St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families in NYC 2024

St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families 2023

Are you looking for kids-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? There are many activities and events happening around NYC that are great to bring your kids to.

Whether you are looking to get creative and make some shamrocks or are looking to dance along to some Irish music with the family, there are activities happening for everyone to enjoy.

Psst… Here are Women’s History Month Events for Families in NYC and Nearby!

Manhattan

Columbus Library, 742 10th Avenue, Upper West Side

Thursday, March 7, 3 – 4 pm

Ages 3-13

Free

Make a paper plate Shamrock hats to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The Craft Studio, 176 Duane St., Tribeca

Saturday, March 9, 10 am

All ages

$50

Craft your own green leprechaun scene and lure him in with rainbows and gold and maybe you will find your own treasure!

Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd., Harlem

Monday, March 11, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 7-9

Free

Have some fun with crafts and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! Join the Library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to exploring the world of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), arts & crafts and everything in between!

Parade begins at 5th Avenue at 44th Street, Midtown

Saturday, March 16, 11 am

All ages

Free

The New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. Approximately 150,000 people march in the parade which draws about 2 million spectators.

Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd., Harlem

Saturday, March 16, 2 – 3 pm

Ages 6-12

Free

St. Patrick’s day is here and it’s time for slime! Join the library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to exploring the world of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math).

Bronx

Parade begins at East Tremont at Lafayette Avenue, Eastchester Bay

Sunday, March 10, 12 pm

All ages

Free

Be there for this annual event celebrating Irish heritage and culture.

Baychester Library, 2049 Asch Loop, Coop City

Wednesday, March 13, 3:30 – 4:15 pm

Ags 5-12

Free

In honor of Irish-American Heritage month and St. Patrick’s Day, children will make and take home their own miniature pot of gold with a rainbow!

Brooklyn

The Craft Studio, 295 Atlantic Ave,. Brooklyn Heights

Saturday, March 9, 10 – 11 am

All ages

$50

Craft your own green leprechaun scene and lure him in with rainbows and gold and maybe you will find your own treasure.

Parde runs across Prospect Park Southwest

Saturday, March 17, 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

See bagpipers, marching bands, Irish dancing, youth groups, community leaders, antique cars, and more march in the oldest St. Patrick’s Parade in Brooklyn.

The parade begins at Marine Avenue/3rd Ave

Sunday, March 24, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate St. Patrick and Irish heritage at this parade featuring bagpipers, floats, marching bands, community leaders, Irish dancing, and more.

Queens

New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

Saturday, March 16, 3 – 9 pm

All ages

$35

This remarkable cavalcade of local and international performers and personalities runs a continuous six hours as the NY Irish Center happily assumes the mantle of official hub of St. Patrick’s Day cultural activity. Stop by any time for 6 hours of continuous music, dance, and joyous mingling.

Parade begins at 35th Ave and Bell Blvd., Bayside

Saturday, April 6, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the day at this annual parade featuring first responders and community members.

Staten Island

Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, 2550 Victory Blvd., Bull’s Head

Wednesday, March 13, 4 – 4:45 pm

Ages 10-17

Free

Come make your own batch of Lucky O’ Slime!

Sunday, March 17, 12 – 3 pm

The parade begins at Hart Boulevard and will proceed along Forest Avenue to Broadway

All ages

Free

The Forest Avenue BID encourages all members of the community to join in embracing this revamped tradition and celebrating the diversity that makes Staten Island such a special place to live, work, and visit.

St. Patrick’s Day Folklore Nature Crafts

Allison Pond Park, Prospect and Brentwood Avenues, Silver Lake

Sunday, March 17, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Explore nature with the Park Rangers as they tell Irish folklore. While walking on the trails learn how to make fairy homes out of natural materials.

Rockland/Bergen

Sunday, March 10, 2 – 4 pm

Parade begins on Washington Ave., Bergenfield

All ages

Free

Celebrate Irish heritage and pride with a day filled with joy, culture, and community spirit!

Parade begins at 401 N Middletown Road, Pearl River

Sunday, March 17, 1:30 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy traditional Irish music, food and festivities at this annual parade.