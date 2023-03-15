A Success for The New York Family Annual Camp Fairs & Family Fun Day

The New York Family annual Camp Fairs & Family Fun Day events were held from January 21st through March 5th and were a resounding success! Over 5,000 were in attendance, with over 150 camps, schools and programs available on-site across the city in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Long Island and Westchester. Parents spoke with program and camp directors to get the best information for this upcoming Summer season and find the best camp for their kids.

“Another amazing turnout at the Long Island Camp Fair! Thanks New York Family for putting together such a successful event. We interacted with so many great families and even ran out of applications for a few of our camp locations! Looking forward to attending next year. We may have to bring our own printer, LOL.”

Chris Griffin – Director – Future Stars Summer Camps

Children enjoy fun activities such as face painting, bouncy house, slime making, and raffles and take free classes in Ballet, STEAM, Robotics and Karate. Thank you to all of our Camps, Schools, Programs and vendors that joined us and to everyone that attended.

Total (5 fairs) Overall # of Camp Fair attendees – Over 5,000 attendees

Camps/Schools/Programs – 176

Sponsors – Legoland, Urban Air Brooklyn, WildPlay Jones Beach, Hofstra University Youth Academy

Venues below –

2/21 Westchester Family Fun Day & Camp Fair – Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club

2/28 Queens Family Fun Day & Camp Fair – Culture Lab LIC

2/4 New York Family Fund Day & Camp Fair – Congregation Rodeph Sholom

3/4 Brooklyn Family Fun Day & Camp Fair – Brooklyn Central Library

3/5 Long Island Camp Fair & Activity Expo – Cradle of Aviation Museum, Garden City LI

Psst…10 Tips on How to Begin the Camp Search