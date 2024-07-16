New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
6 Sightseeing Cruises in New York City and Nearby 

It’s no secret that New York City is full of landmarks and sights to see. Even if you’ve lived in the city your whole life, there are always new ways to see things you’ve been walking by for years.

And if you’re looking for some new perspectives, a sightseeing cruise might be in your family’s future! They’re a great option for a day or evening out with the family. Younger kids can learn about the city where they’re living, and there’s even more in-depth options for seasoned locals.

Here are some of the best options for sightseeing cruises around New York City.

Circle Line

Pier 83, West 42nd St, New York, NY
Pier 16, South Seaport, New York, NY

Circle Line has been New York’s premier sightseeing cruise line since 1945, and you don’t have to be a tourist or a visitor to get in on the action. There are lots of options through Circle Line where you can take your kids to see famous city landmarks for the first time or see old spots in a new light. See the Statue of Liberty, One World Trade Center, the Empire State Building and more on the Landmarks cruise. Or, take Circle Line’s landmark cruise and do a complete loop of the island of Manhattan. 

City Experiences

Pier 15, 78 South St
Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, West 23rd St and 12th Ave, New York, NY

In addition to unbeatable dining cruises, City Experiences also offers a handful of sightseeing oriented tours. Their New York Sights & Sips Cruise offers gorgeous panoramic views of the NYC skyline as well as drinks, bites and a live DJ. When autumn leaves start to fall, check out their New York Fall Foliage Lunch Cruise. You’ll sail up the Hudson River and past the George Washington Bridge for breathtaking views of fall foliage. On this cruise, you’ll be able to enjoy seasonal fall favorites like tasty cider or pumpkin pie. 

Classic Harbor Line

Pier 62, Chelsea Piers, West 22nd St, New York, NY

On one of Classic Harbor Line’s 1920s inspired motor yachts, you and your family will be able to see iconic sights and landmarks of New York City from the Hudson River. Highlights on this cruise include Battery Park, One World Trade Center, Governor’s Island, The Statue of Liberty, Hudson Yards, Little Island and more. If you have older kids in your group who are interested in history or architecture, consider springing for one of the architecture tours. A member American Institute of Architects New York will narrate a tour highlighting the history and engineering of some of the city’s biggest architectural feats. This ride is especially good for locals looking for a more in depth tour. 

Liberty Cruise

Pier 40, Hudson River Park, 353 West St, New York, NY

Get an unbeatable view of the Statue of Liberty on a Liberty Cruise. They pride themselves on being the fastest way to see the Statue of Liberty, and cruises come with a live tour guide, so you’ll be sure to see all of the sites along the way. Liberty Cruise will also give you the opportunity to see New York City at sunset. Hop on their City Lights Cruise or New York City Sunset Cruise to see the skyline and iconic landmarks lit up at night. 

Majestic Harbor Cruises

1500 Harbor Blvd, Weehawken, NJ

There’s nothing quite like dinner with a view. On a Majestic Harbor Cruise, you can enjoy breathtaking views of the city while dining on brunch or dinner, including selections from the buffet. The company also offers special event cruises for holidays like Christmas and Valentine’s Day. These dining cruises are a great way to celebrate a special occasion. If you’re not looking for a full-scale dining cruise, they also offer regular sightseeing tours seven days a week. 

Hudson River Cruises

1 East Strand St, Kingston, NY

If you’re looking for a quick get away out of the city, complete with new sights to see, Hudson River Cruises might be the option for you. Departing from Kingston, you can go up in the fall for a leaf peeping cruise to enjoy fall foliage, or daily through October to learn about local lighthouses, mansions and more. It’s the perfect spot for a daytrip getaway.

