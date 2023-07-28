Summer Toys to Keep the Summer Fun Going

It’s the dog days of summer and as families savor every second of the season, we found some terrific toys to add to the summer fun and provide endless entertainment. Here are our favorite seasonal toy picks!

The new Hungry Hungry Hippos SPLASH game is a spin on the classic Hungry Hungry Hippos game and now everyone’s favorite hippos spray water. Kids will love that it is tons of outdoor fun as they choose and feed a hippo to race against their friend to feed their hippo the fastest.

Parents will love that kids use their coordination skills by trying two skill settings and tossing the “snacks” into their hippo’s mouth while it spins and sprays water for extra fun.

Everyone will love that when the game is done they can even use Hungry Hungry Hippos SPLASH as a summer fun sprinkler. $14.99

American Girl x Jeni’s Ice Creams Full of Flavor Ice Cream Truck is an ice cream truckload of sweet summer fun. Kids will love all the little pints of ice cream that they can use and that the ice cream scoopers can even fit an AG doll’s hand.

They will also love setting up the shop with ice cream display names and putting their favorite pints in place for the dolls to shop their favorite flavors.

Everyone will love all the sweet details like a scooping station, storage freezer, pretend cones and ice cream pints, utensils, and a pretend phone with card reader.

Parents will love that it provides tons of pretend play time with an ice cream truck that is so real with wheels that roll and turn, working LED headlights, and a radio that plays two melodies.

Other American Girl x Jeni’s Ice Cream items that add to the sweet fun are a Splendid Waffle Cone Set, a Full of Flavor Table, a Keep It Cool Ice Cream Tote, and more. Starting at $25

Little Tikes Big Adventures toys let kids explore the world just outside or wherever their summer journeys take them. Kids will love the whole collection, including a Metal Detector Mining Truck, Safari SUV, Space Rover and Submarine.

They will also love the fun features like that the Submarine detaches to reveal an underwater viewer, sifting net and even a water suction and sprayer for water play and summer fun.

Parents will love that these toy vehicles combine play, fun and learning with detachable real, working STEM tools for a four-in-one outdoor adventure. $24.99

L.O.L. Surprise! Sunshine Makeover Dolls and OMGs are perfect for unboxing under the summer sun with their color-changing Sunshine Makeover magic. Kids will love taking the dolls outside to play during any time of day, discovering color transformations to the dolls’ hair and fashion.

Parents will love that the new dolls encourage kids to get outside and see how their dolls transform in the daylight, and it is a great addition to any child’s summer travel bag. $9.97

The NERF Super Soaker- Soaker Blast Slider is an interactive 16 foot water slide that is a summer dream come true. Kids will love taking turns sliding on the slide or soaking their friends with the built-in water blaster!

Kids will love starting at the top and letting the water jets whisk them away into the padded splash zone. Plus, they can grab the attached blaster and soak their friends while they slide. $29.99

Crayola Paint Your Own Bean Bag Toss is an all-new corn hole set that provides endless active and artistic fun. Kids will love creating this first fully customizable corn hole set with Crayola tempera paints in any summer theme they choose.

Parents will love that washable paints easily wipe clean with a wet towel or cloth and everyone will love that they can paint the boards to make a masterpiece again and again with no staining on hands or furniture. $29.97

Splash Beach is the very first water table from Little Tikes that lays flat. Parents will love that they simply fill up the fold-out water table and seat kids inside and kids will love to explore hours of water play fun.

Parents will also love that it is perfect for outdoor fun on-the-go, just bend at the center and close for easy transit or to leave outside and keep clean of dirt and grime. $74.99

The Snoopy Sno-Cone Machine is sure to provide a summer sugar rush in the sweetest way. This new and improved retro toy is sure to please the taste buds of kids of all ages and the do-it-yourself experience makes it extra cool on a hot summer day.

Kids will love making their own delicious so cool sno-cones and parents will love making summer treats together. $36.95