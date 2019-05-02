20 Soccer Programs in New York City for Your Little Kickers
Picking a soccer program that fits your family can be hard. With summer just around the corner, there are so many to choose from! Here are our favorites!
Clubs! Leagues! Camps! Oh my! Whether you call it football or soccer, New York has countless outdoor spaces to kick that classic checkered ball around and with summer fast approaching, we’re rounding up some of the best soccer programs for kids in NYC.
Asphalt Green
With soccer classes, camps, as well as recreational and competitive teams, Asphalt Green is a non-profit organization dedicated to sharing the changing power of fitness through youth programs. So, whether your kids want to kick a soccer ball around for fun or play at a national competitive level, Asphalt Green has a program for them.
Neighborhood: Upper East Side, Manhattan
Learn More: asphaltgreen.org
American Youth Soccer Organization Region 473
With camps running from now through August and a competitive soccer academy starting in September, Brooklyn AYSO Region 473 creates players that prize playing well over making goals. Aware that all kids have different skills, coaches strive to make soccer fun for everyone. Focused on developing soccer skills and fostering team spirit, Brooklyn AYSO Region 473 is a great experience for kids of all ages at any level!
Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn
Learn More: brooklynayso.org
Chelsea Piers
Chelsea Piers offers a wide variety of sports programs, from seasonal camps to sports leagues! However, with both competitive and recreational soccer activities, your young athlete is bound to find his or her place on the soccer field. Whether they want to learn the basics of the game or up their skill level, Chelsea Piers has the program for them! With supportive coaches and skillbuilding drills, your child will come home not only knowing how to kick a soccer ball but, come home loving it too!
Neighborhood: Chelsea, Manhattan
Learn More: chelseapiers.com
Downtown Soccer League
For anyone with a passion for the game, the Downtown Soccer League (DSL) is a neighborhood league that prizes sportsmanship over winning in all of their programs. For kids ages 5 – 18, DSL is a recreational environment that teaches soccer skills to Lower Manhattan kids. With games and drills, DSL focuses on building team spirit within their community. With their season starting in the fall, DSL opens league registration from May through June for anyone with a passion for the game!
Neighborhood: SoHo, Manhattan
Learn More: downtownsoccer.org
Downtown United Soccer Club
A non-profit organization that strives to educate, train and instill passion for the game, Downtown United Soccer Club (DUSC) offers a variety of programs for kids of all ages. With classes, clinics, recreational teams, an academy, and camps for athletes of all ages, DUSC prizes perseverance overall, training athletes in the basics and then the technique of the game. With locations all throughout the city, DUSC teaches that success is hard work and makes it possible for any child who has a desire to work hard to have a place on the field!
Neighborhood: Multiple
Learn More: dusc.net
Manhattan Kickers Soccer
Since 1975, this intramural soccer league has been offering recreational and travel programs for city kids. Whether your kid is competitive or just wants to have fun on the field, Manhattan Kickers has a place for them! With fun, friendly scrimmages and competitive tryouts, players can choose how much time they want to commit to perfecting their soccer skills. But, whether they decide to tryout for the travel team or play at home with the recreational league, your young athlete will train with the city’s top coaches and instructors at Manhattan Kickers!
Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn
Learn More: manhattankickers.org
Manhattan Soccer Club
As the largest soccer club in New York City, Manhattan Soccer Club (MSC) offers assorted training sessions and teams for preschool kids through college-age youths. Located in all 5 boroughs, MSC teaches strength, fosters healthy competition, and instills sportsmanship in its athletes. Accessible to so many and with coaches that care, MSC is there for your family and athlete to ask questions, grow, and become a better soccer player!
Neighborhood: Multiple
Learn More: manhattansc.org
Riverdale Soccer Club
For those of you with experienced soccer players in the family, Riverdale Soccer Club is holding tryouts for their fall season at the beginning of May at Van Cortlandt Park. Here, girls and boys can drill, train, and try out for one of the club’s several teams. However, if you have younger kids who have had a little less field time than the older kids, they can develop their soccer skills with Riverdale’s instructional Pee Wee Program!
Neighborhood: Riverdale, Bronx
Learn More: riverdalesoccerclub.org
Soccer Kids NYC
Using engaging drills and excited coaches, Soccer Kids NYC has been voted “The Best Soccer Program for Kids” for the past 3 years and teaches kids to love soccer by teaching them the basics. With each drill and scrimmage, coaches engage kids with coaching techniques that individualize learning. Limiting classes to 4 players at a time, coaches focus on their athletes getting the concept of the game.
