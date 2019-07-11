Skateboarding for NYC Kids: Parks, Classes, and Gear

The extreme and extremely fun, recreational sport for kids! We’ve got the best skateboarding places, lessons, and gear in NYC!

Skateboarding! The action sport that is its own art form. For kids, it is exhilarating, fun and a mode of transportation. The sport has been given the spotlight by famous skateboarders like Tony Hawk and will even make its Olympic debut in 2020! Summer is when kids get to venture out and we’ve got all the deets on the best places to learn and to go skateboarding in NYC, including where you can buy all the gear your kids will need to stay safe while they flip and grind through the city. We have rounded up the best places to skateboard in NYC for your kids to skate their way to becoming the next Tony Hawk! And after you are done practicing your kickflip, cool down with a sweet treat from our favorite ice cream locations in NYC – sweet victory!

The Best Skate Parks by the Boroughs!

Manhattan

Chelsea Piers Skatepark – Pier 62



Chelsea Piers Skate Park via New York City Skateparks1

23rd St. at the Hudson River New York, NY 10011

212-242-6427

Strap on a helmet at all times. Hudson River Park’s Pier 62 Skatepark is FREE and is open to all skateboarders and rollerbladers. With a 15,000 sq. ft skatepark built on top of a pile-supported marine platform and uses structural foam to create the shapes and forms that are typically sculpted in the earth. This is a space for your kids to skate to their heart’s content! Click the link above and take note of the rules and regulations.

Tribeca Skatepark (Pier 25)

West St. and North Moore St. (on pier 25)

212-242-6427

Tribeca Skatepark is also FREE and open to all skateboarders! With an 8,840 square foot street-style skatepark. Take Tribeca by storm and skate the day at Pier 25! Click the link above and take note of the rules and regulations.

LES Coleman Skatepark



LES Coleman Skatepark via New York City Skateparks

62 Monroe St &, Pike St, New York, NY 10002

212-219-0258

Open all year round from dawn till dusk. Owned and operated by NYC Parks. It is a large concrete park with a load of street obstacles including ledges, rails, banks. fun boxes and more to skate on.

Tompkins Square Park

E 10th St, New York, NY 10009

311

A popular park in the middle of the East Village is a perfect centerpiece for its eclectic neighborhood. It’s not even a real skate park, however, people skate there all the time. So your kids can take a stroll through the park on their board.

Riverside Skate Park

Riverside Dr & 108th St, New York, NY 10025

212-408-0266

One of the city’s oldest skateparks. Features a street course, mini ramp, and a small scale vert ramp. Bring your gear and roll out!

Hamilton Bridge Skate Park

2401 Amsterdam Avenue Highbridge Park, 7349, New York, NY 10033

311

Touted as the “largest” skatepark in all the boroughs, this park is street-focused with fun brick banks throughout. Open daily and all year round, it was intentioanlly built on a downward slope to help skaters achieve maximum momentum.

Brooklyn

Cooper Skate Park



Cooper Skate Park via NY Skateboarding

Cooper Park Sharon Street &, Olive St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

212-639-9675

Reportedly named after Peter Cooper, the American philanthropist, and inventor of a forerunner of Jell-O. It is one of the city’s newest skateparks lies out in East Williamsburg, where Brooklyn skateboarding is done right.

Canarsie Skate Park

Seaview Ave. & Paedergat Ave. N Canarsie Park, Brooklyn, NY 11236

212-639-9675

A concrete plaza-style skate park includes pavement with accessible paths, a central skate area, and skate obstacle trail. With elements of street style, skating being clear.

McCarren Skatepark

61 Bayard St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

212- 639-9675

This small, free public skate park with steep banks offers a ledge feature & a quarter pipe to skate on. Smooth transitions for a fun ride.

Thomas Greene Playground

225 Nevins St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

212-639-9675

Open Road and California Skateparks built some ledges on Thomas Greene Park’s asphalt basketball courts. Providing spots to grind through the open space of the playground.

Seba Playground Skate Park



Seba Avenue Skatepark via New York City Skateparks

Gerritsen Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234

311

This modest skate park also features a general-use asphalt area and a children’s playground. Kids are required to have all the proper safety gear, plus a liability waiver signed by parents before skating.

Owl’s Head Millenium Skatepark

Colonial Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11220

311

Discover one of the city’s most open and oldest skateparks; it rarely feels overcrowded. Located in Bay Ridge. Dive into the dual-bowled park and let the tricks fly!

Queens

Maloof Skate Park



Maloof Skate Park via Wikipedia

Astral Fountain Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, NY 11368

718-760-6565

This skate plaza was built for the Maloof Money Cup contest in 2010 and has remained a free city skatepark since. Constructed with variation in mind this park is a 16,000-sq.-ft. concrete public complex with multiple stairs, rails of varying lengths & banks.

