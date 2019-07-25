Best Backpacks for Your Back to School Needs: 2019-2020 School Year

Back to school preparation is a multi-step process: fall clothes, new shoes, haircuts, and school supplies. But as you countdown the final days of summer and go down the back-to-school checklist, don’t forget about the most important item: backpacks! Backpacks not only hold all of your little one’s school supplies, but they’re a source of confidence. You want your kids to feel confident walking into the fresh school year with a new backpack. As backpacks are an essential aspect of education, we believe that you should know about the very best backpacks for kids. We’ve found backpacks that are not only stylish, but comfortable, safe, accessible, unique, and many contribute to a good cause. Browse the top picks for backpacks to get your little ones ready to conquer the 2019-2020 school year!

Preschool

Skip Hop Zoo – Llama Backpack

As part of the Skip Hop Zoo backpack collection for little kids and toddlers, this adorable llama face with 3D ears and fur is right up the little ones’ alleys. Not only is the design colorful and cute, but the spacious exterior compartment is perfect for holding a pencil case, and the adjustable shoulder straps allow you to find the perfect size for your kids. $20, skiphop.com

Skip Hop Zoo – Bat Backpack

The friendly face of this bat with 3D wings and moon decor for zippers is tailored to young kids. Skip Hop designed the world’s first diaper bag that converts to a stroller bag, which highlights their commitment to innovation and practicality, seen in Skip Hop Zoo backpacks. $20, skiphop

Pre-K and Kindergarten

Parkland Rodeo

Perfect for your kid’s first year at the big school or if your little one needs the perfect lunch kit to go along with their back-to-school backpack. The Parkland Rodeo, with its 100% recycled polyester exterior, has just what you’re looking for in a school backpack. Not only is Parkland committed to sustainability and environment-friendly choices, but the insulated interior makes cleaning easy, and the front pocket makes snacks readily accessible for hungry, growing kids! $24.99, parkland .com

Parkland Franco

Made of ultra-lightweight material with padded straps, the Parkland Franco backpack will be light on your kids’ shoulders, even with all of the school binders and books! This backpack repurposes nine plastic water bottles and features the Nebula Electric print, fulfilling Parkland’s dedication to style and sustainability. $29.99, parkland.com

Toddler Boys’ 3D Shark Backpack

Target’s Toddler Boys’ 3D Shark Backpack, by Cat & Jack, has a decorative, shark design, sure to make your little ones smile when they wear it. With bright yellow, adjustable straps, two compartments, and a reasonable price, parents love the practicality, and kids feel brave and confident with their shark-style backpack! $12.99, target.com

State Mini Kane Backpack, Jungle Cats

The Mini Kane State Backpack in Jungle Cats print lights up any room with its pop of rainbow colors and beautiful design of cats, flowers, and plants. The Mini Kane is the perfect size for kids with its padded and adjustable straps. A portion of the Fall 2019 Collection’s proceeds go to Global Citizen, a movement dedicated to decriminalizing and ending extreme poverty by 2030. $65, statebags.com

Kindergarten to 2nd Grade

Kane Backpack – Sugar Paper LA x State Collaboration

In an exclusive collaboration with Sugar Paper LA, the Kane backpack, in Cotton Canvas fabric and Natural color, fits up to a 13-inch laptop in the main compartment and a regular-sized S’well water bottle in the side pockets. As State works with several partners to shed light on social justice, in purchasing a State Backpack, you, too, will be contributing to their giving initiatives and special projects with charities and schools. $95, statebags.com

Fenrici Preschool/Kindergarten Green Dinosaur Backpack

The Fenrici Preschool/Kindergarten Green Dinosaur Backpack is made of both durable and waterproof 900-denier polyester with built-in, soft cushioning. The colorful, dinosaur design is a favorite for little ones, and the mesh side pockets with two, zipped compartments provide plenty of space for school supplies. When you buy a Fenrici premium product, a portion of the profits are donated towards research and education for children with rare diseases. $45 original, $22.99 sale, fenrici.com

“Owl” Pack Backpack

This multi-compartment, padded, and water-resistant backpack deviates in shape from the classic, rounded backpack, because the patented horizontal design carries weight at waist level, making the backpack super comfortable and safe for kids. The “Owl” Pack Backpack, along with all other Bixbee products, contributes to their “One Here. One There.” social mission, in which Bixbee works with nonprofits to provide education for children in need. $29.99, bixbee.com

2nd Grade and Up

Pottery Barn Teen Northfield Gold Marble Metallic Backpack

As the kids start going up in grades, their backpacks seem to get heavier! This water-resistant backpack has reinforced stitching, and durable zippers, which helps as the bags are carried throughout the day. With plenty of room for all their books, there is also an interior padded laptop sleeve if your child is at the laptop to school stage. $89.50-$99.50, pbteen.com

Pottery Barn Teen Gear-Up Rainbow Cloud Backpack

Kids love to have more of a say of what backpack they are carrying for the new school year. This one-of-a-kind print is unique and will stand out in the sea of superheroes and villains. There is plenty of room for all the books they will be carrying, as well as room for the laptop and a port for headphones. Moms will love the bungee cord at the front of the bag that holds a coat, meaning fewer trips to the lost and found room! $59.50-$79.50, pbteen.com