need. If you’re looking for a preschool in Brooklyn, our Brooklyn Preschool Guide is here to help. Browse the philosophy, religious affiliation, ages accepted, mission, and noteworthy aspects of each preschool. We know how important it is to both find the right fit for your child and a preschool that is convenient for you. With your busy schedule, you certainly don’t want to have to travel out of your way to drop your kids off at school. Use our Brooklyn Preschool Guide to find a preschool in or near your neighborhood! Is Brooklyn not the borough you’re interested in? Not to worry- we’ve got the Ultimate Guide to Nursery School Programs in All NYC Boroughs as well.

Brooklyn Heights:

BROOKLYN FRIENDS SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

375 Pearl Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Quaker

In Their Own Words: “The Brooklyn Friends School Preschool program follows a curriculum that supports individual learning styles and developmental readiness. Our three and four year-olds meet increasingly complex challenges and practice social skills through hands-on, concrete experiences, and become curious, motivated, and competent learners.”

Noteworthy: “Community service is an important and inherent part of our Preschool education just as it is in every other division in our school. Service projects include collecting pennies, books, food, or clothing for various organizations with which the school has partnerships. Each class also takes a turn baking a special snack for a local women’s shelter.” brooklynfriends.org

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS MONTESSORI SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 8

185 Court Street

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our carefully designed environment encourages the student’s natural curiosity. We inspire a love of independent learning and foster critical thinking by engaging students in a challenging and meaningful curriculum.”

Noteworthy: “We proudly exist as the only preschool through eighth grade Montessori school in the NYC area fully accredited by both the New York State Association of Independent Schools and the American Montessori Society.” bhmsny.org

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS SYNAGOGUE PRESCHOOL



Age 2-5

131 Remsen Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “Housed in an inclusive, caring, Jewishly diverse community, our progressive Preschool encourages students’ young voices and all they have to share each year.”

Noteworthy: “With three teachers in every classroom, every child’s unique personality and learning style can be embraced. Children learn through play and project work as teachers guide children to explore their interests–children may complete a study of the firehouse, find out all about the farmers at the local green market, or invite an author to come hear them read their own class book.” bhsbrooklyn.org

GRACE CHURCH NURSERY SCHOOL



Age 2-4

254 Hicks Street

Philosophy: Holistic

Religious Affiliation: Nonsectarian

In Their Own Words: “We believe that meaningful learning situations, which provide the foundations of love of learning and respect for all peoples, encourage children to grow and flourish.”

Noteworthy: “The School’s music program seeks to inspire the love and joy of singing. Weekly classes include a diverse repertoire of songs celebrating many cultures, daily life in our city, and various holidays and celebrations that occur during the school year.” gracechurchschool.org

PACKER COLLEGIATE INSTITUTE



Age 3-Grade 12

100 Clinton Street

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At Packer the foundations and tools for the pursuit of learning are developed in interactive, child-centered, developmentally appropriate settings in which children work individually and in cooperative groups. Quantitative reasoning, the scientific approach, and literacy skills are fostered. Creativity, critical thinking, research skills and an appreciation for the collective knowledge of the human family are also developed.”

Noteworthy: “From their first days at Packer, the Pre-K Threes and Pre-K Fours work with the science specialist to harness their inherent curiosity through rich, sensory experiences and structured play activities that allow them to sharpen their skills of observation, communication, and discovery. The emergent science program uses the students’ own fascinations with the environment as a springboard for in-depth investigations.” packer.edu

PLYMOUTH CHURCH SCHOOL



Age 2-6

75 Hicks Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Congregational Christian

In Their Own Words: “The Plymouth Church School philosophy embraces developmental principles that encourage each child’s social, emotional, intellectual, moral, and physical development. We believe that children learn through a multi-sensory approach that encourages asking questions, finding answers, and sharing discoveries.”

Noteworthy: “Children three and older attend a weekly community gathering called Chapel. Lasting fifteen minutes, Chapel includes music, stories, and discussion on such topics as cooperation and compassion. Religious and cultural holidays important to our school are recognized to affirm the diversity of God’s family.” plymouthchurch.org

SAINT ANN’S SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

26 Willow Place (Preschool building); 124 Henry Street (Kindergarten);153 Pierrepont Street (Lower School); 129 Pierrepont Street (Middle and High School)

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Preschool exists to celebrate each child’s verve and to strengthen the individual child’s connection to the world. By providing a joyful first school experience, the child’s hunger for knowledge grows. School becomes a secure environment in which to explore and experiment. To this extent, the Preschool is a celebration of imagination, of the surprise of discovery and the delight in epiphanies.”

Noteworthy: “Once a year, all the classes come together to collaborate on what has become known as the Preschool Opera. A dazzling display of imagination, this opera asks that the children choreograph dances, brainstorm ideas for set designs and costumes and suggest musical lyrics. For one day, the big room is transformed into a magical performance space. It is something to behold.” saintannsny.org

Caroll Gardens:

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF BROOKLYN



Age 3-Grade 8

477 Court Street

Philosophy: International

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We develop adventurers. Creative collaborators and intellectual risk takers who are inspired to think critically and seek answers. We create advocates. Passionate communicators actively connected to their community and the world. We shape leaders. Eager innovators dedicated to taking on challenges and exploring new ideas.”

