Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Food & Cooking

Cooking with Teens: Tips and Ways to Get Them in the Kitchen

By Posted on
Cooking with Teens: Tips and Ways to Get Them in the Kitchen
Getty Images

Cooking with Teens: Tips and Ways to Get Them in the Kitchen

Isn’t it wild how your teen is quickly growing up and taking on more responsibilities? While most of our teens are dealing with a heavy course load at school and impending thoughts about college, there are also a barrage of life changes happening.

From jobs to navigating relationships to learning how to drive, your teen is constantly taking in and learning a lot. One important skill they will need throughout their life is cooking.

Since college is coming up before we all know it, it’s important to better equip our teens to understand and master cooking before they leave the house – after all life isn’t just takeout and Uber Eats!

Below, we’re sharing some simple ways to get your teen involved in the kitchen where to help them confidently whip up a delicious meal, or simply know how to prepare one in no time. 

Meal Plan Together

Cooking for a family generally starts by creating a meal plan. Work with your teen to outline some meal ideas for the week, focusing on your family favorites. Be sure to get their input where they can potentially come up with twists on classic dishes, as well as create a plan with some new recipe ideas. After you have your meal plan, create a grocery list together. 

Go Grocery Shopping Together

After you create your meal plan, have your teen go with you on your next grocery run or work with you on your online grocery shopping. As you shop, talk about the brands you like and why, giving them an understanding of what products go into what dishes. Here, you can also discuss your food budget and how much you can spend – looking out for sales and/or cost-effective alternatives.

Additionally, you can have them participate in the experience by splitting up your list where they go throughout the store and shop. This can be a fun way for them to help out as well as have an understanding where items are located. This could also be a fun experience at your local farmers’ market where you and your teen support and engage with llocal farms and makers as well as discuss the difference in the quality vs what is found at a supermarket.

Learn Basic Kitchen Skills

Before your teen starts cooking, it’s important that they understand basic cooking skills. This can include peeling basics, how to use the oven, cooking everyday items such as pasta, rice, or eggs, time management with recipes, using kitchen appliances, and/or how to reheat, to name a few basics.

If your teen is more advanced in the kitchen, focus on having them master knife skills. YouTube is a great visual resource that you and your teen can watch together as you pause and you test out what you’re learning  Some favorites for tweens and teens include Lorin Michel, Katie Kimball and Tasty 

Watch Cooking Shows and/or YouTube Together

We are always inspired after watching cooking shows. Not only are the contestants showcasing some incredible cooking and baking skills, we love seeing the heart and the story behind the dishes they’re making. Some favorites include Chopped, Chef’s Table, Hell’s Kitchen, and Master Chef.

Take a Class Together

A fun bonding experience for you and your teen is to take a class together at a local cooking school. Try an online course from the comfort of your home such as from Sur La Table, Home Cooking New York and Junior Chefs of America. These classes allow you and your teen to master specific skills and/or recipes over the course of a few days and/or weeks.

Try Cooking Books

You can also get some books from your local library or bookstore that are specific to teens and cooking. Check out The Complete Cookbook for Teen Chefs, which includes kitchen fundamentals and a collection of teen-approved recipes and the How-To Cookbook for Teens

Have them make a new recipe every week as a way to showcase their newly acquired skills. 

Experiment with Flavors

Cooking is all about using a range of different flavors. Work with your teen to help them understand basic ingredients, as well as how to incorporate global flavors. For example, if your family normally eats roasted chicken with onions and rosemary, work with your teen to experiment using new flavors, such as paprika, rosemary, ginger, various veggies, and more. After they have a proficient understanding of the recipe, encourage them to try new things and show them that they can trust themselves by experimenting.

Have them Make Something they Like

Teens can also start cooking by making something they love. This might be something simple like pasta, pizza, chicken fingers, and/or burgers, or an intricate meal, depending on your teens’ preferences. Have them plan and conceptualize the entire dinner, including meal planning, shopping, cooking, and, of course, cleaning. 

Have them Make Dinner Once a Week

As they master cooking, have your teen make dinner once a week based on what they learned as well as new recipe ideas. Cooking takes time and trial and error. Letting your teens freely experiment and try will help them to get better and make dishes that are masterful, skilled, and delicious!

Failure Might Happen

Cooking and baking is challenging, especially if your teen isn’t used to it. If their recipe didn’t come out quite as they planned, use this as a learning experience to research and think about the steps and what might have gone wrong. The best way to master any recipe is to try and try again. In due time, your teen will be a master of the kitchen – and might even prefer their own cooking to takeout. 

Psst… Here’s what parents need to know about concussions and head injuries!

