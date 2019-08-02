The August 2019 issue of New York Family, features Brooklyn author LaTonya Yvette, 50 Things to Do in NYC this Summer with Kids, & The Best Ice Cream Shops

Features

Incredible LaTonya Yvette

Brooklyn-based author and blogger LaTonya Yvette gives us her take on mothering, personal style, and how color for her is a whole experience

Preschool

When you feel it’s time for your child to attend a preschool, here is our advice to get you started

50 Things To Do in NYC this Summer with Kids

Our awesome list of kid-friendly activities in the city this summer

Stories/Columns

Ask the Expert

Having the conversation with your tweens about puberty

Parent’s Book Club

Welcome to our first book club! We have the perfect beach read in Idra Novey’s Those Who Knew

Smart Parenting

More families are using family safe words, here is how to choose them

Sports

Classes in axe throwing, ninja skills, parkour, kayaking and skateboarding for the kids

Mom Hacks

Browse our top ten picks for backpacks for back to school and get your kiddos ready for the school year

Family Day Out

The latest scoop on the best ice cream shops in NYC and must-try flavors

Mom Stories

How to be a New Yorker. One mom’s words of wisdom to her daughter

Home & Away

Neighborhood Guide: Domino Park

Plan your day at this chock-full fun park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Travel

Mohonk Mountain House — unplug at this tranquil nature retreat

Cover by Yumi Matsuo