Sponsored: NYC Ninja Opens for Fall-Winter Semester

NYC Ninja Opens for Fall-Winter Semester

More than ever with blended learning and lots of screen time, it’s important to get our kiddos movin’ and groovin’! Luckily, we’ve got the scoop on the soon-to-be hotspot for NYC kids to get their exercise in, all while having fun, overcoming mental and physical challenges, and forming new friendships. New York City Ninja Academy, the only dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility in NYC, opens on November 1 at 625 West 55th Street, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Sign up your little ones, ages 5 to 14, for these after-school and weekend classes during the Fall-Winter Semester. Classes are broken down by age group so that your kids can be around others their age. Lessons are taught by certified ninja coaches, some of whom have been featured on the oh-so-popular show, American Ninja Warrior. Your tiny ninjas will develop strength, agility, balance, and flexibility as they take on new and challenging obstacles. Private and small group sessions are also available to take training to the next level!

While we’re all for physical exercise, our favorite part about Ninja Academy is the confidence that it instills. As they conquer each obstacle, gain new skills, and hit the buzzer at the end of the course, they’ll develop confidence that will translate well beyond the obstacle course. And did we mention that Ninja Academy hosts fun birthday parties? We’re obsessed with these unique, obstacle-course structured parties.

And we know how careful we have to be these days because of the pandemic, so you can be assured that Nina Academy is committed to following strict COVID-19 prevention protocols to keep your little ones safe during the upcoming Fall-Winter Semester. Between capacity limits, sanitizing, temperature checks at entrance, HEPA filters for clean air circulation, and more, Ninja Academy’s got you and your family covered.

