The August 2019 Issue of New York Family
The August 2019 issue of New York Family, features Brooklyn author LaTonya Yvette, 50 Things to Do in NYC this Summer with Kids, & The Best Ice Cream Shops
Features
Incredible LaTonya Yvette
Brooklyn-based author and blogger LaTonya Yvette gives us her take on mothering, personal style, and how color for her is a whole experience
Preschool
When you feel it’s time for your child to attend a preschool, here is our advice to get you started
50 Things To Do in NYC this Summer with Kids
Our awesome list of kid-friendly activities in the city this summer
Stories/Columns
Ask the Expert
Having the conversation with your tweens about puberty
Parent’s Book Club
Welcome to our first book club! We have the perfect beach read in Idra Novey’s Those Who Knew
Smart Parenting
More families are using family safe words, here is how to choose them
Sports
Classes in axe throwing, ninja skills, parkour, kayaking and skateboarding for the kids
Mom Hacks
Browse our top ten picks for backpacks for back to school and get your kiddos ready for the school year
Family Day Out
The latest scoop on the best ice cream shops in NYC and must-try flavors
Mom Stories
How to be a New Yorker. One mom’s words of wisdom to her daughter
Home & Away
Neighborhood Guide: Domino Park
Plan your day at this chock-full fun park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Travel
Mohonk Mountain House — unplug at this tranquil nature retreat
Cover by Yumi Matsuo