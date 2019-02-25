St. Patrick’s Day—Double Your Luck With 8 Events Instead Of 4!

2019 Luck Of The Irish 3.17 (5K) New York

If your family is not one for waking up early or good at staying in one place, slip on your running shoes for the Luck of the Irish 5K! The Luck of the Irish 5K is a Virtual Run by Moon Joggers which begins the minute you step out the door and start running! As a virtual run, each contestant is in charge of their own time, route, and with the price of the ticket, each runner will receive a bib, medal, and a small donation to the National Hemophilia Foundation. This St. Patrick’s Day don’t just celebrate this Irish American holiday with parties and parades, give back to your family and others with the Luck of the Irish 5K virtual run! virtualrunbymoonjoggers.com