Sponsored Scoop: Corbin’s Crusaders Day Camp for Boys and Girls ages 3-14

Corbin’s Crusaders Day Camp – Character through sports and adventure!

Experience a summer alive with incredible sports instruction, weekly tournaments, adventure activities and more at Corbin’s Crusaders Day Camp. Located on 38-acres in Greenwich, CT. Catering to campers’ diverse interests, we offer exceptional sports instruction by experienced adult coaches in team sports, tennis and daily swim lessons. Our adventure program includes hiking, waterslides, skateboarding, and archery. Campers create lifelong friendships, gain self-confidence and more!

We have door-to-door transportation from Manhattan, nutritious meals and flexible schedules. Join us for one week or the entire summer. Check out our videos: https://corbinscrusadersdaycamp.com/videos/.

March Madness Discount – enroll before March 31st and save $50 a week! Click here to enroll: https://corbinscrusadersdaycamp.com/register/

(203) 632-9763

[email protected]

https://corbinscrusadersdaycamp.com/

471 North Street Greenwich, CT 06830