Skateboarding for NYC Kids: Parks, Classes, and Gear
The extreme and extremely fun, recreational sport for kids! We’ve got the best skateboarding places, lessons, and gear in NYC!
Skateboarding! The action sport that is its own art form. For kids, it is exhilarating, fun and a mode of transportation. The sport has been given the spotlight by famous skateboarders like Tony Hawk and will even make its Olympic debut in 2020! Summer is when kids get to venture out and we’ve got all the deets on the best places to learn and to go skateboarding in NYC, including where you can buy all the gear your kids will need to stay safe while they flip and grind through the city. We have rounded up the best places to skateboard in NYC for your kids to skate their way to becoming the next Tony Hawk! And after you are done practicing your kickflip, cool down with a sweet treat from our favorite ice cream locations in NYC – sweet victory!
The Best Skate Parks by the Boroughs!
Manhattan
Chelsea Piers Skatepark – Pier 62
Chelsea Piers Skate Park via New York City Skateparks1
23rd St. at the Hudson River New York, NY 10011
212-242-6427
Strap on a helmet at all times. Hudson River Park’s Pier 62 Skatepark is FREE and is open to all skateboarders and rollerbladers. With a 15,000 sq. ft skatepark built on top of a pile-supported marine platform and uses structural foam to create the shapes and forms that are typically sculpted in the earth. This is a space for your kids to skate to their heart’s content! Click the link above and take note of the rules and regulations.
West St. and North Moore St. (on pier 25)
212-242-6427
Tribeca Skatepark is also FREE and open to all skateboarders! With an 8,840 square foot street-style skatepark. Take Tribeca by storm and skate the day at Pier 25! Click the link above and take note of the rules and regulations.
LES Coleman Skatepark via New York City Skateparks
62 Monroe St &, Pike St, New York, NY 10002
212-219-0258
Open all year round from dawn till dusk. Owned and operated by NYC Parks. It is a large concrete park with a load of street obstacles including ledges, rails, banks. fun boxes and more to skate on.
E 10th St, New York, NY 10009
311
A popular park in the middle of the East Village is a perfect centerpiece for its eclectic neighborhood. It’s not even a real skate park, however, people skate there all the time. So your kids can take a stroll through the park on their board.
Riverside Dr & 108th St, New York, NY 10025
212-408-0266
One of the city’s oldest skateparks. Features a street course, mini ramp, and a small scale vert ramp. Bring your gear and roll out!
2401 Amsterdam Avenue Highbridge Park, 7349, New York, NY 10033
311
Touted as the “largest” skatepark in all the boroughs, this park is street-focused with fun brick banks throughout. Open daily and all year round, it was intentioanlly built on a downward slope to help skaters achieve maximum momentum.
Brooklyn
Cooper Skate Park via NY Skateboarding
Cooper Park Sharon Street &, Olive St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
212-639-9675
Reportedly named after Peter Cooper, the American philanthropist, and inventor of a forerunner of Jell-O. It is one of the city’s newest skateparks lies out in East Williamsburg, where Brooklyn skateboarding is done right.
Seaview Ave. & Paedergat Ave. N Canarsie Park, Brooklyn, NY 11236
212-639-9675
A concrete plaza-style skate park includes pavement with accessible paths, a central skate area, and skate obstacle trail. With elements of street style, skating being clear.
61 Bayard St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
212- 639-9675
This small, free public skate park with steep banks offers a ledge feature & a quarter pipe to skate on. Smooth transitions for a fun ride.
225 Nevins St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
212-639-9675
Open Road and California Skateparks built some ledges on Thomas Greene Park’s asphalt basketball courts. Providing spots to grind through the open space of the playground.
Seba Avenue Skatepark via New York City Skateparks
Gerritsen Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234
311
This modest skate park also features a general-use asphalt area and a children’s playground. Kids are required to have all the proper safety gear, plus a liability waiver signed by parents before skating.
Owl’s Head Millenium Skatepark
Colonial Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11220
311
Discover one of the city’s most open and oldest skateparks; it rarely feels overcrowded. Located in Bay Ridge. Dive into the dual-bowled park and let the tricks fly!
Queens
Maloof Skate Park via Wikipedia
Astral Fountain Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, NY 11368
718-760-6565
This skate plaza was built for the Maloof Money Cup contest in 2010 and has remained a free city skatepark since. Constructed with variation in mind this park is a 16,000-sq.-ft. concrete public complex with multiple stairs, rails of varying lengths & banks.