Noteworthy: “In [nursery and pre-Kindergarten], 100 percent of the formal instruction is in the target language, French or Spanish.” isbrooklyn.org

Clinton Hill:

DILLON CHILD STUDY CENTER AT ST. JOSEPH’S COLLEGE



Age 3-5

239 Vanderbilt Avenue

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Each child’s development is fostered in all areas — physical, social, intellectual, emotional and moral — as they follow a unique pattern in the predictable sequence of growth.”

Noteworthy: “Dillon, founded in 1934, is historically one of the first college preschools on the East coast.” sjcny.edu/dillon

DISCOVERY PITSTOP



Ages 4 months-4 years

467 Vanderbilt Avenue

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our curriculum is aimed at nurturing the whole child. We ensure that children in our care are safe, healthy, and engaged in appropriate learning tasks that promote academic and socio-emotional growth. Current research has proven that discovery learning paired with direct instruction, appropriate scaffolding, and feedback yields significant results. Our teaching philosophy at Discovery PitStop places the teachers in the role of facilitators as they set specific learning goals and work with children to meet these goals at their own pace.”

Noteworthy: “Each classroom at Discovery PitStop has a teacher that is fluent in Spanish. New vocabulary is introduced in both English and Spanish. Classrooms are labeled in both languages and libraries feature books in Spanish as well.” discoverypitstop.com

GREENE HILL SCHOOL



Age 4-Grade 8

39 Adelphi Street

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “GHS was founded by parents and educators who envisioned an engaged and socially responsible community of active learners. Greene Hill School has small class sizes and staff dedicated to supporting children as they become confident in their abilities to explore, learn, demonstrate compassion, and be inspired.”

Noteworthy: “At Greene Hill School there is a belief that the community plays an important role in the education of children, and therefore our thematic units come from our connection with our local communities. As children get older and can grasp concepts of time and space, our curriculum branches out to the larger communities of New York City, New York State, the United States of America and the world.” greenehillschool.org

Cobble Hill:

OPEN HOUSE NURSERY SCHOOL



Age 2-4

318A Warren Street

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We believe respecting individual differences is the way to create community. Through their Open House school experiences, young children learn that all people are valued and that all people can work together to make a better world.”

Noteworthy: “During this part of the day, children are offered an array of activities to choose from and are encouraged to play, explore and learn, while sharing their experiences and responding to the experiences of others. This approach allows children to be both self-directed and adult-supported.” openhousekids.org

Greenpoint:

GREENPOINT YMCA



Age 2-5

99 Meserole Avenue

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Early Childhood Center at the Polish & Slavic Center focuses on the developmental needs of each child to foster intellectual, emotional, physical and social growth. Using play-based learning techniques, children can explore the environment as they experiment with hands-on activities. Learning takes place daily in science, math, literacy, dramatic play, art, and sensory centers.”

Noteworthy: “Physical development is a significant component addressed through swim lessons (for those 3 and up), yoga, structured gym activities, free play, and trips to local parks. Children are encouraged to move throughout the day as they become more and more confident in their motor control.” ymcanyc.org

Park Slope:

THE BERKELEY CARROLL SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

701 Carroll Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The goal of our vibrant intellectual community is to support the inventiveness, imagination, and creativity of our students on the path of discovering their passions and individual voices.”

Noteworthy: “Our Partial Immersion Spanish Program is a part of all Lower School classrooms every day.” berkeleycarroll.org

POLY PREP COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL



Age 3–Grade 12

50 Prospect Park West (Lower School building); 9216 7th Avenue (Middle and Upper Schools)

Philosophy: Whole Student Education

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Since character is a fundamental part of the school’s mission, our students learn about making good choices and helping others throughout the school day. Older students meet with younger ones to read, player and learn together in a buddy system.”

Noteworthy: “The Brooklyn Museum of Art, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, and the main branch of the Brooklyn Public Library are all within walking distance, and with Prospect Park as our virtual front yard, our Lower School students have wonderful resources available throughout the school year.” polyprep.org

RIVENDELL SCHOOL



Age 2-5

277 3rd Avenue

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The environment of cooperation and respect we foster at Rivendell Preschool incorporates Maria Montessori’s belief that a more peaceful world begins by nurturing each child’s spirit so that kindness, compassion and love of learning may follow.”

Noteworthy: “Through classroom visits, check-in calls, twice yearly parent-teacher conferences, participation in family events and PTA activities that support the school, parents become active members of the Rivendell Preschool community.” rivendellnyc.org

Red Hook:

BASIS INDEPENDENT BROOKLYN



Age 3-Grade 12

556 Columbia Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our preschool is a developmentally appropriate and best practices program — and we believe that early learning should be expertly led by thoughtful, nurturing, creative, and passionate teachers. Our educators create a learning environment where learning is a joyful and rewarding experience that maintains the integrity of each child’s imagination and natural curiosity. The environment fosters an exposure to a thematic, hands-on, comprehensive, and content-rich curriculum.”

