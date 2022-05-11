The 8 Best Scooters for Kids in NYC!

In the city, we all know that trying to find an easier way to get around is essential! Yes kids can always take a bus, subway, or car but it can be more fun to ride a scooter around. Whether you’re just teaching your kids how to ride a scooter or are looking for ones that your skilled riders can learn some new tricks on, these scooters for kids will make getting from one destination to the other a little more fun!

LaScoota 2-in-1

$52.99

Adding a couple extra fun and exciting components, the LaScoota 2-in-1 is not only a great option for growing kids but it also has wheels with multi-colored LED lights! The wheels will light up in different twinkling colors so kids can show off their skills in style.

Razor A3

$69.99

This classic scooter is a go-to for skilled riders! The A3 Scooter is made with larger wheels and a wheelie bar so kids can go the extra mile and try out some tricks if they want. This scooter is also foldable, making it easy to store and put away when you aren’t using it.

YBIKE GLX PRO Deluxe Scooter

$88.99

If you’re older kids are looking for a quality 3-wheeled scooter, then look no further than the YBIKE GLX Pro Scooter. Recommended for kids ages 5 and up, this scooter is adjustable and is made with larger 125mm front wheels to make your kids ride a little smoother.

Micro Kickboard – Mini Deluxe

$95

For toddlers who are just getting used to being on wheels, the Mini Deluxe is the perfect pick for them! Made with a 3-wheel kick board design, the scooter will give your kids the opportunity to master balance and coordination before upgrading to a 2-wheel scooter. You also don’t have to worry about having to buy a new one for them for a few years since the Mini Deluxe has an adjustable t-bar that will grow with your kids from the ages 2-5.

Razor A5 Air

$119

The Razor A5 Air is made for everyday use while commuting and is designed to stand urban terrain, making it a great option for older NYC kids. This scooter is adjustable, foldable, and made with an extra-long so older riders can use it more comfortably.

Micro Kickboard Mini 3in1 Deluxe

$125

You always have to start somewhere when it comes to teaching your kids how to ride a scooter, and the Mini 3in1 Deluxe is the perfect starting point option. With three different stages in one scooter, kids can start off using it as a sit and scoot and work their way up the t bar!

Mongoose Expo Youth Scooter

$159.99

The Mongoose Expo Youth Scooter is made with BMX bike style handlebars and is the scooter to get if you are into trying tricks. This is the perfect scooter for kids in NYC because it is made to ride on sidewalks, the park or any other area where regular scooter wheels wouldn’t be able to give you a smooth ride.

Segway Ninebot eKickScooter Zing C10

$249.99

If you are on the hunt for a scooter that will get you around easier and quicker, try out this electric scooter! The Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C10 can go up to 10 MPH and has three different modes that riders can choose from based on their skill levels. This scooter is recommended for kids ages 8-14 and is the perfect ride to get NYC kids!