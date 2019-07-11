New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Skateboarding for NYC Kids: Parks, Classes, and Gear

    The extreme and extremely fun, recreational sport for kids! We’ve got the best skateboarding places, lessons, and gear in NYC!

     By Michael Davis

    Skateboarding! The action sport that is its own art form. For kids, it is exhilarating, fun and a mode of transportation. The sport has been given the spotlight by famous skateboarders like Tony Hawk and will even make its Olympic debut in 2020! Summer is when kids get to venture out and we’ve got all the deets on the best places to learn and to go skateboarding in NYC, including where you can buy all the gear your kids will need to stay safe while they flip and grind through the city. We have rounded up the best places to skateboard in NYC for your kids to skate their way to becoming the next Tony Hawk! And after you are done practicing your kickflip, cool down with a sweet treat from our favorite ice cream locations in NYC – sweet victory!

    The Best Skate Parks by the Boroughs!

    Manhattan

    Chelsea Piers Skatepark – Pier 62


    Chelsea Piers Skate Park via New York City Skateparks1

    23rd St. at the Hudson River New York, NY 10011
    212-242-6427
    Strap on a helmet at all times. Hudson River Park’s Pier 62 Skatepark is FREE and is open to all skateboarders and rollerbladers. With a 15,000 sq. ft skatepark built on top of a pile-supported marine platform and uses structural foam to create the shapes and forms that are typically sculpted in the earth. This is a space for your kids to skate to their heart’s content! Click the link above and take note of the rules and regulations.

    Tribeca Skatepark (Pier 25)

    West St. and North Moore St. (on pier 25)
    212-242-6427
    Tribeca Skatepark is also FREE and open to all skateboarders!  With an 8,840 square foot street-style skatepark. Take Tribeca by storm and skate the day at Pier 25! Click the link above and take note of the rules and regulations.

    LES Coleman Skatepark


    LES Coleman Skatepark via New York City Skateparks

    62 Monroe St &, Pike St, New York, NY 10002
    212-219-0258
    Open all year round from dawn till dusk. Owned and operated by NYC Parks. It is a large concrete park with a load of street obstacles including ledges, rails, banks. fun boxes and more to skate on. 

    Tompkins Square Park

    E 10th St, New York, NY 10009
    311
    A popular park in the middle of the East Village is a perfect centerpiece for its eclectic neighborhood. It’s not even a real skate park, however, people skate there all the time. So your kids can take a stroll through the park on their board. 

    Riverside Skate Park

    Riverside Dr & 108th St, New York, NY 10025
    212-408-0266
    One of the city’s oldest skateparks. Features a street course, mini ramp, and a small scale vert ramp. Bring your gear and roll out!

    Hamilton Bridge Skate Park

    2401 Amsterdam Avenue Highbridge Park, 7349, New York, NY 10033
    311
    Touted as the “largest” skatepark in all the boroughs, this park is street-focused with fun brick banks throughout. Open daily and all year round, it was intentioanlly built on a downward slope to help skaters achieve maximum momentum.

    Brooklyn

    Cooper Skate Park


    Cooper Skate Park via NY Skateboarding

    Cooper Park Sharon Street &, Olive St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
    212-639-9675
    Reportedly named after Peter Cooper, the American philanthropist, and inventor of a forerunner of Jell-O. It is one of the city’s newest skateparks lies out in East Williamsburg, where Brooklyn skateboarding is done right.

    Canarsie Skate Park

    Seaview Ave. & Paedergat Ave. N Canarsie Park, Brooklyn, NY 11236
    212-639-9675
    A concrete plaza-style skate park includes pavement with accessible paths, a central skate area, and skate obstacle trail. With elements of street style, skating being clear.

    McCarren Skatepark

    61 Bayard St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
    212- 639-9675
    This small, free public skate park with steep banks offers a ledge feature & a quarter pipe to skate on. Smooth transitions for a fun ride.

    Thomas Greene Playground

    225 Nevins St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
    212-639-9675
    Open Road and California Skateparks built some ledges on Thomas Greene Park’s asphalt basketball courts. Providing spots to grind through the open space of the playground.

    Seba Playground Skate Park


    Seba Avenue Skatepark via New York City Skateparks

    Gerritsen Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234
    311
    This modest skate park also features a general-use asphalt area and a children’s playground. Kids are required to have all the proper safety gear, plus a liability waiver signed by parents before skating.

    Owl’s Head Millenium Skatepark

    Colonial Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11220
    311
    Discover one of the city’s most open and oldest skateparks; it rarely feels overcrowded. Located in Bay Ridge. Dive into the dual-bowled park and let the tricks fly! 

    Queens

    Maloof Skate Park


    Maloof Skate Park via Wikipedia

    Astral Fountain Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, NY 11368
    718-760-6565
    This skate plaza was built for the Maloof Money Cup contest in 2010 and has remained a free city skatepark since. Constructed with variation in mind this park is a 16,000-sq.-ft. concrete public complex with multiple stairs, rails of varying lengths & banks.