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

About the Author

Serena Norr

Serena Norr is the jack of all trades behind the digital scenes as the Marketing Director at MaxEX PR. She is also the founder of the travel website, The Weekend Jaunts where she chronicles her travels, adventures and cool things to do with her three kids. She loves all things digital and playwriting. You can find her on Insta at @serenanorrcreative, @weekendjaunts

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

The Ailey School – First Steps and Bounding Boys

&lt;blockquote style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;m_-3740164643787738207m_4977048992707393770WordSection1&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #0070c0;&quot;&gt;At The Ailey School, FIRST STEPS offers a structured creative movement curriculum that allows girls (ages 3-6) and boys (age 3), to develop body awareness and control and learn the basics of dance technique. BOUNDING BOYS (ages 4-6) provides a more athletic experience, and an energetic approach to teaching dance skills.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt;

Dedimus Potestatem

&lt;p&gt;Dedimus Potestatem provides fun, engaging, academically challenging programs to students in primary, middle, and high school. Programs include Leadership, Debate, Model United Nations, Computer Programming, Financial Literacy, Filmmaking, Philosophy, Model Congress, Mock Trial, Etiquette, Bioethics, Stem and Bioethics, and more. We currently offer both virtual and in-person private, semi-private, and group sessions and after-school programs. Contact us to bring us to your school today!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Sessions&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We currently&amp;nbsp;offer both virtual and in-person private, semi-private, and group sessions as well as after-school programs. To register, visit&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/bookclassesnow&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;https://www.potestatem.co/bookclassesnow&amp;nbsp;&lt;/a&gt;or email us at&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;mailto:[email protected]?subject=REGISTER&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;[email protected]&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/leadership&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Leadership: Middle School ages 10-13, High School ages 14-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This is a unique leadership course that gives students the skills they need to succeed in life. Using an activity-based syllabus centered around character traits most sought and admired in leaders (initiative, honesty, self-control, adaptability, empathy, persuasiveness, resourcefulness, diligence, tolerance, determination, generosity, punctuality, courage, reliability, endurance, deference, creativity and integrity) students learn how to deal with situations they encounter in life. These building blocks will ensure they grow to become the leaders so sought after by our burgeoning society. Our grading rubric was adapted with the permission of Neil Mercer, the Director of research and Head of Faculty at The University of Cambridge.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/little-leaders-prek-and-kindergarten&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Little Leaders: Primary School Ages 6-9&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Developed by former pre-school and elementary teachers, this ethics-centered program utilizes a play-based method to encourage students to explore and apply soft skills in their daily lives. While cultivating the skills they will need to build strong, successful relationships, they will learn how to find their voice and showcase themselves in the best way. Students will learn to communicate and negotiate so they can be better team leaders and team players. Students will learn how to deal with situations they encounter in life, such as bullying, cheating, conflicts between two or more parties, and more. The inculcation of these values in our children&#039;s formative years will ensure they grow to become the leaders so sought after by our burgeoning society.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/beginnersdebate&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Speech &amp;amp; Debate&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;(competitive and non-competitive programs available)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This online after-school program prepares students for formal and informal presentations. Participants learn to craft and present arguments and inform, persuade, and motivate an audience in a variety of ways. According to the English Speaking Union, debate is a natural fit for students and compliments common core standards. Debate builds literacy and multi-media research skills, fosters critical thinking and expanded perspectives, enhances public speaking skills, increases confidence, trains students to listen effectively, supports diverse learners and strengthens civil engagement and discourse.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/model-un&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Model United Nations (Ages 11-18)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Model UN simulates the six major organs of the United Nations. Students role play as delegates from a country of their choosing and learn to write and present resolutions based on topics they are passionate about-just as if they were representing member states of the United Nations. We utilize materials from National Model UN and video tutorials to teach students how to write and present position papers, working papers, and draft resolutions. Students use debate and negotiation to enlist the support of other delegates for their resolution. Model UN is a great way to teach students leadership skills like communication, conflict resolution, negotiation, and delegation.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/self-defense-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Self Defense and Empowerment&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Developed by a veteran Krav Maga specialist, this self-defense program will focus on the principle of healthy minds in healthy bodies. Students will focus on de-escalation techniques as well as safe and active means of self-defense. Through active games and fun drills, students will learn the disciplined focus, critical thinking, adaptability, and resilience necessary to achieve goals, as well as gain valuable social insights into leadership and teamwork. Students will expend energy and reduce stress while learning to stand and present confidently.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Mock Trial&amp;nbsp;(&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/mock-trial-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Fairy Tale Mock Trial for ages 7-9&lt;/a&gt;, regular&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/mock-trial-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Mock Trial Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Mock trial is a hands-on simulation of the American judicial system. The goal is to help participants acquire a working knowledge of our judicial system, develop analytical abilities and communication skills, display leadership in a court of law, and gain an understanding of their obligations and responsibilities as participating members of our society. Materials for this course are provided by The American Bar Association.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/model-congress&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Model Congress: Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This civics course simulates the legislative process. Students will learn about the electoral process, lobby for issues they are passionate about, draft and deliver bills, amend legislation, debate international policy, and learn how to effectively represent a constituent body of their choosing. We utilize materials from The Constitutional Rights Foundation, ICivics (founded by Justice Sandra Day O&amp;rsquo;Connor) and the National Model U.S. Congress. These resources have been proven to improve students&amp;rsquo; civic knowledge, presentation, and core literacy skills. New research has also shown that the use of the aforementioned materials has also led to increased participation in the democratic process. Our objective in this course is to educate the next generation, nurture and inculcate a passion for civics and history and encourage young people to advocate for themselves.