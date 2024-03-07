St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families in NYC 2024

St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families 2023
Are you looking for kids-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? There are many activities and events happening around NYC that are great to bring your kids to.
Whether you are looking to get creative and make some shamrocks or are looking to dance along to some Irish music with the family, there are activities happening for everyone to enjoy.
Manhattan
Crafty Afternoons: Paper Plate Shamrock Hats
Columbus Library, 742 10th Avenue, Upper West Side
Thursday, March 7, 3 – 4 pm
Ages 3-13
Free
Make a paper plate Shamrock hats to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Leprechaun Hunt Party-Diorama Leprechaun Trap
The Craft Studio, 176 Duane St., Tribeca
Saturday, March 9, 10 am
All ages
$50
Craft your own green leprechaun scene and lure him in with rainbows and gold and maybe you will find your own treasure!
Monday Creations: Craft Stick Leprechaun Hats
Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd., Harlem
Monday, March 11, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 7-9
Free
Have some fun with crafts and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! Join the Library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to exploring the world of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), arts & crafts and everything in between!
NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at 5th Avenue at 44th Street, Midtown
Saturday, March 16, 11 am
All ages
Free
The New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. Approximately 150,000 people march in the parade which draws about 2 million spectators.
STEAM Lounge: St. Patrick’s Day Green Slime
Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd., Harlem
Saturday, March 16, 2 – 3 pm
Ages 6-12
Free
St. Patrick’s day is here and it’s time for slime! Join the library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to exploring the world of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math).
Bronx
26th Annual Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at East Tremont at Lafayette Avenue, Eastchester Bay
Sunday, March 10, 12 pm
All ages
Free
Be there for this annual event celebrating Irish heritage and culture.
St. Patrick’s Day Craft
Baychester Library, 2049 Asch Loop, Coop City
Wednesday, March 13, 3:30 – 4:15 pm
Ags 5-12
Free
In honor of Irish-American Heritage month and St. Patrick’s Day, children will make and take home their own miniature pot of gold with a rainbow!
Brooklyn
Leprechaun Hunt Party-Diorama Leprechaun Trap
The Craft Studio, 295 Atlantic Ave,. Brooklyn Heights
Saturday, March 9, 10 – 11 am
All ages
$50
Craft your own green leprechaun scene and lure him in with rainbows and gold and maybe you will find your own treasure.
49th Annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade
Parde runs across Prospect Park Southwest
Saturday, March 17, 12:30 pm
All ages
Free
See bagpipers, marching bands, Irish dancing, youth groups, community leaders, antique cars, and more march in the oldest St. Patrick’s Parade in Brooklyn.
29th Annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The parade begins at Marine Avenue/3rd Ave
Sunday, March 24, 1 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate St. Patrick and Irish heritage at this parade featuring bagpipers, floats, marching bands, community leaders, Irish dancing, and more.
Queens
40 Shades of Green: New York’s St. Patrick’s Day Gathering
New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave., Long Island City
Saturday, March 16, 3 – 9 pm
All ages
$35
This remarkable cavalcade of local and international performers and personalities runs a continuous six hours as the NY Irish Center happily assumes the mantle of official hub of St. Patrick’s Day cultural activity. Stop by any time for 6 hours of continuous music, dance, and joyous mingling.
Bayside 6th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at 35th Ave and Bell Blvd., Bayside
Saturday, April 6, 1 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the day at this annual parade featuring first responders and community members.
Staten Island
Lucky O’ Slime
Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, 2550 Victory Blvd., Bull’s Head
Wednesday, March 13, 4 – 4:45 pm
Ages 10-17
Free
Come make your own batch of Lucky O’ Slime!
Forest Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Sunday, March 17, 12 – 3 pm
The parade begins at Hart Boulevard and will proceed along Forest Avenue to Broadway
All ages
Free
The Forest Avenue BID encourages all members of the community to join in embracing this revamped tradition and celebrating the diversity that makes Staten Island such a special place to live, work, and visit.
St. Patrick’s Day Folklore Nature Crafts
Allison Pond Park, Prospect and Brentwood Avenues, Silver Lake
Sunday, March 17, 1 – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Explore nature with the Park Rangers as they tell Irish folklore. While walking on the trails learn how to make fairy homes out of natural materials.
Rockland/Bergen
Bergen County St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Sunday, March 10, 2 – 4 pm
Parade begins on Washington Ave., Bergenfield
All ages
Free
Celebrate Irish heritage and pride with a day filled with joy, culture, and community spirit!
Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Parade begins at 401 N Middletown Road, Pearl River
Sunday, March 17, 1:30 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy traditional Irish music, food and festivities at this annual parade.