    Astoria Skate Park

    Hoyt Ave S, Astoria, NY 11102
    718-626-8620
    This skate park is filled with multiple levels, stairs with rails, banks, skate obstacles, ledges, and concrete pavements. It’s a smooth and spacious street plaza to ride free.

    London Planetree Playground

    88-01 Atlantic Ave, Woodhaven, NY 11421
    212-639-9675
    Kids can hone their skateboarding skills at the 10,000 square foot bowtie-shaped skate park. A great park for the whole family!

    The Bronx

    River Avenue Skate Park

    River Avenue Parks, 100 E 157th St, The Bronx, NY 10451
    311
    Take to the Bronx and shred up the skate park at River Avenue. Designed closely with the skateboard community, this 10,000 square-foot concrete skate park features stairs, rails, ledges, benches, banks, gaps, and transitioned elements in a plaza setting. River Avenue is one of the City’s first skate parks to use traditional New York City Parks’ materials and references elements from the city’s past and present.

    Allerton Skatepark

    Bronx Park East &, Allerton Ave, The Bronx, NY 10467
    212-639-9675
    A 6,000 square-foot skate park featuring a smooth skating surface and modern equipment including a quarter pipe, bank ramps with ledges, a skate pyramid, and grind rails. 

    Mullaly Skate Park

    E 164th St &, River Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452
    311
    The oldest skatepark in New York City. It provides a safe space for neighborhood residents and youth to ride!

    Staten Island

    Faber Park


    Faber Park via NY Skateboarding

    Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
    212-639-9675
    There’s around 3 major branches of the park including plenty of metal-edged ledges (straight & curved), handrails, stairs, euro-gaps, and some 3′ banks.  A great place for Staten Islanders to practice kickflips!

    5050 Skatepark

    354 Front St, Staten Island, NY 10304
    347-857-6007
    NYC’s only chill and indoor skateboarding area with an array of ramps. The custom-built 8,000 square foot recreation center is open year-round to all alternative sports. Not only can your kids come here to skate, but, at 5050 Skatepark your kids can expand their skills in a creative and safe environment with daily riding sessions. They learn from scratch or sharpen their skills at an affordable price!

    Around the City

    Skate Parks: NYC Parks

    Many of the parks listed so far come from the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation or NYC Parks. For more places not listed here please check out the link above and for more information please call 311. 

    Skating Lessons Around the City

    SKATEYOGI


    SKATEYOGI via SkateYogi.com

    140 Empire Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11225
    718-484-9777
    With training sessions for adults, teenagers, and kids 2-12, there’s something for everyone whether you’re an experienced skater or just starting out—no experience necessary! Beginner level classes are provided to teach the basics of balance and how to push off. Advanced classes that teach people how to drop-in and transition Summer camp and afterschool options are also available!

    Sure Skateboards

    151 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
    917-538-4084
    SURE’s primary mission is to promote skateboarding as a viable and unique means of local transportation and for all age groups in the New York City Metro Area and the world. There are weekend drop-in sessions at NYC public parks and skate parks. With private or group lessons to choose from. Sure Skateboards teaches skateboarders of all ages the basics and safety.

    Louie’s Skateboarding School

    Courses in Manhattan and Brooklyn
    646-529-2721
    Skateboarding School was founded by Luiz Louie. Louie has been a Professional Skateboarder sponsored by numerous companies for the past 20 years. He has been teaching children and adults how to skateboard for over 15 years. Louie has taught at renowned private schools, and sports camps across the tri-state area and Woodward Skate Camp. Louie’s provides both group and private individual classes for all ages and ability levels at skate parks throughout NYC. Equipment is also available for rent.

    Homage Skateboard Academy

    615 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
    718-596-1511
    Homage offer 3 levels of training for your little ones. The instructors work by the idea that skateboarding is in fact, a learnable skill. Summer and after-school programs are also provided. Saturday and Sunday classes at varying prices for children as young as 3-6. Equipment is also available for rent. 

    Skateboard Gear

    Do your kids need gear and you don’t want to keep renting? Well, we got you covered with a few places you can go to buy what you need to keep your kids safe. In Manhattan’s West Village you have old reliable Uncle Funkys Boards. Also, located in Manhattan is a local skate shop, called Labor Skateboard Shop, which carries decks, trucks, wheels, accessories, apparel & footwear from many brands. Onto Brooklyn, we have a shop with the borough in its name Skate Brooklyn, and it’s steadily rising in popularity. Finally, we have a great Brooklyn spot, KCDC, offering an assortment of skateboards, shoes, and men’s and women’s apparel, plus lessons too. Dress for success works for skateboarding safety too!

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    See More Related Articles