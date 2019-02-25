St. Patrick’s Day—Double Your Luck With 8 Events Instead Of 4!
In a city where there is an abundance of Irish-American History, there seems to be no shortage of St. Patrick’s Day events. However, with so many choices, how do you know which to choose? This March, we did it for you, picking 8 events that your family will love! From decorating shamrock cookies with your child to dancing an Irish jig to Gaelic music, this St. Patty’s Day take your pick of parades, parties, workshops, and double your luck with 8 events instead of four!
8 St. Patrick’s Day Events For Your Family:
-
St. Patrick's Day Parade
One of New York’s greatest longstanding traditions, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is sure to leave your family wondering what pinched them! With hundreds of thousands of marchers, bands, and bagpipes, the parade procession will begin on 44th Street and travel up 5th Avenue past St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Head out early Sunday, March 17 with your green sweaters, shamrocks, and lucky rabbit feet to stake your claim to your plot of parade real estate this St. Patrick’s Day. 11 a.m., March 17. 5th Avenue and 44th Street – 79th Street, New York NY, st.patricksdayparadenyc.com
-
Brooklyn St. Patrick's Day Parade
If you don’t feel like making the trek out to midtown early on Sunday morning, perhaps Brooklyn’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the one for your family? Wake up a little later and head to Prospect Park in Brooklyn for the parade. Starting at 1 p.m. on March 17, grab the kids, a bag of green pearl necklaces, and stake your claim to parade real estate! 1 p.m, March 17. Prospect Park West between 15th and 19th Street, Brooklyn NY, brooklynst.patricksdayparade.com
-
2019 Luck Of The Irish 3.17 (5K) New York
If your family is not one for waking up early or good at staying in one place, slip on your running shoes for the Luck of the Irish 5K! The Luck of the Irish 5K is a Virtual Run by Moon Joggers which begins the minute you step out the door and start running! As a virtual run, each contestant is in charge of their own time, route, and with the price of the ticket, each runner will receive a bib, medal, and a small donation to the National Hemophilia Foundation. This St. Patrick’s Day don’t just celebrate this Irish American holiday with parties and parades, give back to your family and others with the Luck of the Irish 5K virtual run! virtualrunbymoonjoggers.com
-
St. Patrick's Day Cookie Decorating
Running isn’t always a breeze and may not be your first choice when deciding the family’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. If that’s the case tie your apron not your laces and head out to the Flat Iron District where New York Cake Academy is throwing its St. Patrick’s Day Cookie Decorating Workshop. Here, play with fondant, wield icing, and master the art of sprinkling cookies this holiday. New York Cake Academy will teach you all their tips and tricks to decorating the perfect shamrock or rainbow treat! 5-7 p.m., March 14. 118 W 22nd St. Btwn 6th & 7th Avenues, New York NY, nycakeacademy.com
-
St. Patrick's Day Breakfast and Cookie Decorating
If you happen to be below 14th Street, satisfy your cookie decorating urges with The Craft Studio’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast and Cookie Decorating workshop! Be ready to get your hands messy, ice some four-leaf clovers, and maybe even get lucky enough to find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Celebrate with sweets and a light breakfast with family this St. Patrick’s Day! 9-10 a.m, March 16. 174 Duane Street, New York NY, 212- 831 6626, thecraftstudio.com
-
Irish Arts Center Open House
Celebrate the luck of the Irish with the Irish this St. Patty’s Day! At the Irish Arts Center (IAC) 20th Annual Open House your family can get lost in the Gaelic customs. There will be Soda Bread demonstrations, live dancing, music, and much more. Bring the whole family out to IAC to learn about the culture that people all across the world celebrate on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. 12 p.m., March 10. 553 W 53rd Street, New York NY, iac.com
-
Sober St. Patrick's Day NYC 2019 Party
Want a party you can bring the kids to? We got you covered. Sober St. Patrick’s Day’s 8th Annual Party is perfect for families of all ages! With musicians, performers, supper, and snacks, the whole family is bound to have a blast clapping and supping along to Irish folk tunes. 4-7 p.m, March 16. 268 Mulberry St. New York NY, soberst.patricksdayparty.com
-
St. Pat's For All
St. Patrick’s Day should be a day celebrated by all and at St. Pat’s For All Parade in Queens, that’s exactly what’s done! Watch as floats pass by and bands march on spreading the luck of the Irish with every block. Surround yourself with those you love this holiday at St. Pat’s For All! 12 p.m, March 3. 43 St. & Skillman Ave to 58 St. & Woodside Avenue, Queens, NY, st.patsforall.org