Neighborhood: Middle Village, Queens
Learn More: soccerkidsnyc.com
Soccer R Us
Promoting teamwork and sportsmanship, Soccer R Us (SRU) builds young player’s self-esteem through encouraging coaches and a positive team experience. Whether your child is 1 year old or 14, SRU is a program for your young athlete, regardless of their skill level. Open to kids of any age or background, SRU offers seasonal and year-round instruction for kids throughout the city! With drills and warm ups, SRU provides kids with a foundation for soccer and teaches them skills to excel on the field.
Neighborhood: Prospect Park South, Brooklyn
Learn More: soccerrus.com
Sonic Soccer Academy
Sonic Soccer Academy takes a different approach to soccer! Using small weighted balls and with coaches that emphasize confidence over competition, this Brooklyn-Based Youth Soccer Academy makes sure every child gets an opportunity to play. By slowing down the game with these weighted balls, Sonic Soccer Academy slows down the game and allows kids to build their skills as well as their confidence on the soccer field!
Neighborhood: South Slope, Brooklyn
Learn More: sonicsocceracademy.org
Super Kickers
In neighborhoods all throughout Queens, Super Kickers offers soccer classes, clinics, and leagues for kids as young as 18 months old to 12 years old. Instilling the habit of exercise, togetherness, and skill, Super Kickers offers daily classes so that families with all sorts of schedules can come! A fun, athletic, and team oriented environment, Super Kickers is perfect for those just getting their head in the game!
Neighborhood: Multiple
Learn More: superkickers.com
Super Soccer Stars
With more than twenty locations, Super Stars Soccer uses positive reinforcement and individual-oriented teaching techniques that allows kids to learn at their own pace. Focused on the game and not on winning, Super Soccer Stars offers programs for kids starting at 2 years-old! Teaching technique and a love for the sport in every class, Super Soccer Stars is perfect for little athletes just starting out!
Neighborhood: Multiple
Learn More: newyork.supersoccerstars.com
West Side Soccer League
A youth-centered soccer program that promotes family and fun, West Side Soccer League is a youth-centered soccer league that provides kids throughout New York City with safe and high-quality instruction. Around since 1987, this Volunteer-run program has approximately 400 teams of boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 18 years old. With each season, the league’s players practice and compete in Riverside Park, Central Park, and on Randall’s Island. With an all-inclusive policy, West Side Soccer League offers divisions for all ages and ensures that their players with have fun on the field!
Neighborhood: Multiple
Learn More: wssl.org
Bronx Youth Soccer Club
Participating in the New York City Soccer League, Bronx Youth Soccer Club prepares its players to play against the best club teams in the North East and have fun doing it. With various leagues and skill divisions, this Bronx-based club allows athletes to train with their peers and play games against other club teams at their same level. So, whether your child is new to the game or has burned through their fair share of soccer cleats, the Bronx Youth Soccer Club has a place for your young athlete!
Learn More: bronxyouthsoccer.org
Neighborhood: Multiple
Sofive Soccer Club
Here, kids can improve their skills, develop critical decision-making skills, and become better soccer players! Whether you’re child’s wants to improve their game or just wants to have fun on the field, Sofive Soccer Club has a place for them! With leagues for boys and girls of all ages, Sofive is a soccer club that coaches players in skills and go beyond the field’s borders.
Learn More: sofive.com
Neighborhood: Cypress Hills, Brooklyn
Soccer Shots
Through caring communication and an engaging curriculum, Soccer Shots teaches players to be confident on and off the soccer field. With different developmental programs for kids 2 – 8 years-old, soccer shots teaches kids the basics. Through games and encouragement, your kids will leave with a love for the game!
Learn More: soccershots.org
Neighborhood: Multiple
American Youth Soccer Club
Aiming to enrich lives through the game of soccer, American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) provides programs for youths who want to have fun, grow, and get out and get active. Whether your child is young and just starting out or has the basics down but wants to take their game to the next level, AYSO has a place for them. However, even though AYSO is a world-class and family-friendly program, their ultimate goal is for the kids to have fun playing the game.
Neighborhood: Boerum Hill, Brooklyn
Learn More: ayso.org
Soc Roc
With classes made to meet kids where they’re at, SocRoc uses exercises and drills that allow kids to progress at their own pace! With classes, camps, and after school practices, SocRoc is flexible for families on the go. Perfect for kids up to 8 years old, get your child up and active with SocRoc soccer classes for your little one!
Neighborhood: Midtown Manhattan, Manhattan
Learn More: kidssoccerclassesmanhattan.com