Astoria Skate Park

Hoyt Ave S, Astoria, NY 11102

718-626-8620

This skate park is filled with multiple levels, stairs with rails, banks, skate obstacles, ledges, and concrete pavements. It’s a smooth and spacious street plaza to ride free.

London Planetree Playground

88-01 Atlantic Ave, Woodhaven, NY 11421

212-639-9675

Kids can hone their skateboarding skills at the 10,000 square foot bowtie-shaped skate park. A great park for the whole family!

The Bronx

River Avenue Skate Park

River Avenue Parks, 100 E 157th St, The Bronx, NY 10451

311

Take to the Bronx and shred up the skate park at River Avenue. Designed closely with the skateboard community, this 10,000 square-foot concrete skate park features stairs, rails, ledges, benches, banks, gaps, and transitioned elements in a plaza setting. River Avenue is one of the City’s first skate parks to use traditional New York City Parks’ materials and references elements from the city’s past and present.

Allerton Skatepark

Bronx Park East &, Allerton Ave, The Bronx, NY 10467

212-639-9675

A 6,000 square-foot skate park featuring a smooth skating surface and modern equipment including a quarter pipe, bank ramps with ledges, a skate pyramid, and grind rails.

Mullaly Skate Park

E 164th St &, River Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452

311

The oldest skatepark in New York City. It provides a safe space for neighborhood residents and youth to ride!

Staten Island

Faber Park



Faber Park via NY Skateboarding

Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302

212-639-9675

There’s around 3 major branches of the park including plenty of metal-edged ledges (straight & curved), handrails, stairs, euro-gaps, and some 3′ banks. A great place for Staten Islanders to practice kickflips!

5050 Skatepark

354 Front St, Staten Island, NY 10304

347-857-6007

NYC’s only chill and indoor skateboarding area with an array of ramps. The custom-built 8,000 square foot recreation center is open year-round to all alternative sports. Not only can your kids come here to skate, but, at 5050 Skatepark your kids can expand their skills in a creative and safe environment with daily riding sessions. They learn from scratch or sharpen their skills at an affordable price!

Around the City

Skate Parks: NYC Parks

Many of the parks listed so far come from the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation or NYC Parks. For more places not listed here please check out the link above and for more information please call 311.

Skating Lessons Around the City

SKATEYOGI



SKATEYOGI via SkateYogi.com

140 Empire Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11225

718-484-9777

With training sessions for adults, teenagers, and kids 2-12, there’s something for everyone whether you’re an experienced skater or just starting out—no experience necessary! Beginner level classes are provided to teach the basics of balance and how to push off. Advanced classes that teach people how to drop-in and transition Summer camp and afterschool options are also available!

Sure Skateboards

151 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003

917-538-4084

SURE’s primary mission is to promote skateboarding as a viable and unique means of local transportation and for all age groups in the New York City Metro Area and the world. There are weekend drop-in sessions at NYC public parks and skate parks. With private or group lessons to choose from. Sure Skateboards teaches skateboarders of all ages the basics and safety.

Louie’s Skateboarding School

Courses in Manhattan and Brooklyn

646-529-2721

Skateboarding School was founded by Luiz Louie. Louie has been a Professional Skateboarder sponsored by numerous companies for the past 20 years. He has been teaching children and adults how to skateboard for over 15 years. Louie has taught at renowned private schools, and sports camps across the tri-state area and Woodward Skate Camp. Louie’s provides both group and private individual classes for all ages and ability levels at skate parks throughout NYC. Equipment is also available for rent.

Homage Skateboard Academy

615 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

718-596-1511

Homage offer 3 levels of training for your little ones. The instructors work by the idea that skateboarding is in fact, a learnable skill. Summer and after-school programs are also provided. Saturday and Sunday classes at varying prices for children as young as 3-6. Equipment is also available for rent.

Skateboard Gear

Do your kids need gear and you don’t want to keep renting? Well, we got you covered with a few places you can go to buy what you need to keep your kids safe. In Manhattan’s West Village you have old reliable Uncle Funkys Boards. Also, located in Manhattan is a local skate shop, called Labor Skateboard Shop, which carries decks, trucks, wheels, accessories, apparel & footwear from many brands. Onto Brooklyn, we have a shop with the borough in its name Skate Brooklyn, and it’s steadily rising in popularity. Finally, we have a great Brooklyn spot, KCDC, offering an assortment of skateboards, shoes, and men’s and women’s apparel, plus lessons too. Dress for success works for skateboarding safety too!