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/philosophy&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Philosophy&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The focus of the&amp;nbsp;Philosophy&amp;nbsp;class is to examine and understand the ideas behind the most popular&amp;nbsp;philosophies&amp;nbsp;embraced throughout the world. To do this, students examine ethical situations through the lens of these&amp;nbsp;philosophies&amp;nbsp;and engage in a Socratic style debate. Students are presented with an ethical question and they must identify stakeholders and players within the dilemma, discuss the key moral issues and present opposing viewpoints. This class was built for students who wish to&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://nhseb.unc.edu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;compete in the middle or high school Ethics Bowl&lt;/a&gt;.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/money-matters-financial-literacy-for-kids-afterschool&quot;&gt;Money Matters: Financial Literacy for Students&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The Money Matters course is built to help students manage their personal finances, from building credit and loan applications to interest rates and investing strategies. This class will cover the basics of financial health, savings, spending habits, and budgeting. After learning how to store, track, and spend responsibly, students will learn about risk management, APRs, and tax preparation. This class will use real-life examples and teach students how to set and achieve financial goals. This course is ideal for middle and high school students.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/stem-dna-ethics&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;STEM and Bioethics:&amp;nbsp;(Ages 10-18)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our STEM program will give kids the opportunity to think critically about science and society, and to practice communicating scientific topics in ways everyone can understand. To be a successful scientist in our modern world, one must not only have a broad understanding of scientific material learned at school, but also the ability to communicate effectively and share that knowledge with others. Each week of this program will build on the previous while also introducing new scientific topics for discussion.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/virtual-after-school-etiquette&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Etiquette&amp;nbsp;(Ages 5 and up)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Due to increasing popular demand from groups and individuals, we have decided to offer our etiquette course as an eight week after-school class. Students will not only learn how to introduce themselves and their friends, they will explore appropriate language for quotidian and special occasions, how to enter and leave conversations, proper table behavior for different scenarios, effective strategies for conflict resolution and negotiation, the importance of tone, expression, and body language in every social interaction and why manners and soft skills are essential to a successful life.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/essay-writing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Speech and Essay Writing: Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This group class includes eight one-hour online sessions focused on the creation, development, and delivery of informative and persuasive speeches. This program is tailored to the needs of the individual(s) in question and can include essay writing, use of stylistic devices, and persuasive rhetoric and/or instructions on how to craft and deliver a persuasive or informative multidimensional presentation with compelling slides, audio, and videos.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/visual-storytelling&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Visual Storytelling&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Multimedia platforms have increasingly become more popular for educators, artists and businesses. Young people all over the world have begun using media to amplify initiatives, educate, share science, poetry, art, movement, culture and more. In this class students will learn to capture brief videos that share their voice and vision with the world.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;College application course&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Discover the fundamentals of style, narrative, and theme for the ideal college application essays! In these sessions, you will begin by examining outstanding Personal Statements and by brainstorming your own. Then, move on to draft and edit the specialized supplemental essays for each college on your list. Space is limited to ensure personalized attention.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/essay-writing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Academic writing&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;These are sessions focused on academic writing. Our tutors have years of experience in drafting, editing, and teaching essay writing. Each package will include a consultation with our tutors to assess individual needs.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/test-prep-sat-shsat-act-gre-gmat-asvab-tachs-more&quot;&gt;Test Prep: SAT, SHSAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, ASVAB, TACHS + more&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;These classes are focused on identifying the quickest and most efficient path toward improving students&#039; standardized test scores. Starting with a diagnostic practice exam, this program will target the key subject matter your students need to master while integrating timing, triage, and practice strategies. We aim to regularly emulate the real-life conditions of tests until students are comfortable working quickly, accurately, and efficiently. Sessions can be one hour or two hours in length, as needed.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Computer Programming: Coding for Kids&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In these sessions, we start by discussing the basics of computer programming, what it is, what it can do, and what it was built on. Then we will begin experimenting with block-based programming languages. Students will learn the basics of computer architecture, binary code, compilers, and algorithms. By the end of the course, students will be able to produce small programs of their own. The cost of materials is not included. This class is available to younger students (Ages K-1) and middle and high school students.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

A-Game Sports

&lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;A-Game Sports is a premier provider of sports camps, programming and instruction for kids of all ages ranging from toddlers to teens. As an instructional and recreational youth sports facility, our goal is to make athletics a rewarding experience for all kids. A-Game Sports is located in New Rochelle, NY, and offers camps, lessons, customized programs for more than 10 sports and rental space for private events. A-Game Sports was founded in 2013 by two guys who decided that it was time to do what they truly love in life. Since then, we&#039;ve made the ideology of fusing hard work and fun into a reality. Our dedicated staff of professional coaches share their enthusiasm with kids of all ages and skill levels that take part in our programs.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;With turfed fields for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and flag football, batting cages and tunnels for baseball and softball, and various basketball programs, A-Game Sports is one of the premiere sports facilities for kids and adults of any age. Aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts will benefit from our many strength and conditioning programs, while children new to sports will learn skills and techniques within their chosen sport, all while having a great time and keeping the game fun.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt;


New York Family May 2024

Related Articles