Chelsea Preschool Guide in NYC: Find the Best Preschool for Your Kids

It’s almost August, which means that we have a little over one month left before school starts back up again. If you’re on a preschool search for the perfect fit, we’re here to help! We want to make sure that you find a preschool that’s both convenient for you (preferably in your neighborhood) and appealing to your specific interests. In our Chelsea Preschool Guide, check out the ages accepted, philosophy, religious affiliation, mission, and noteworthy aspects of the schools. Is our Chelsea Preschool Guide not what you’re looking for? Browse Preschools on the Upper East Side or Preschools in Brooklyn instead!

AVENUES: THE WORLD SCHOOL



Age 3-Grade 12

259 10th Ave.

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Avenues’ Early Learning Center focuses on the whole child and provides an environment rich in hands-on opportunities to grow socially, emotionally, physically and cognitively. The program focuses on providing developmentally appropriate experiences in math, science, language and literacy concepts as children learn to express their creativity and ideas while building the skills needed for later learning.”

Noteworthy: “Beginning in Nursery (3s) children will spend half of their days in either Mandarin or Spanish immersion. They will continue the language immersion through the Lower School with the goal of fluency.” avenues.org

CHELSEA DAY SCHOOL



Age 2-5

319 5th Ave., 2nd Floor

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The children at Chelsea Day School play. They play to make sense out of their world, to learn more about themselves and each other, to develop language and to express themselves. Rules foster physical and emotional safety. Discipline is valued as a teaching tool, and adult intervention is supportive rather than punitive or moralistic.”

Noteworthy: “Arts Alive is an after-school program that is offered Monday through Thursday from 3-4:30 pm [for Chelsea Day students]. Children will have a snack and play time along with the afternoon’s activity. Some activities offered include play-acting, art, nature, creative movement and cooking.” chelseadayschool.org

CHELSEA PIERS KIDS PRESCHOOL PROGRAM



Age 2.7-5

Pier 62–23rd Street and Hudson River Park

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The mission of CP Kids is to create a learning environment in which young children learn through play, actively developing their language, cognitive, social/emotional and motor skills. At CP Kids, children are given concrete experiences to encourage interaction with the world around them and the exploration of new ideas and materials.”

Noteworthy: “Once a week, students participate in a micro-sports class led by a Chelsea Piers’ professional coach. These classes are included in the CP Kids tuition and provide students with a unique introduction to different sports. Children learn basic rules, movements, and how to follow directions and work as a team. Additionally, sports classes provide further opportunity to develop both gross and fine motor control.” chelseapiers.com

CORLEARS SCHOOL



Age 2-Grade 5

324 West 15th St.

Philosophy: Inquiry-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The curriculum at Corlears reflects our strongly held belief that young children are natural learners, curious about the world around them and learn and grow from experiences that are meaningful and relevant to them. It provides an organizing framework for instructional practices and serves as a catalyst for a dynamic process that encourages students to be actively engaged in their own learning.”

Noteworthy: “Students have a chance to discover, practice and revisit concepts both as novices during their first year in a classroom and as mentors during their second. Younger students are inspired to take intellectual risks as they observe their older classmates and understand what comes next. Older students develop confidence as they are challenged to support their younger peers by sharing their knowledge in clear and concise ways.” corlearsschool.org

THE KID’S KORNER PRESCHOOL



Ages 2-5

247 West 24th St.

Philosophy: Play-based

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our child-centered approach to learning enables each child to explore and discover their world through first-hand experiences in our classroom centers: reading corner, science, blocks and puzzles, computer, housekeeping, art, drama and music. Children also play every day in our secure playground.”

Noteworthy: “As an extension to our community inspired curriculum, several field trips are planned during the school year at which time parents are welcome to participate with their children. Monthly trips are planned to the library as well as school trips to the zoo, natural history museum or just short walks around the neighborhood.” thekidskornerpreschool.com

PUSTEBLUME INTERNATIONAL PRESCHOOL

Ages 2-5

244 W 14th St.

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “A German and Spanish immersion program, for ages 2 to 5, combining the best of international and American teaching methods in a nurturing setting that cultivates the growth and development of your child. The licensed native-speaking faculty teaches music, movement, literacy, and visual arts in a fun and warm learning environment.”

Noteworthy: Founded in 2012 by three parents who saw a need in Manhattan for a German and Spanish immersion preschool. This school is not only unique for featuring two dual languages for preschool — it is committed to fostering creativity, independence, and self-sufficiency in their students. pusteblumenyc.org