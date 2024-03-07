Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families in NYC 2024

Getty Images

Are you looking for kids-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? There are many activities and events happening around NYC that are great to bring your kids to.

Whether you are looking to get creative and make some shamrocks or are looking to dance along to some Irish music with the family, there are activities happening for everyone to enjoy.

Manhattan

Crafty Afternoons: Paper Plate Shamrock Hats

Columbus Library, 742 10th Avenue, Upper West Side
Thursday, March 7, 3 – 4 pm
Ages 3-13
Free

Make a paper plate Shamrock hats to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. 

Leprechaun Hunt Party-Diorama Leprechaun Trap

The Craft Studio, 176 Duane St., Tribeca
Saturday, March 9, 10 am
All ages
$50

Craft your own green leprechaun scene and lure him in with rainbows and gold and maybe you will find your own treasure!

Monday Creations: Craft Stick Leprechaun Hats

Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd., Harlem
Monday, March 11, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 7-9
Free

Have some fun with crafts and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! Join the Library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to exploring the world of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), arts & crafts and everything in between! 

NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade begins at 5th Avenue at 44th Street, Midtown
Saturday, March 16, 11 am
All ages
Free

The New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. Approximately 150,000 people march in the parade which draws about 2 million spectators.

STEAM Lounge: St. Patrick’s Day Green Slime

Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd., Harlem
Saturday, March 16, 2 – 3 pm
Ages 6-12
Free

St. Patrick’s day is here and it’s time for slime! Join the library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to exploring the world of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math). 

Bronx

26th Annual Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade begins at East Tremont at Lafayette Avenue, Eastchester Bay
Sunday, March 10, 12 pm
All ages
Free

Be there for this annual event celebrating Irish heritage and culture.

St. Patrick’s Day Craft

Baychester Library, 2049 Asch Loop, Coop City
Wednesday, March 13, 3:30 – 4:15 pm
Ags 5-12
Free

In honor of Irish-American Heritage month and St. Patrick’s Day, children will make and take home their own miniature pot of gold with a rainbow!

Brooklyn

Leprechaun Hunt Party-Diorama Leprechaun Trap

The Craft Studio, 295 Atlantic Ave,. Brooklyn Heights
Saturday, March 9, 10 – 11 am
All ages
$50

Craft your own green leprechaun scene and lure him in with rainbows and gold and maybe you will find your own treasure.

49th Annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade

Parde runs across Prospect Park Southwest
Saturday, March 17, 12:30 pm
All ages
Free

See bagpipers, marching bands, Irish dancing, youth groups, community leaders, antique cars, and more march in the oldest St. Patrick’s Parade in Brooklyn.

29th Annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade begins at Marine Avenue/3rd Ave
Sunday, March 24, 1 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate St. Patrick and Irish heritage at this parade featuring bagpipers, floats, marching bands, community leaders, Irish dancing, and more. 

Queens

40 Shades of Green: New York’s St. Patrick’s Day Gathering

New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave., Long Island City
Saturday, March 16, 3 – 9 pm
All ages
$35

This remarkable cavalcade of local and international performers and personalities runs a continuous six hours as the NY Irish Center happily assumes the mantle of official hub of St. Patrick’s Day cultural activity. Stop by any time for 6 hours of continuous music, dance, and joyous mingling.

Bayside 6th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade begins at 35th Ave and Bell Blvd., Bayside 
Saturday, April 6, 1 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate the day at this annual parade featuring first responders and community members. 

Staten Island

Lucky O’ Slime

Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, 2550 Victory Blvd., Bull’s Head
Wednesday, March 13, 4 – 4:45 pm
Ages 10-17
Free

Come make your own batch of Lucky O’ Slime! 

Forest Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sunday, March 17, 12 – 3 pm
The parade begins at Hart Boulevard and will proceed along Forest Avenue to Broadway
All ages
Free

The Forest Avenue BID encourages all members of the community to join in embracing this revamped tradition and celebrating the diversity that makes Staten Island such a special place to live, work, and visit.

St. Patrick’s Day Folklore Nature Crafts

Allison Pond Park, Prospect and Brentwood Avenues, Silver Lake
Sunday, March 17, 1 – 2 pm
All ages
Free

Explore nature with the Park Rangers as they tell Irish folklore. While walking on the trails learn how to make fairy homes out of natural materials. 

Rockland/Bergen

Bergen County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sunday, March 10, 2 – 4 pm
Parade begins on Washington Ave., Bergenfield
All ages
Free

Celebrate Irish heritage and pride with a day filled with joy, culture, and community spirit! 

Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade begins at 401 N Middletown Road, Pearl River
Sunday, March 17, 1:30 pm
All ages
Free

Enjoy traditional Irish music, food and festivities at this annual parade.

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

