20 Soccer Programs in New York City for Your Little Kickers

Manhattan Kickers Soccer

Since 1975, this intramural soccer league has been offering recreational and travel programs for city kids. Whether your kid is competitive or just wants to have fun on the field, Manhattan Kickers has a place for them! With fun, friendly scrimmages and competitive tryouts, players can choose how much time they want to commit to perfecting their soccer skills. But, whether they decide to tryout for the travel team or play at home with the recreational league, your young athlete will train with the city’s top coaches and instructors at Manhattan Kickers!

Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn

Learn More: manhattankickers.org