Hoyt Ave S, Astoria, NY 11102
718-626-8620
This skate park is filled with multiple levels, stairs with rails, banks, skate obstacles, ledges, and concrete pavements. It’s a smooth and spacious street plaza to ride free.
88-01 Atlantic Ave, Woodhaven, NY 11421
212-639-9675
Kids can hone their skateboarding skills at the 10,000 square foot bowtie-shaped skate park. A great park for the whole family!
The Bronx
River Avenue Parks, 100 E 157th St, The Bronx, NY 10451
311
Take to the Bronx and shred up the skate park at River Avenue. Designed closely with the skateboard community, this 10,000 square-foot concrete skate park features stairs, rails, ledges, benches, banks, gaps, and transitioned elements in a plaza setting. River Avenue is one of the City’s first skate parks to use traditional New York City Parks’ materials and references elements from the city’s past and present.
Bronx Park East &, Allerton Ave, The Bronx, NY 10467
212-639-9675
A 6,000 square-foot skate park featuring a smooth skating surface and modern equipment including a quarter pipe, bank ramps with ledges, a skate pyramid, and grind rails.
E 164th St &, River Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452
311
The oldest skatepark in New York City. It provides a safe space for neighborhood residents and youth to ride!
Staten Island
Faber Park via NY Skateboarding
Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
212-639-9675
There’s around 3 major branches of the park including plenty of metal-edged ledges (straight & curved), handrails, stairs, euro-gaps, and some 3′ banks. A great place for Staten Islanders to practice kickflips!
354 Front St, Staten Island, NY 10304
347-857-6007
NYC’s only chill and indoor skateboarding area with an array of ramps. The custom-built 8,000 square foot recreation center is open year-round to all alternative sports. Not only can your kids come here to skate, but, at 5050 Skatepark your kids can expand their skills in a creative and safe environment with daily riding sessions. They learn from scratch or sharpen their skills at an affordable price!
Around the City
Many of the parks listed so far come from the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation or NYC Parks. For more places not listed here please check out the link above and for more information please call 311.
Skating Lessons Around the City
SKATEYOGI via SkateYogi.com
140 Empire Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11225
718-484-9777
With training sessions for adults, teenagers, and kids 2-12, there’s something for everyone whether you’re an experienced skater or just starting out—no experience necessary! Beginner level classes are provided to teach the basics of balance and how to push off. Advanced classes that teach people how to drop-in and transition Summer camp and afterschool options are also available!
151 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
917-538-4084
SURE’s primary mission is to promote skateboarding as a viable and unique means of local transportation and for all age groups in the New York City Metro Area and the world. There are weekend drop-in sessions at NYC public parks and skate parks. With private or group lessons to choose from. Sure Skateboards teaches skateboarders of all ages the basics and safety.
Courses in Manhattan and Brooklyn
646-529-2721
Skateboarding School was founded by Luiz Louie. Louie has been a Professional Skateboarder sponsored by numerous companies for the past 20 years. He has been teaching children and adults how to skateboard for over 15 years. Louie has taught at renowned private schools, and sports camps across the tri-state area and Woodward Skate Camp. Louie’s provides both group and private individual classes for all ages and ability levels at skate parks throughout NYC. Equipment is also available for rent.
615 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
718-596-1511
Homage offer 3 levels of training for your little ones. The instructors work by the idea that skateboarding is in fact, a learnable skill. Summer and after-school programs are also provided. Saturday and Sunday classes at varying prices for children as young as 3-6. Equipment is also available for rent.
Skateboard Gear
Do your kids need gear and you don’t want to keep renting? Well, we got you covered with a few places you can go to buy what you need to keep your kids safe. In Manhattan’s West Village you have old reliable Uncle Funkys Boards. Also, located in Manhattan is a local skate shop, called Labor Skateboard Shop, which carries decks, trucks, wheels, accessories, apparel & footwear from many brands. Onto Brooklyn, we have a shop with the borough in its name Skate Brooklyn, and it’s steadily rising in popularity. Finally, we have a great Brooklyn spot, KCDC, offering an assortment of skateboards, shoes, and men’s and women’s apparel, plus lessons too. Dress for success works for skateboarding safety too!