Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family | What to do in New York with Kids
Menu Close
Sleep Away Camps

Visit New York Family’s Camp Fairs on the UES & UWS: Feb 29-March 1

Posted on By

new york family's camp fairs: canoe on water

New York Family’s Camp Fairs

Beat the summer juggle and start planning your child’s summer at New York Family’s Camp Fairs in partnership with the American Camp Association of NY & NJ. The fairs will help you learn about the various camps offered in New York City and neighboring states. Meet and speak with the camp directors and narrow down your list of potential camps so you can find the right fit for your child.

Upcoming Camp Fairs: 
February 29th – St. Jean Baptiste High School, Upper East Side, 12 – 3 pm

March 1st – Congregation Rodeph Sholom, Upper West Side, 12 – 3 pm,

Spaces are limited, so we recommend RSVP-ing in advance to save your spot.

 

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family February 2020

>