The Surprising Reason Teens Are Stealing Nike Backpack Zipper Pulls

Yet another strange trend emerges from today’s youth. Teens are known for making impulsive decisions and being rebellious, and the newest trend does both. This time, it concerns stealing Nike backpack zippers. Specifically, zipper pulls from “Nike Elite Backpacks”.

Recently, young people have been stealing the pulls right off of Nike backpack zippers in stores. They have also been snatching them right off the backpacks of classmates at school.

The numbers are increasing and like so many disturbing trends, the app “TikTok” may be helping foster this latest trend.

Nike Backpack Zipper Pulls Trend

The trend is being referred to as the “Nike Elite Zipper Trend.” It involves collecting and stealing the zipper pulls from the popular, “Nike Elite” backpack as a status symbol. While it remains unknown how this trend started, it is gaining popularity among school students.

The Nike Elite BackPack is a backpack that is available for purchase online and the price seems to range from 80-90 dollars. However, the zipper pulls are a hot commodity amongst teens as they are stealing them to either sell or put on their own backpacks.

TikTok is currently flooded with hundreds of videos of students showing off zippers that they have stolen from other students. Once stolen, the Nike Elite Zipper pulls are being used as an accessory charm for students to put on their own backpacks as some symbol of “coolness”.

A TikTok account named, “dirtbike_lud” posted a video showing off their collection of zippers with the audio and text reading, “Day 2 of snatching peoples Nike Elite zippers.” This Tiktok foreshadows the creator will be creating some sort of streak by stealing more daily.

This particular video has over 66,000 likes and over 1 million views. Many other Tiktoks demonstrate just how easy it is to take the zipper pulls off this backpack by unlooping them in seconds. Additionally, students even seem to be selling the zipper pulls to other students for money.

The trend goes beyond the school hallways and has even hit the physical stores. Teens have been “browsing” backpacks in stores and shoplifting the zipper pulls. TikTok user, “sammvovk” posted a video stating, “Y’all taking this trend way too serious” and then proceeded to film several Nike Elite Backpacks on store shelves all de-zippered. This TikTok has over 75,000 likes and over 798,000 views.

TikTok users have also been posting tutorials on how to secure the zipper pulls to your bookbag to ensure that no one can take them off. The tutorials demonstrate students braiding, nail gluing, and doubling knotting the zipper pulls on their bags in fear of them getting stolen.

Check Out These Viral TikToks Depicting the Nike Zipper Trend

This TikTok from user “domincano.25” depicts dozens of Nike Elite Zippers on a backpack being shown off.

This TikTok depicts “dirtbike_lud”‘s second-day update of their daily “snatching” of the zipper pulls attached to their backpack.

This TikTok shows an employee from the retail chain “Foot Locker” protecting their backpack with the caption, “How this elite zipper trend got us acting.”

Lookout for Zipper Thieves

While this trend may have you scratching your head wondering why this is happening, it should also alert you to check to make sure your kid is not participating. If you notice your teen has a collection of zipper pulls accumulating on their backpack, they may be stealing them from other students or even buying them from others. Some schools have sent out announcements and emails warning of this trend. TikTok is overflowing with fun trends for teens, however, this trend poses a serious threat and is deemed as stealing.

