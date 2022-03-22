The 12 Best CBD Products to Try

CBD products are a rather new sleep, anxiety, and pain relief aid that many people fully support. When trying new products, start with a low dosage and find the product that matches your needs. Sometimes living life means you need a little extra help to relax and stay the best version of yourself. If you are interested in trying CBD, this varied list will help curate some of the best and safest products on the market.

However, keep in mind if you are on medication, it is best to check with a doctor before you add any CBD products to your routine and read the label for any added ingredients you may be allergic to. Full-spectrum products may have trace amounts of THC.

Looking for more self-care products? Check out 10 DIY Beauty Products to Try!

Tinctures

This product comes in the form of drops that can be taken orally. The effect is quicker if you place a few drops under the tongue. If it is mixed into a beverage or swallowed it will take longer to take effect.

Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

24.00 for 15ml

750mg CBD

Lazarus Naturals wants effective and affordable CBD products to reach a wide range of consumers. Lazarus Naturals also promotes sustainability by organically farming their hemp. This tincture is full spectrum and high potency. It induces relaxation, recovery, and wellness. The serving size varies, depending on the user. Start with 50ml if you are a first-time user. There are also flavors, such as chocolate mint, yuzu, and French vanilla mocha!

R+R Medicinals THC-Free Hemp Extract Tincture

49.99 for 30ml

1000mg CBD

R+R Medicinals wants to serve the customer, by providing high-quality CBD. They even have a 30 day guarantee if the product you chose doesn’t work for you! This THC-Free Tincture is broad spectrum, meaning there is CBD and other cannabinoids, but no THC. So you don’t have to worry about having any THC in your system. Use this tincture at least once a day to get the full effects. R+R’s original formula uses full spectrum CBD, and it is still offered in mint and unflavored. They also have great gummies available!



Plant People Drops+

89.99 for Standard Sleep

78.99 for Standard Relief

68.99 for Standard Mind + Body

Plant People believes in the healing power of plants. This company has a lot of capsules, but their tinctures are also popular. They offer three types of drops. The sleep tincture is for a restorative, deep sleep. Mind + Body brings balance and calm. Relief helps with recovery and inflammation. The drops come in starter, standard and strong concentrations, so you can pick whichever suits your needs. All are full spectrum CBD derived from hemp.

Spruce 750mg Lab Grade CBD Oil

89.99 for 30ml

Spruce delivers high potency CBD products. It is full spectrum and not mixed with many other ingredients. This product is not for beginners and it does contain trace amounts of THC. The 750mg drops is the moderate bottle, but they do offer a much higher potency. They also offer creams, sleep aids, and a few more CBD products. Plus, they are organic and vegan!

Topicals

These types of products come in many forms, such as lotions, balms, oils, and more. It is meant to be used solely for external use and not on broken skin. Then depending on the strength, amount used, and purpose, the product takes a few minutes or more to work.

Papa & Barkley CBD Releaf Balm

29.99 for 15ml

180mg CBD

Papa & Barkley’s CBD products started as a way to heal a father’s pain. Soon it was shared with the public, because the founder wanted others to find relief. Similar to athletic creams, this relief balm goes on warm and then cools. The effects promise to be long-lasting. This full spectrum CBD product has even won an award for Best CBD balm for targeted muscle relief! However, it can help with everyday discomfort, joint pain and even menstrual cramps.

Lord Jones Royal Oil

95.00 for 30ml

1000mg CBD



Lord Jones wants to normalize the use of cannabis by providing some of the most luxury CBD products around. Plus, they believe you deserve to put your well being first! The Royal Oil they offer is meant to moisturize your skin deeply. It is only made of two ingredients, broad spectrum CBD from hemp and grape seed oil. This product promises to bring back your glow in the height of comfort. Another product from Lord Jones that brings cool moisture is their High CBD Formula Body Lotion (grapefruit fragrance).

cbdMD Everyday Oil

89.99 for 1.9oz

1500mg CBD



cbdMD wants everyone to be aware of the amazing benefits of CBD and they want everyone to have access to superior, THC-free products. Everyday Oil by cbdMD is made to moisturize dry or oily skin close to perfection. Along with broad spectrum CBD there is jojoba, rosehip, and apricot kernel oil, so you know it smells amazing. It can be used in the morning or at night, because it won’t leave any shiny residue.

Joy Organics Organic CBD Salve

54.95 for 30ml

500mg CBD

The founder of Joy Organics struggled finding products that worked and didn’t want others to go through the same period of trial and error. This organic CBD salve is a popular product that helps soothe dry skin and rejuvenate joints. This product is broad spectrum and is mixed with beeswax and essential oils. If you need an on-the-go option, Joy Organics also makes an CBD salve stick that you can take with you. They are also cruelty-free and they offer a 90 day guarantee!

Empower BodyCare CBD Infused Lotion

30.00 for 50ml

175mg CBD

Empower BodyCare wants consumers to have an alternative to normal medications, specifically plant-based, sustainable products that actually help you! This CBD infused lotion is meant to soothe discomfort. Just apply to the affected areas. The lotion comes in four scents; lemon verbena, peppermint juniper, cedarwood bergamot and lavender bergamot. If you don’t like the feel of lotion, try their CBD infused topical oil. All of Empower’s products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Revival Organics Instant Groove Pain Healing Salve

49.50 for 100ml

If you are someone who suffers from Arthritis or any kind of muscle pain, this healing salve is the perfect product for you!Made with CBD, White Sage, Menthol, Camphor and Wintergreen, the Instant Groove will give you the long lasting relief you need.

Edibles

The only edibles on this list are gummies, because it can be one of the best places to start. Each gummy has a purpose, they are not for recreation. Edibles, since they are swallowed, take about a half-hour to take effect.

CBDfx CBD Gummies with Turmeric & Spirulina

54.99 for 60 gummies

1500mg CBD

CBDfx is a privately owned, all-organic company who believes in high quality ingredients for their consumers. CBDfx offers an array of products, such as edibles in the form of cookies and capsules. Yet, their gummies with turmeric and spirulina promote antioxidants and anti-inflammation. The CBD itself is broad spectrum so consumers feel the effects of the other cannabinoids from the plant. Take one or two a day to feel at your best. Plus, they are vegan!

Medterra CBD Keep Calm Gummies

39.99 for 30 gummies

750mg CBD

Medterra believes in following the strict guidelines surrounding hemp extraction and delivering quality at an affordable price. This company offers a variety of products as well, like CBD topicals and CBD chews for pets. However, their Keep Calm gummies help create a natural state of calm that doesn’t make a consumer drowsy. They are CBD only, so there are no other compounds or effects. If you need to calm down in the middle of the day, it is a good idea to have these on hand. These gummies also come in a higher strength.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Sleep

29.99 for 30 gummies

300mg CBD

Charlotte’s Web wants everyone to reap the benefits of plant life. They don’t want to take advantage of nature so they adhere to safety, quality and consistency standards. These gummies have been combined with 3mg of melatonin for the ultimate sleep! Just take two gummies, a half hour before bedtime, to improve your sleep cycle. It is a full-spectrum product and they come in two larger sizes.