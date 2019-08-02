New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • The August 2019 Issue of New York Family

    The August 2019 issue of New York Family, features Brooklyn author LaTonya Yvette, 50 Things to Do in NYC this Summer with Kids, & The Best Ice Cream Shops

     By New York Family

    Features

    Incredible LaTonya Yvette
    Brooklyn-based author and blogger LaTonya Yvette gives us her take on mothering, personal style, and how color for her is a whole experience

    Preschool
    When you feel it’s time for your child to attend a preschool, here is our advice to get you started

    50 Things To Do in NYC this Summer with Kids
    Our awesome list of kid-friendly activities in the city this summer

    Stories/Columns

    Ask the Expert
    Having the conversation with your tweens about puberty

    Parent’s Book Club
    Welcome to our first book club! We have the perfect beach read in Idra Novey’s Those Who Knew

    Smart Parenting
    More families are using family safe words, here is how to choose them

    Sports
    Classes in axe throwing, ninja skills, parkour, kayaking and skateboarding for the kids

    Mom Hacks
    Browse our top ten picks for backpacks for back to school and get your kiddos ready for the school year

    Family Day Out
    The latest scoop on the best ice cream shops in NYC and must-try flavors

    Mom Stories
    How to be a New Yorker. One mom’s words of wisdom to her daughter

    Home & Away

    Neighborhood Guide: Domino Park
    Plan your day at this chock-full fun park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

    Travel
    Mohonk Mountain House — unplug at this tranquil nature retreat

    Cover by Yumi Matsuo

     

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    See More Related Articles