Noteworthy: “Mandarin is taught weekly by our Early Learning Specialists and provides children with a unique exposure to a second language early in their lives.” basisindependentbrooklyn.com

Williamsburg:

GUIDEPOST MONTESSORI



Age 1-6

717 Driggs Avenue

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At the heart of our school is our belief that children thrive when given freedom and responsibility in Montessori environments prepared especially for them. Our bright, beautiful classrooms and caring staff members will nurture your child’s joy for learning. Your child will love gardening in our engaging outdoor play spaces, which are filled with native plant species and designed to encourage your child to explore.”

Noteworthy: Optional Spanish Immersion Program for toddlers: “Our immersion classrooms feature lead teachers (“guides”) who are not only Montessori-trained, but are also native Spanish speakers, and the daily classroom experience is conducted fully in Spanish. This constant exposure to native Spanish allows children to learn the language with a native accent and natural intonation. Spanish-speaking lead guides give Montessori lessons in Spanish, and they conduct daily conversations and classroom management in Spanish as well.” guidepostmontessori.com

THE MOUNT CARMEL EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER



Age 2-5

10 Withers Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Words: “At Mount Carmel, each child’s curiosity and creativity is nurtured as they actively explore their environment. In bright, beautiful and recently renovated surroundings, children will experiment with a variety of open-ended materials, and engage in large and small group activities with teachers, friends and on their own.”

Noteworthy: “Rather than a teacher-directed study of “concepts in isolation” (letter of the week, color of the day etc.) our teachers integrate these concepts in child-centered themes or projects. Activities related to these themes support the learning of foundational skills and meet State Standards in math, language and literacy, science and social studies in a more meaningful way.” themountcarmelecc.org

THE WILLIAMSBURG NEIGHBORHOOD NURSERY SCHOOL



Ages 2-4

54 South Second Street

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Williamsburg Neighborhood Nursery School was founded on the belief that a good early childhood program should provide children and their families with a bridge between the worlds of home and school.”

Noteworthy: “WNNS actively opposes the targeted marketing of products aimed at children. The classrooms are free of branded materials, images of television or movie characters or advertisements of any kind.” wnns.org

WILLIAMSBURG NORTHSIDE SCHOOLS



Age 2-Grade 8

70 Havemeyer Street (Infant + Toddler Center); 152 North 5th Street (2s & 3s program); 299 North 7th Street (Pre-Kindergarten)

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Through both child-directed and teacher-facilitated activities, children are given the opportunity to fully explore the world around them. A multi-sensory approach is used in order to meet the varying learning styles and developmental needs of each child. Children will engage with and express themselves through a variety of media, including, but not limited to, paint, clay, collage, music, dance, storytelling, blocks, natural materials, and recycled materials.”

Noteworthy: “To support young children’s natural motivation to invent, all Prekindergarten classrooms feature Maker Tables as part of our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) initiative. Here, students can independently design structures, solve problems and put together recycled materials into new creations with working parts.” willnorth.org

Multiple Locations in Brooklyn:

BEANSPROUTS NURSERY SCHOOL



Age 1.9-9

339 8th Street

421 7th Street

410 6th Avenue

446 6th Avenue

454-456 6th Avenue

506 6th Avenue

Philosophy: Cooperative

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our classrooms belong to the children and our teachers serve as guides and mentors. It’s a place to share in children’s experiences, celebrate their families, and reflect their interests. Beansprouts teachers guide our children with insight, skill and enthusiasm. Our thoughtfully selected faculty provides a safe, caring and supportive environment to help children flourish. We believe in building children’s authentic self-esteem, both through the mastery of problem solving and communication skills, and through the development of friendships in a warm community setting.”

Noteworthy: “We make excellent use of our community’s resources and visit the local firehouse, post office, public library and pet shop. In addition, our 4s visit the Botanical Gardens, Prospect Park Wildlife Center, Prospect Park, the Big Apple Circus, museums and children’s theater.” beansproutsnurseryschool.com

BROOKLYN PRESCHOOL OF SCIENCE



Age 2-4

Cobble Hill: 11 Wyckoff Street

Park Slope: 65 Park Place

Brooklyn Heights: 78 Amity Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our integrated science-based curriculum embraces children’s innate curiosity, and provides a foundation for meaningful math, language, and literacy development. We believe in the lifelong benefits of early experiences with STEM, and we believe in fostering a joyous love of learning.”

Noteworthy: “School locations feature a giant living wall and a 300-gallon fish tank. We have blue tongue skinks, crested geckos, bearded dragons, gerbils, hamsters, giant millipedes, stick bugs, and Madagascar roaches in the classrooms. We incorporate this sampling of the vastness of the natural world into several months of our ‘Living Things in the Neighborhood’ units of study.” brooklynpreschoolofscience.com